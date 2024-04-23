One of India’s Leading Paintings, Drawings & Sculptures Studio, Gallerie Alternatives, Hosts Open Exhibition

Mannu Dosaj cordially invites you for Collective intent 6 an Exhibition of Paintings, Drawings & Sculptures by Krishen khanna, M F Hussain, Manu Parekh, T Vaikuntam, Sakti Burman, Anjolie Ela Menon, G R Iranna & many more to celebrate 25th Anniversary of Gallerie Alternatives at 102, DT Mega Mall, DLF city phase-1, Golf course road, Gurgaon.

COLLECTIVE INTENT VI, an exhibition of important Indian artists aim's to bring to you the depth and breath of the talented Indian artists and their collective riches

The achievements of Indian artists reflect the struggle of a civilization where tradition and advanced technology meet. Their art speaks not to any one culture, but instead grapples with the trials and tribulations faced by the world. Art is the product of many different things filtering through our personality and experience, that settles on a canvas in a complex layer of technique, image and meaning. Our art world is not a single entity expressing a unifying set of values, subjects, themes, styles and influences, which are quickly grasped. Rather our art is a product of myriad local, regional and the International cultures standing alone at times and intertwining at other times. The great diversity of styles in Indian art is quite astonishing to the eye. COLLECTIVE INTENT VI, an exhibition of important Indian artists aim's to bring to you the depth and breath of the talented Indian artists and their collective riches, this is our sole intent.

Paintings, drawings & sculptures from renowned artist across India will be on display

In this event, Mannu Dosaj is clearing huge number of Paintings, Drawings & Sculptures from the renowned artist across India, any one from Delhi NCR can visit the studio and choose from wide range of Paintings, Drawings & Sculptures for other location any one can visit the website choose from there and that Paintings, Drawings & Sculptures will be sent through courier.

The exhibition will be open from 21st April to 2nd June 2024, 11am - 7pm

Address -102, DT Mega Mall, DLF city phase-1, Golf course road, Gurgaon

Website- https://www.galleriealternatives.com/ ,

Email: contact@galleriealternatives.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/galleryalternatives

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore/locations/450229005020837/gallerie-alternatives/

Contact: +91 9717396819

