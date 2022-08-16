One of the best and top Dhabas of Bhiwandi, Nawab Dhaba wins Iconic Brand Award

Dhabas that were once considered roadside stop for truck drivers has been transformed into a luxury family dining establishment, thanks to the efforts of Dhabas like one the Nawab Dhaba in Bhiwandi, Thane district.

Nawab Dhaba's efforts and contributions have earned them the Iconic Brand of the Year 2022 award, which was organized by Blossom Media with BSE SME as its Knowledge Partner.

Adv. Yusuf Abrahani president of Mumbai's historic Islam Gymkhana Club (Ex-MLA, MHADA Chairman) presented the Iconic Brand of the Year Award to Bhiwandi's Nawab Dhaba on 23rd July 2022.

“Nawab Dhaba has completed a 7-year journey, and India is celebrating its 75th year of independence, so the timing of this Iconic brand award to Nawab Dhaba is, even more, special and encouraging,” said Ahtesham Ahmed Shaikh, founder of Nawab Dhaba.

Abu Shahma, the co-founder said, "It is a special moment for us, the Iconic Brand award to Nawab Dhaba highlights the trust our consumers have in our services, and it will further motivate and encourage Nawab Dhaba and the team to try our best to give our visitors the value for their money and time."

Nawab Dhaba is a must-visit Dhaba option for families and groups of food lovers due to its ample and comfortable seating, a children's play area, and delicious, sumptuous, and finger-licking dishes at reasonable prices. Nawab Dhaba offers a variety of authentic cuisines. Their menu includes Mughlai, Indian, Chinese, Seafood, and Vegetarian dishes, as well as innovative dessert options, and their Nawab specials make it the best Dhaba option not only for people from Mumbai and Thane but also for people from other parts of the country.

Although the menu at this urban, stylish, and posh Dhaba is delectable, the customized and special offerings of Nawab Dhaba, such as Maratha Kebabs, Chicken Dubai dry, Nawabi Dry, and Gaoti Handi, are some of the most popular Nawab specials among food lovers.

The Nawab Dhaba appears and feels spacious. The large spaces systematically laid chairs and tables, and Nawabi-style cushion seats and ambiance present a distinct picture as one enters the arena, making Nawab Dhaba an ideal location for a small corporate luncheon or dinner, birthday or anniversary parties, etc.

Nawab Dhaba founded in 2016 has never looked back since its inception. The founders always imagined Nawab Dhaba as a place where families could come and enjoy the delicacies while also having a welcoming and caring environment, and they have succeeded in making this a reality.

Nawab Dhaba's restrooms are very clean, well-maintained, and sanitary which sets them apart from the competition.

Customers primarily recommend Nawab Dhaba through word of mouth, and many have called it the best Dhaba in Bhiwandi, the top Dhaba in Bhiwandi, the best Dhaba for food variety with luxury seating ambiance, and so on. This is supported by positive feedback from visitors. According to Travellers of India, Nawab Dhaba is one of the best Bhiwandi Dhabas.

If you want to visit the best Dhaba nearby in terms of food and quality, as well as a luxury family atmosphere, Nawab Dhaba in Bhiwandi is the place to go. Nawab, the famous Dhaba of Bhiwandi is on the highway connecting Mumbai and Nashik, and will surely make you dine an unforgettable experience.

On the sideline of the event, Ahtesham Ahmed announced that Nawab Dhaba is also been selected as the presenting sponsor of the upcoming food festival ‘Bahar -E- Lazzat’ to be hosted on Islam Gymkhana ground from 11 – 13 November 2022. Facebook Link - https://m.facebook.com/nawabdhabaa/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.