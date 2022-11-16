One Show Media makes a one-of-a-kind attempt to assist acid attack survivors

India, 16th November 2022: One Show Media is making a conscious effort to assist acid attack survivors uniquely. Post substantial research, One Show Media has brought together singers across genres and launched a heart-touching song "Yeh Chehra". The song has been sung by G. Khan, Deep Jandu, and Kamal Khan. The song "Yeh Chehra by Kamal Khan" narrates the story of a victim of an acid assault. What's more, the income collected will be donated to charity and used to assist victims of acid attacks. With this song, the whole music industry will be inspired to make more music that will help humanity.

Since the song has been released, many prominent artists from the Punjabi and Bollywood music industries have approached them for partnerships and collaboration in just 6 months. Their tunes are creating a buzz in the market. G Khan's song"Husan Lahori"has received over 2 lakh organic reels. Their most recent single,"Don't Remember by Deep Jandu,"is doing quite well. And the song"Yeh Chehra By Kamal Khan"is out there, giving more attention to the industry and creating a new example since the song is developed for charity and to support and share the tale of an acid attack victim.

Sharing his thoughts on the newly launched song, Krishna Nagpal, COO, One Show Media said, “We have watched movies and documentaries and read articles and books based on the victims of the unfathomable throughout the years. Songs are a terrific way for us to express ourselves; they can change our mood at any time. But have they ever conveyed a story? Yes, it's a love tale! But what about the account of an acid attack victim? One Show Media is the industry's sole label that has created a song depicting their journey.”

Krishna Nagpal further added, “Mohammad Rafi has long been known for his ghazals, but what if he also sang country music? What if Elvis Presley sang emo pop? Unfortunately, we will never get to hear them sing it. However, how cool would it be if our favorite performer did something completely different from their regular genre? A risky yet intriguing attempt. When the team at One Show Media originally got together to launch the company, they all had the same thought. Ever since One Show Media has effectively brought together well-known Punjabi and Bollywood singers to explore new genres of music over the past six months. The One Show team sought to bring diversity into the lives of the singer and the audience. As a result, One Show Media was born, an exclusive platform dedicated to emerging artists and varied genres. The One Show Media team is thinking differently from the rest of the music industry, and the public is accepting and chewing up the concept while demanding more.”

Since the beginning, One Show Media faced several challenges, such as connecting with the wrong individuals and projects not being completed on time owing to the incorrect vocalists and directors. Every day brings a fresh set of challenges. However, music has always been a source of inspiration for the team. Everything creative, unique, and rich has inspired them to work on and make music. When it comes to quality, they make no compromises; everything is done by the finest creative team, from pre-production to post-production. One Show Media has a team of 15 people, which includes social media strategists, YouTube strategists, project managers, project creators, graphic designers, video editors, and directors.

One Show Media is a game-changing platform with a long road ahead of it. They will develop great material in the future with a competent creative team, big stars and directors, and good lyricists. They are going to keep the audience entertained with creative and distinctive songs.

Yeh Chehra link: https://youtu.be/bJy-d3j2Cr0

