One Thousand Houses for Below Poverty Line Families to Be Built as Part of SOBHA Community Home Project

Palakkad, Kerala, India – Business Wire India

Under the aegis of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust foundation stone laid for one hundred houses in the 1st phase in Kizhakkenchery Panchayath, Alathur, Palakkad District, Kerala

Ten completed houses handed over to beneficiary families

SOBHA, under the aegis of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, organized a foundation laying ceremony for one hundred houses being constructed for families below poverty line in Kizhakkenchery Panchayath, Palakkad district, Kerala. Plans are afoot to construct one thousand houses over the next four years to build homes for the less fortunate families in the district. One hundred houses are being constructed in the first phase. In an event organized in Kizhakkenchery, keys to the ten completed houses were handed over to the beneficiary families and six living quarters were handed over to young mothers and their children. Under the social pension scheme, pension was allotted for fifty rural widows. Also, ninety girl children from underprivileged families were inducted into The SOBHA Academy.

Even though home is a basic human need, millions worldwide lack access to decent and affordable housing. SOBHA Community Home Project is a unique social development initiative that was conceived to build homes for less fortunate families in the Palakkad district, Kerala. In the first phase of the project, 100 houses, each costing around ₹15 lakhs, will be built and delivered to the one hundred deserving homeless families in Kizhakkenchery Panchayat.Speaking on the occasion Mr PNC Menon, Founder SOBHA Group and Founder & Chairman, Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust said, “Food, education and housing are the three basic necessities for any family. However, many in our country don’t have access to these. I strongly feel, if we have been fortunate enough to find success, it is our obligation and our duty to work towards the betterment of our society. Having established SOBHA, a real estate company with a strong presence in the residential sector, I take upon the responsibility to build homes for those in need. It is not charity; it is about accountability and responsibility to the society.”Under Mr. PNC Menon’s leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has taken on a whole new meaning at SOBHA. “Graamasobha”, a unique social developmental initiative under the aegis of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, was conceptualized for Vadakkenchery, Kizhakkenchery & Kannambra Grama Panchayats in Palakkad district of Kerala in 2006. The trust has been working towards education of girls, health care, looking after the aged and the needy, women empowerment and green initiatives. These welfare projects have touched many lives and the socio-economic and the educational status of the beneficiaries have improved significantly since the inception of “Graamasobha.”Mr Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director, SOBHA Limited said, “SOBHA has been consistently investing time and resources to elevate the lives of people who are less fortunate. SOBHA Community Home Project is another initiative that focuses on providing much-needed quality homes and living for families below the poverty line. This effort resonates well with our CSR philosophy of 'Devotion at work.”The Trust started a massive project in 2023 to build houses for the most economically disadvantaged families in Kizhakkenchery Panchayat. The scheme will be implemented in different phases with the most deserving homeless 100 women-headed families getting houses in 2023-2024.About SOBHA LimitedFounded in 1995, SOBHA Limited is one of the fastest growing and backward integrated leading real estate brands in the country. The SOBHA DNA hinges on customer-centricity built on a foundation of strong values of trust and transparency. The unwavering commitment to continually raising and bettering quality standards through relentless execution and technology adaptation have helped deliver over 123.71 million square feet of developable area across residential, commercial, and contractual projects. The company lays strong emphasis on sustainability and highest safety standards, and epitomizes ‘Passion at work’, engrained in each of the 3000 plus strong SOBHAites across its offices and manufacturing units.

Media Contact Details

Sumana, Candour Communications

Puja, Candour Communications, puja@candour.co.in

Govind, Candour Communications, govind@candour.co.in

