One-Day Fashion Extravaganza: Indian Designers Showcased Latest Creations in Season 2

Forever India Events x One Day Fashion, a renowned event management company took this call and started embarking on a thrilling adventure. Forever India Events' mission was to organise a dazzling fashion show in collaboration with the up-coming chapter 2 of One Day Fashion. The stage was set, quite literally, and the journey began. The days leading up to the show were a whirlwind of creativity, logistics, and relentless dedication. Forever India Events orchestrated a symphony of designers, models, stylists, and makeup artists, all coming together to create a fashion spectacle like no other. On the day of the show, the air buzzed with excitement. The lights led to the dimmest, the music swelled, and the runway came alive. Models strutted with grace, flaunting the latest designs. The audience was spellbound, and the fashion show was a resounding success. Forever India Events had turned a dream into reality, proving that with determination and a touch of magic, they could make the fashion world shine even brighter. Indeed a bow off One Day Fashion event x Forever India Events collectively became a successful evening said both the Directors Mr Sanjay Berry and Srishti Sehgal thanking all the designers ,our all the associate sponsors, Jewellers ,Make up Academy Institute (UK international ) And Nisha Makeover /Hair styling partner Hairarchy ,models our backstage team and last but not the least our fantastic audience who praised this event wholeheartedly.

● The event brought together fashion enthusiasts, designers, buyers, jewellers, makeup brands, and E-Vehicle brands along with industry professionals for a day filled with creativity, style, and fashion inspiration. “Fashion is an art, and the runway is the canvas”. To showcase the most talented and emerging designers from around the world, Forever India Events successfully presented a “One-Day Fashion” show powered by Apna Home and Asmita Foundation and supported by Runway Fashion Management, with the World University of Design as our exclusive Knowledge brand partner and UK international supported as official Makeup and hair partner on 6th October at Fairlie Hotels & Resorts in Chattarpur New Delhi. The event brought Top Indian designers to showcase their latest collection with Gold jewellery exclusively designed by Multani Jewellers for the upcoming wedding season and makeup brands of the industry. The show was one of its kind on the ground as it featured the best fashion content in B town.

● where in the show features 12 National and Internationally acclaimed Indian designers along with an extremely talented team of 60 backstage experts, 12 stylists, 40 top models, 50 make-up artists, and hairstylists and a perfect team of photographers and cinematographers to capture this amazing show along with various PR agencies and gifting partners - Patil and Co, Perfume Lounge, Concrete Product Supplier and Hermit Coffee.

The runway show was the highlight of the event, featuring the latest collections by renowned designers. Attendees witnessed an array of styles, from haute couture to ready-to-wear, showcasing the latest trends in fashion. Every creature has colourful Sarees, and Deeva sarees - an Ankush Barjata collection has an electromagnetic field that surrounds the body. Where Purnima Padmasana opened the show with Beautiful ShowstopperFormer Miss India Earth) Alankrita Sahai Spreaded colours with her beautiful presence She pointed out how we don’t always see the colours but we always feel them on the runway. Like, red is confident, pink is romantic, violet is smart and evolved, a happy optimist is a bright yellow and a person who sucked up all your energy is probably some muddy and dense colour.

The Gala event featured our stylish showstoppers- Purnima Padmasana walked for Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor in the Grand finale, Aayushi Jain walked for Rina Dhaka, Payal Singh walked for Designer Pallavi Jaipur and Mumtaz Khan along with Actor Rajneesh Duggal, Neha Jaiswal walked for Presxa by Reishna Mukherjee, Swarnima Srivastava walked for Shahid Afridi, Femina miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta walked for Seema Kashyap and Actress Shanthi Priya walked for Ekta Akhouri and Actor Sahib Singh walked for Dr. Kappil Kishor. and Payal Singh walked for Pallavi Jaipur, Anuja Deshmukh walked for Varija Bajaj and Shalini Bhatia walked for James Ferreira

"Jewels Amore" by Anjalee And Arjun Kapoor is a mesmerising collection that marries exquisite jewelled embroidery, Swarovski elements, opulent gemstones, and impeccable craftsmanship, resulting in a symphony of luxury and style that resonate with timeless elegance and beauty. - This would be the collection Note that would go everywhere

Label ‘PALLAVI JAIPUR’ is a synonym to the arts and crafts, vibrant culture, and beautiful surroundings of ‘Rajasthan’. The amalgamation of traditional forms and modern sensibilities onto contemporary wear by using fascinating techniques of hand embroideries, block, and screen printing on soft flows of chiffon, intertwined with a mix of handloom fabrics, Finely tailored silhouettes with delicate details, and a hint of drama amplifies the label’s diversity, making each garment a signature piece.

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Mumtaz Khan presents his eco-friendly chemical-free collection PRAKRITI KE RANG - THE COLOURS OF NATURE. The collection is fully based on cotton hand block printing and natural colours. Mumtaz Khan is famous for using tribal print of Madhya Pradesh print extraordinarily. His fashion for cause makes it different from other designs. Now it’s time to witness the magic of cotton and natural print

Rina Dhaka took to the platform to showcase her autumn collection. Get ready to slay this season with the perfect blend of light-weighted fashion and traditional charm. Their fall festive edit brings you the best of Sharara pants adorned with Sitara work, appliqué, and exquisite Zardosi detailing. Delicate tone-on-tone paisley embroideries in Moti, Sitara work, pastels, and sky blues, bring out an old-world charm in a modern vibe.

The Front Row by Seema Kashyap brings in a decade and a half of experience in working with top fashion houses across the world. Their haute couture collection has everything a fashionista could dream of - classy and fashion-forward that flatters the female form in every way. The collection encompasses Western and Indo-Western. trendy ethnic all under one roof. The inspiration behind the label Seema Kashyap graduated from Lady Shriram College in history- a subject that weaves a past story. Fashion designing attracted her as creating an exquisite outfit is also about putting a story together- in the most attractive fashion. Since 2018 The Front Row has been showcasing its collection at India Fashion Week London and Dubai where its designs were highly appreciated. Also, it has taken part in the Tomes Fashion Week in Delhi many times. The label aims to establish its presence all over India as well as in countries outside India

Persxa by Reishna Mukherjee's collection - Hiraeth was based on a story of a girl who is confident of her body and is flaunting it with catchy garments but as she grows up and starts having insecurities, she still wears her style but with layers to cover her skin. The layers keep getting more and more to the point where she snaps and it's her wedding day, she is walking down the aisle wearing a white pearl gown and flaunting her skin yet again. Similarly, the men's wear has a story of a boy who likes dressing in a feminine manner but when he goes back home, he is forced to wear sherwanis and kurtas. Although he takes a step back and does it, again, the point comes where he has had enough and he walks out in a saree-styled dhoti.

Lela by Varija Bajaj was showcased at The One Day Fashion Show with its easy breezy floral creations and fluid fabric in pastel shades, perfect for resort and loungewear. This event brought together fashionistas, influencers, and designers under one roof to celebrate the beauty of nature-inspired fashion.

James Ferreira is an Indian fashion designer and founder of the ‘James Ferreira’ designer label. He started his design career in 1976 and currently his label retails in all major boutiques across India. Early Bollywood stars, to current International celebrities like Freida Pinto, have worn the designer’s creations. Ferreira is also an active member of the URBZ group. that works towards preserving heritage districts and areas within metros. He has been vociferously opposing the takeover bid of Khotachiwadi by business people from Bombay and mobilizing support for the cause.

Dr. Kappil Kishor is a veteran in the Fashion Industry and known as Fashion Guru. As the Founder Chairman of Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education he has been sharing his knowledge with the students of the fashion fraternity for the last 25 years and has received many awards including the President’s Award by Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma, former President of India and Governor Award by B. Satyanarayan Reddy, former Governor of UP & in 2018 is being awarded in London Parliament for the upliftment of fashion n textile.

Ekta Akhouri presented their new collection range Ittar ( the fragrance) The collection is all about Bridal, Handloom sarees, and hand embroidery Ethnic wear. The love for playing with colours and are famed for their special collection effects and a variety of fabric developments are shown in this latest collection of our label The product range of Indian and Indo-Western Wear includes a large variety and assortment of fabrics, drapes, silhouettes, embroideries and colours to choose from. For this particular Ethnic/Bridal wear I create exquisite and delicately Indian masterpieces. They aim to create a classic and timeless clothing brand that can be passed on through generations.

"Elegance Reimagined" is a collaborative collection born from the creative fusion of renowned designer Ankush Barjata and the elegance-driven brand, Deeva. This collection is a tribute to the timeless charm of Indian sarees while infusing a fresh perspective that resonates with contemporary sensibilities.

"We are thrilled with the success of One Day Fashion and are proud to have showcased the latest trends in fashion," conveyed Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, Founders of One Day Fashion. Pranav Hamal the Show director said “This event was a celebration of creativity and inspiration, and we are grateful for the support of Team Runway Fashion Management as our talent and grooming partner for bringing all the fashion enthusiasts, designers, and industry professionals together who attended the event” Seitu Kumar Suchana Bera,Shalini Bhatia Dominic they added. It was a huge success, with attendees praising the creativity, style, and organisation of the event. For more information and updates on upcoming events, follow One Day Fashion on social media platforms. www.onedayfashion.in

