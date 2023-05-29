One-Day Fashion Proudly Presented By Kirabhi Beauty Salon, A Mesmerising Event

Abhishek Mishra & Kirti Sharma (Founders of Kirabhi Beauty) said that “The One-Day Fashion Show attracted a diverse audience, including fashion industry professionals, influencers, media personalities, and prominent celebrities. Internationally acclaimed designers like Ritu Beri, Joy Mitra, Nida Mahmood, Poonam Bhagat, Rajdeep Ranawat, Neharika Sharma, Anupama Dayal, Khushi Chauhan, and Vishal Rathore showcased their latest collections in the show. The event showcased a curated collection of avant-garde designs, pushing the boundaries of creativity and fashion innovation.”

Abhishek Mishra and Kirti Sharma are a beautiful couple and blessed parents of 3 kids who own multiple branches of salons and spas in Delhi Ncr.

Their goal is to provide a wide variety of specialties under one roof, including hair salon services, nail salon services, facials, eyelash extensions, spa services, and professional makeup services. Instead of visiting different locations, customers can get everything done in one place.

Abhishek Mishra and Kirti Sharma are also planning to open Kirabhi Beauty Salons in other A-Tier, B-Tier, and C-Tier cities so that everyone can enjoy the luxury of salon services. Their mission is to assist all age levels clients in ageing gracefully with timeless sophistication and effortless beauty.

They also intend to develop their salon professional products and cosmetic beauty product lines in the future. "We aspire to be your beauty home. our artists and the people we take care of are the most important part of our business and always will be. We believe that beauty is a vital part of all people. We believe that fashion is a form of self-expression and art, and that style can exist apart from a materialistic society, as beauty is not grounded in vanity. Whole beauty is important to us, which is why we take an external and internal approach. For this reason, Kirabhi offers products and services that focus on all areas of building a beautiful life," said Kirti Sharma.

Kirabhi Beauty Salon is also a part of other events associated with the organiser of the One Day Fashion Show, Swati Dixit, and Prashant Chaudhary named Miss & Mrs India One In A Million & Tiska Miss & Mrs India.

Kirabhi Beauty Salon theme is unique and chic. Its design is beautiful and innovative, providing high-quality services in all aspects of beauty. Their mission is to build the character of their customers by laying a strong foundation for their persona so that others can see the beauty of the real you.

Kirabhi Beauty Salon prides itself on providing a high standard of customer service. In addition to the quality of services, customer service is one reason clients keep returning to the salon. We promise to ensure a positive and memorable experience for every client through a unique welcoming luxurious atmosphere with skilled and passionate professionals using the most advanced treatment options to maximise results while assuring our client’s safety, comfort, and confidentiality at all costs.

We do this as a team by making sure that every guest leaves saying "Wow." Wow stands for... Wonderful, Outstanding, and Way beyond what they ever expected!

Kirabhi Beauty Salon, a well-established beauty-care service salon, is serving a wide menu of beauty services. Their experienced staff is committed to ensuring high customer satisfaction through excellent service, quality products, and a comfortable environment.

Abhishek Mishra and Kirti Sharma (Founders Of Kirabhi Beauty Salon) have created a large client following hard work and dedication. They have what it takes to turn their business into a huge success with their talented team of beauty and hair specialists.

Abhishek Mishra & Kirti Sharma (Founders Of Kirabhi Beauty Salon) said that “We are thrilled with the success of Kirabhi Beauty Salon presenting One-Day Fashion and are proud to have showcased the latest trends in fashion. We thank Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, organizers of One-Day Fashion, for the magnificent spectacle. This event was a celebration of creativity and inspiration, and we are grateful for the support of fashion aficionados, designers, and industry professionals who attended the event.”

The event features our stylish showstoppers- Ashwarya Ghael walked for Ritu Beri in the Grand Finale along with the Bollywood singer Jasbir Jassi, In prime-time Aayushi Jain walked for Joy Mitra, Purnima Padmasana walked for Neharika Sharma and Anupama Dayal, Payal Singh walked as showstopper for Rajdeep Ranawat in the Opening Show, Pooja Aeri walked for Nida Mahmood, Dr Kainat Ansari Atha walked for Khushi Chauhan.

One-Day Fashion Show was presented by Kirabhi Beauty Salon, powered by Pulse Events India, supported by Makeup Diaries, and exclusively brand partnered with Cvd Diamond Jewel. The event brought together Indian designers to present their newest collections for the massive wedding industry. The show was one of its kind on the ground of Delhi as it featured 9 internationally acclaimed Indian designers, 40 backstages, 9 stylists, 40 models, 50 make-up artists, and hairstylists. The One-Day Fashion Show is dedicated to providing a platform for up-and-coming talent in the fashion industry. http://www.onedayfashion.in/

