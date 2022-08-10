OneTouch Glucometers offer effective self-monitoring of blood glucose levels

Diabetes is a global health crisis with over 537 million people impacted by the disease worldwide. India accounts for 1 in 7 of all adults living with diabetes in the world. According to studies conducted by IDF (International Diabetes Federation), over 1 in 2 (51.2%) adults living with diabetes in South East Asia are undiagnosed. In fact, in India alone, nearly 53.1 percent of people with diabetes remain unaware of their diabetes status. Many who have been diagnosed are unable to obtain adequate treatment of their diabetes and could be at risk for developing diabetes related complications.

Regular self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG)

An important tool in the management of diabetes for many patients is regular self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG). SMBG is the process of checking blood glucose levels at regular intervals to support the effective management of diabetes. This can be done easily by any individual by using a blood glucose meter. One can test first thing in the morning (fasting glucose), around meals, and at any time to monitor the impact of exercise, stress, and medication or other conditions on the blood glucose. SMBG is thus an important tool in addition to medication, diet and exercise to help individuals keep their blood glucose readings within an acceptable range. This may reduce the onset and progression of long-term complications associated with diabetes.

Blood Glucose Meters allow for accessible and regular self-monitoring of blood glucose. With an array of glucose meter brands available in the market, it might be difficult to choose the right brand. Always consult with your healthcare provider and seek advice on choosing a trustworthy blood glucose meter.

Why choose OneTouch® Brand from LifeScan: Pioneer in portable blood glucose monitoring

LifeScan pioneered portable blood glucose monitoring devices globally introducing the OneTouch® range of blood glucose monitors in 1987. Today LifeScan is one of the world leaders in blood glucose monitoring with more than 20 million people worldwide using OneTouch products to help manage their diabetes. LifeScan with its OneTouch® brand of blood glucose monitors and associated products is also the No.1 recommended brand by diabetologists in India (In a survey conducted in India in 2020 with 150 diabetologists). The company has two products available to fit the different needs and preferences of the individuals in India with Diabetes. OneTouch Select Plus Simple® Glucometer provides a simple solution with No Button, No Setup, No coding, and the OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor works well for patients looking for a connected solution to see their blood glucose patterns using a digital logbook with the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app.

Accuracy in self-monitoring of blood glucose

One of the most critical aspects of self-monitoring of blood glucose is the accuracy of results. Accurate readings help patients see their glucose values and make lifestyle adjustments in nutrition and exercise to reach glucose target ranges. SMBG data may also assist clinicians to adjust medications. The OneTouch Select Plus Simple® Blood Glucose Monitor and OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitor meet international standards of EN ISO 15197:2015 assuring their accuracy and reliability.

ColourSure™technology makes is Easy to Understand your results

The OneTouch ColourSure™ technology helps patients to understand blood glucose results. The OneTouch Select Plus Simple® Glucose Monitor and OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Monitors come with ColourSure™ technology that instantly shows when blood glucose readings are in or out of range making it easy for users to understand their readings and take action. (Based on a study conducted in 2015 in the UK of 40 patients with Type 2 diabetes using simulated model of the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter. Current numerical result and healthcare professional recommendations should be considered in treatment decisions).

Virtually Pain-Free Testing

Many people are reluctant to try self-monitoring of blood glucose because of the fear of pain when obtaining the sample from a fingerstick. As compared to the OneTouch Delica® lancing device, the OneTouch Delica® Plus Lancing device offers virtually Pain-Free Blood Glucose checking. This lancing device comes with Fine (30G) lancets with silicone coating for smooth gliding into the skin. The OneTouch Delica® Plus lancing device has been designed for more precise and smoother lancing by reducing vibrations using Precision Guiding Technology. It allows for 13 depth setting choices for better control.

OneTouch Select Plus Simple® Glucose Meter: Key Benefits and Features

OneTouch Select Plus Simple® Blood Glucose meter is Simple to use – it has No set-up, No buttons, No coding and can be used right out of the box (In a marketing study conducted in the UK in 2016 with 59 subjects, 97% agreed)

This meter makes it easy to understand when you are high, low or in- range, with ColourSure technology

This blood glucose meter system has 5 years of proven accuracy and meets International Standards of EN ISO 15197:2015

It uses only OneTouch Select Plus test strips for accuracy you can trust. The OneTouch Select Plus Test Strips are manufactured at a world-class manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom

It comes with OneTouch DelicaPlus lancing device for virtually pain free testing.

To watch a demo of the OneTouch Select Plus Simple® meter visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pgah9KJIncI

OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Meter: Key Benefits and Features

OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Meter offers simple 2 step testing.

This meter makes it easy to understand when you are high, low or in- range, with ColourSure technology

This blood glucose monitor has 9 years of proven accuracy and meets International Standards of EN ISO 15197:2015

It uses only OneTouch Verio® test strips for accuracy you can trust. These incorporate precious metals like gold and palladium to provide accurate results in just 5 seconds and are manufactured at a world-class manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom

The meter stores 500 test results

It comes with OneTouch DelicaPlus lancing device for virtually pain free testing.

To watch a demo of the OneTouch Verio Flex® Meter visit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egz-c7HGm_Q

OneTouch Verio Flex® meter seamlessly syncs with the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app.

The OneTouch Reveal mobile app allows users to see their blood glucose readings on the mobile app on their smart device. You can review your results in colorful graphs and identify patterns that you can share with your family and doctors.

The OneTouch Reveal mobile app has more than 1 million downloads across the world (internal worldwide dashboard report pulled for OneTouch Reveal app, June 2018) and is available in India as a free download. You can also sync your Google FitTMand Fitbit data to the OneTouch Reveal app.

To get started with the OneTouch Reveal mobile app watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcGTDyeQ2Jo

For more information or to purchase the OneTouch Select Plus Simple® meter click the link below https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/458E6B94-B317-42EC-8274-8EF2C782A6D3?channel=News-Article-SPS

For more information or to purchase the OneTouch Verio Flex® meter click the link below

https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/99D3F585-5C88-4BAB-BAED-2758E0672CB8?channel=News-Article-VF

The information does not constitute medical advice. Consult a medical expert/ health professional.