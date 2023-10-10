Onix Completes Acquisition of Datametica, a Google Cloud Partner Focused on IP-Driven Data Modernization

New York, October 5, 2023: Onix, a highly acclaimed, award-winning Google Cloud partner, today announced the acquisition of Datametica, an IP-powered consulting firm specializing in data migration, modernization and BI/analytics. Datametica leverages its suite of proprietary products to automate the process of migrating and modernizing data warehouses, databases, data integration (ETL), and analytical workloads to Google Cloud twice as fast and with guaranteed outcomes for its customers. The company has been a recipient of multiple awards in this space and was recently awarded by Google as the Data Analytics Partner of the Year for 2023.

The combined business will bring together Onix's expertise in cloud migration, application modernization, Google Workspace productivity, geospatial and Generative AI solutions with Datametica's strength in data migration and modernization and data analytics.

“For Generative AI to drive effective business outcomes, businesses require consolidated and curated enterprise data,” said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix. “By combining forces with Datametica, our joint solution portfolio will allow us to accelerate data and AI-driven value to customers that is unmatched in the ecosystem .”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Onix. Together, we can deliver to our enterprise customers holistic value and help them on their mission of transforming on cloud with data and AI. Onix, with their industry expertise and broad spectrum capabilities in cloud and enterprise strategy consulting, will help us accelerate business transformation for our customers,” says Dr. Phil Shelley, Rajiv Gupta, Niraj Kumar & Deepak Badhani, Co-founders of Datametica.

The combined organization operates in the United States, Canada, UK, Singapore and India, with over 1,000+ deep experts in data engineering, machine learning and data science. The company will provide scale and coverage across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM markets, servicing over 1,800+ customers across multiple industry domains.

Tailwind Capital invested in Onix in July 2022 to support strategic growth and build a leading Google Cloud Partner. Equity financing for the Datametica acquisition was provided primarily by Tailwind, and Tailwind continues to support an aggressive acquisition plan for Onix. Gurvendra Suri, a Tailwind Operating Executive, serves as Executive Chairman of Onix.

BMO Harris served as financial advisor to Datametica, and Avendus Capital served as financial advisor to Onix as part of the transaction.

About Onix:

Onix is a trusted cloud consulting company and a leading Google Cloud partner that helps companies get the most out of their technology with innovative, cloud-powered solutions and services. We are able to deliver exceptional results for our customers because of our 20+ year partnership with Google Cloud, our dedication to customer success, and depth of technology expertise. Visit onixnet.com to learn more about our story and solutions.

About Datametica:

Datametica Solutions is a Google Cloud migration partner that empowers GSI's and enterprises with state-of-the-art solutions for migrating data warehouses, databases, ETL, and analytical workloads to Google Cloud. Leveraging automation and expertise, Datametica provides software and solutions that transform legacy and existing Cloud systems onto Google Cloud's advanced analytics solutions. The company's cutting-edge technologies, including Eagle, Raven, and Pelican products, enable fast, low-cost and low-risk data warehouse assessment, workload and ETL conversion, and data validation, ensuring a smooth and successful cloud migration journey.

About Tailwind:

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind’s value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 265 acquisitions, including 51 platform companies and over 215 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

PR contact:

Carly Sumlin

1991 Crocker Rd

Westlake, OH 44145

carly@onixnet.com

Phone: 216-529-3000

