Onix Group signs MoU with Govt of UP for 2000 MW Renewable Energy Projects

India, March 14, 2023: Onix Structures Private Limited (Onix Group), a leading turnkey electrical and civil projects developer, announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh during the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2023. Pursuant to the MOU, Onix aims to develop a 1000 MW solar power project in Prayagraj and a 1000 MW wind power generation plant in Baghpat.

The proposed projects, set to commence this year, will require a proposed investment of Rs. 12,000 crores and are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 1500 people. The development of these projects will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh's position as a leading state in renewable energy and will also contribute to the state's intent to invest in this sector.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for the development of these renewable energy projects. Our goal is to help the state achieve its renewable energy targets and positively impact the environment and local communities. We are confident that this project will be a significant step towards meeting our net-zero targets," said Mr. Hardik Adhiya, Vice President of Onix Group.

Onix Group is a leading Turnkey Electrical, Civil and Renewable energy projects developer. With a decade of experience, the company offers high-quality, sustainable, and innovative solutions to its clients and communities. The company is committed to helping clients achieve their renewable energy targets and making a positive impact on the environment.

With experience spanning over a decade, Onix Group is now set to expand its renewable energy portfolio in Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Divyesh Savaliya, Chairman, added, "We have been reassured that the government of Uttar Pradesh stands steadfast with private participants like Onix that are committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and innovative energy solutions in the state."

