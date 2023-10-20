Onix Unveils New Data and AI Solutions Post Datametica Acquisition

New York, October 20, 2023: Onix, a renowned and award-winning Google Cloud partner, has recently expanded its data and AI capabilities by acquiring Datametica. This strategic move aims to establish a company with an emphasis on IP-driven solutions for data migration, modernization, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and Generative AI. The combined entity stands out with its distinctive ability to expedite the delivery of data and AI-driven benefits to customers globally.

Today Onix is announcing IP-powered data migration and modernization factories that deliver:

Migration from legacy and cloud data warehouses Snowflake, Teradata, Netezza, Hadoop, and Oracle to Google BigQuery

Data integration tools such as Informatica and DataStage to Google BigQuery, Dataflow

Business intelligence tools such as Cognos, Business Objects and MicroStrategy to Google BigQuery and Looker

Vertex AI and Duet AI deployments and AI/ML Ops

“Our partners have a tremendous opportunity to support customers’ AI and data-driven transformations,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Ecosystems and Channels at Google Cloud. “New solutions, services, and capabilities from Onix will help customers accelerate their digital transformations with Google Cloud in areas spanning generative AI, data modernization, cloud migrations and more.”

Datametica also has a suite of proprietary products, Eagle, Raven, and Pelican, to automate the process of discovering, migrating, and modernizing data and analytical workloads to Google Cloud. These solutions minimize risk, reduce time and migration cost with guaranteed outcomes for customers.

"New solutions, integrated consulting services, and IP from Onix will give organizations more ability to modernize their data infrastructure while enabling faster time to value and risk mitigation - ultimately helping customers accelerate their data- and AI-driven transformations on Google Cloud,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, VP & GTM, Data & Analytics at Google Cloud.

In addition to being a Generative AI launch partner, Onix is a 13-time Partner of the Year for Google Cloud and was named the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Services Partner of the Year for the Healthcare & Life Sciences. Datametica was named the 2023 Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year.

“Our customers today are deploying AI for efficiencies and game-changing innovations. For AI to be effective, the models need to be trained on data with contextual enterprise knowledge, which requires a deep understanding of data assets, taxonomies, and integration of linked datasets that tie back to industry specific business KPIs. Our capabilities in data discovery, transformation, and migration are designed to make your data AI ready for industry specific AI deployments,” said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix.

Gurvendra Suri, Executive Chairman of Onix and Tailwind Operating Executive, added, “The combined company will provide our customers clarity on what to migrate, how to migrate and in what sequence to migrate their data workloads to cloud, retiring their commits to Google while realizing maximum business value at meaningfully faster delivery times and significantly lower costs compared to our competition”

About Onix:

Onix is a trusted cloud consulting company and a leading Google Cloud partner that helps companies get the most out of their technology with innovative, cloud-powered solutions and services. The company is able to deliver exceptional results for its customers because of its 20+ year partnership with Google Cloud, dedication to customer success, and depth of technology expertise. Visit onixnet.com to learn more about its story and solutions.

About Datametica:

Datametica Solutions is a Google Cloud migration partner that empowers GSI's and enterprises with state-of-the-art solutions for migrating data warehouses, databases, ETL, and analytical workloads to Google Cloud. Leveraging automation and expertise, Datametica provides software and solutions that transform legacy and existing Cloud systems onto Google Cloud's advanced analytics solutions. The company's cutting-edge technologies, including Eagle, Raven, and Pelican products, enable fast, low-cost and low-risk data warehouse assessment, workload and ETL conversion, and data validation, ensuring a smooth and successful cloud migration journey.

About Tailwind:

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind’s value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 265 acquisitions, including 51 platform companies and over 215 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

