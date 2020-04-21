Online education: How this university is helping students stay ahead during the Covid-19 pandemic

brand-stories

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:41 IST

The entire world is under a lockdown. Social distancing is the need of the hour. Galgotias University is one of the few universities in India to easily adapt to advanced technologies to ensure effective online learning for its students.

Online classes during Covid-19: Calibrated learning

The university is organizing online seminars and masterclasses by industry experts for different courses. Students are being exposed to the best experts in the industry while sitting at home.

The university has been using online platforms such as Zoom, Moodle, Google Classroom, Google Hangouts, Skype, WebEx, and Virtual Labs for the last few years. Post the lockdown, the faculty will continue with its online classes, assignments, and assessments.

“Galgotias University has been embracing new technologies for over a decade. Our students have always been ahead in terms of learning and adapting to Industry 4.0 technologies, thereby resulting in outstanding placements year after year,” says Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.

The robust and dynamic learning management system at Galgotias University has ensured that students are constantly engaged during the Covid-19 crisis.

Digital infrastructure: Learning management system and e-resources

The digital learning environment at Galgotias is state of the art, with latest online tools, software and learning management systems for online teaching, assessments, and examinations.

Students are being exposed to more than 15,000+ online lectures, 9,200 e-learning resources, 3,000+ virtual classroom instances, 4,000+ online assignments, 1,000+ virtual videos and more than 500+ virtual programming labs.

The students have access to over 4,000+ courses on various MOOC platforms (for credit transfer). These courses help them develop industry-ready skills. E-resources such as NPTEL, SWAYAM, UDEMY, COURSERA, and MITCourseware links are shared with all the students.

The mobile application at Galgotias University is dynamic and designed to assist students in every way possible. It not only allows students to plan their lectures, but also stay informed about all seminars, activities and events, such as attendance status, results, and course handouts provided by the faculty.

The campus is spread across an area of 52 acres. It is equipped with all the requisites needed to complement experiential teaching and learning. ( Galgotias University )

The campus is spread across an area of 52 acres. It is equipped with all the requisites needed to complement experiential teaching and learning.

Located in Greater Noida, it witnesses among the highest enrolments among private universities in India. About 18,000 students across 100+ plus undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are experiencing quality education there.

Moreover, it serves as a home for more than 1,000+ notable faculty members handpicked from top institutions globally. Further, it extends help to meritorious students by providing them with scholarship opportunities.

Achievement: NBA accreditation

Galgotias University recently became the youngest and one of the few private universities in the country to get accreditation for three of its programs ( Galgotias University )

Galgotias University recently became the youngest and one of the few private universities in the country to get accreditation for three of its programs—Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electronics and Communication—by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The expert committee of NBA visited the university and assessed the programs through a rigorous process. The accreditation was finally approved on February 4, 2020.

This accreditation clearly indicates the commitment to excellence and plays a vital role in facilitating constant quality improvement in higher learning institutes.

Galgotias University has carved a niche for itself as one of the leading and sought-after universities of our country.

A good institution is identified on the basis of multiple parameters and NBA certificate is one of the important ones. The direct benefit of having NBA certification is availed by the students. Companies looking to hire prefer NBA-accredited universities and colleges. Leading global universities prefer to admit students who have received NBA certification from any college or university. Student loans are provided by banks only for NBA-accredited courses.

This accreditation is a massive milestone for the university, which is yet to complete a decade of its operations. The accreditation will enable the university to get better-quality students and also improve their chances of employment.

“This will now open the doors for the university to 20+ countries under the Washington Accord, where accreditation such as NBA is acknowledged,” says Galgotias University VC Dr. Preeti Bajaj. On the allocation for the education sector in the Union Budget, she said, “The government has introduced a lot of schemes and programs, including skill development, which is appreciable.”

The highlight: Faculty at Galgotias

The faculty ensures that the students are well prepared to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy. ( Galgotias University )

The faculty of Galgotias University has been sourced from the best universities across the world. They have a strong multidisciplinary knowledge base benchmarked as per global standards.

In these times of the pandemic, even the faculty meetings are being organized online and faculty development programs on outcome-based education. New technologies, teaching-learning pedagogies, and quality benchmarks are being implemented. The faculty is also ready to conduct online assessments and examinations.

The faculty is ensuring that the students are well prepared to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy, especially in a post-Covid-19 world, where there will be many more challenges.

With a focus on multidisciplinary research and education and a learning model that is calibrated to focus on active learning, Galgotias University aspires to be globally known for innovation at the intersection of disciplines.

Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University, believes that NBA accreditation plays a vital role in facilitating constant quality improvement in higher learning institutes. It helps recognise the innovations and achievements of a university as well as its weaknesses.

He further highlights the significance of NBA accreditation for Galgotias University, saying, “NBA accreditation will demonstrate accountability to the public and clearly indicate the commitment to excellence. The accreditation will give the university a new sense of direction and identity.”

Strong alliances: Record placements

With a 100% placement record for the last four years and job offers from multinational firms such as Accenture, Hewitt, IBM, Infosys, Nokia, and Samsung, Galgotias Institutions have earned the respect of top performers in the industry.

Their unwavering commitment to quality in all aspects of education, including infrastructure, academics and administration, has won them respect from the corporate world as well. With a focus on research and innovation, they are emerging as a leading centre for knowledge generation and dissemination. It is their endeavour to continuously create epicentres of growth.

Dedicated to excellence in teaching, innovation and research, Galgotias University has been ranked as a top institution for engineering, management and law.

Helping hand: Fighting Covid-19

Galgotias University has always been proactive in helping the society and has announced several measures to fight the pandemic. It has provided the Uttar Pradesh government with 2,200 beds for a team of doctors and a quarantine centre was also prepared in a short time.

Over 6,000 meals are being provided to feed the needy. The university has also distributed 2,000 sanitizers to ensure proper hygiene.

Further, Rs. 21 lakh has been announced towards the Chief Ministers Covid-19 relief fund.