Online Psychic Reading In 2022: Top Tarot Readers to Know Your Horoscope

A psychic reading session by psychics may provide you with much-needed insight into what is happening and why. They may also provide you glimpses into the future, allowing you to make decisions that will positively impact your circumstances and general life.

Good counselors can explain why certain events occurred and what might happen next using divination instruments and ancient rituals. When you are faced with a problem in your life, profound knowledge can assist you in determining which path will offer the best benefits.

Getting an online psychic reading doesn't have to be complicated or intimidating. Numerous respectable firms provide horoscope readings, rune casting, tarot readings, dream analysis, and other similar services. All you have to do now is choose the best platform to serve you, and we'll assist you with that. We will provide you with all of the information you require to make an informed decision.

Best Online Psychic Reading Platforms

1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Sites, Editor's Pick

2. Keen: Most Popular Psychic Reader for Career and Love Reading

3. Mysticsense: Well Known Psychic Source for Tarot Reading

4. Kasamba: Trusted Psychic Medium for Spiritual Guidance

5. Psychic Oz: Trusted Fortune Teller for Spiritual Readings

#1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Sites, Editor's Pick

Purple Garden's success can be attributed to its extensive psychic screening process.

Purple Garden is an online psychic reading service relatively new to the online psychic reading field but has quickly gained a large following. You can select the best psychic reader for your needs from a list of over 1,500 psychics.

The psychics' complete profiles are published on their websites to make things easier for you. Take your time looking through the profiles until you find one that connects with you. You can make your decision easier by categorizing the psychics according to their readings.

Purple Garden's success can be attributed to its extensive psychic screening process. Psychics must complete an application and give a reading. They will not be hired if their reading is inaccurate. As a result, your chances of receiving accurate online psychic readings are increased. Depending on the psychic you choose, you can expect to pay anywhere from $0.99 to $14.99 each minute.

If you are unhappy with the services you have received, you can ask for a refund. To get your refund, you must email customer support and explain why you require it.

Features

Astrology and horoscopes, dream interpretation, psychic readings, palm readings, tarot cards, angel insights, and oracle guidance are among them. Their preferred online psychic reading methods are phone calls, chat, and live video.

Access to a psychic

Purple Garden acts as a middleman that connects renowned psychics with regular individuals interested in their services. Purple Garden serves as a matchmaker in this role. Out of the more than a hundred currently available psychics, you can choose one who is an excellent match for your requirements.

In addition, the website provides a bio for every psychic reader and a video that introduces them and provides an overview of the services they may provide for you. With the help of these profiles, it is easy to determine whether or not the individual in question is fit for your requirements and possesses the appropriate abilities.

Transparency

Purple Garden takes excellent satisfaction in that all interactions between its psychics and customers are kept open and honest. Psychic readings at Purple Garden may be obtained by calling the number on their website.

This is only one of the numerous reasons Purple Garden has attained such a high level of success. Customers can view both favorable and unfavorable reviews of a psychic and the total number of times that person has performed readings.

Because of this, you can select the reader from whom you would want to receive your reading, and you also have the chance to leave feedback regarding the experience.

Pros

- All psychics utilize a variety of channels for their communication

- The platform has a good reputation for providing reliable readings

- User-friendly website and user interface

Cons

- No free readings

Customer reviews

Customer feedback for this online psychic reading network is excellent. Furthermore, they are the outcome of exceptional customer service and high-quality readings. Purple Garden's online psychic readings have a reputation for providing life-changing readings.

Purple Garden also aims to provide people with psychic services at a reasonable price. Whether you're willing to spend a lot of money on psychic readings or you're on a budget, this site won't let you down.

#2. Keen: Most Popular Psychic Reader for Career and Love Reading

Keen's top psychic readers have over 40 years of expertise

Keen is a leading online psychic site with over 20 years of experience. On Keen’s website, there are roughly 1700 psychic readers to pick from, so you'll have lots of options. Spirituality, work, and relationships are all areas of specialization for these spiritual counselors.

Some of Keen's top psychic readers have over 40 years of expertise, making them extremely dependable and trustworthy. You can also look at the psychic readers' unique and detailed profiles. Depending on your preference, you can call or chat with a psychic reader on Keen. However, video calls are not available.

One of the greatest payment policies is offered by Keen. You can pay for a psychic reader consultation with PayPal, credit, or debit cards. Clients can also pay using gift cards, which Keen accepts.

You'll also like Keen's satisfaction guarantee, which allows you to request a refund of up to $25 if you're not happy with the reading. Keen also takes refund requests, so don't be shy about contacting the helpful customer service team.

Features

On Keen, a psychic reading might cost anything from $1.99 to $49.99 each minute. Some of the most well-known psychics on this site are rather expensive, but they are also known for providing accurate readings.

Availability of resources

When it comes to available resources, Keen’s psychics hold an advantage. When it comes to love, tarot cards, and many other themes, this psychic platform has authored numerous blogs on them.

The Keen-specific blog contains a wealth of information for you. Another feature worth mentioning is Keen's free daily horoscope, which is available to anybody, irrespective of whether or not they have joined the platform. You will also value that Keen has a mobile application for both the iOS and Android operating systems.

Ease of use

Even if you're a first-time user, Keen's website is simple to navigate. The platform's registration process is simple. You may also sort your favorite psychic readers according to their reviews, talents, availability, specialty, and pricing.

This online tarot reading website also has several articles that you may find useful. If you're interested, Keen also offers a lucrative affiliate program through which you may earn money by introducing others to the site.

Pros

- Psychic readers with a lot of experience

- Accurate readings provided

- Psychic readings are quite reasonably priced

- The readers can be contacted in a variety of ways

- On the site, there is a free horoscope as well as several useful tools

Cons

- There are no video consultations available

- Some tarot readers charge an exorbitant fee

Customer reviews

Keen is one of the most user-friendly psychic apps on the market, making it simple to get a psychic reading wherever and anytime users choose. While the hiring procedure isn't as rigorous as other platforms, Keen's access to over 1,700 distinct psychics with diverse expertise is one more plus.

With Keen's three free minutes for every new customer, they get a free psychic reading online, which they consider a great deal.

#3. MysticSense: Well Known Psychic Source for Tarot Reading

You can also choose how your psychic sessions or online psychic readings are conducted (by phone, chat, etc.) on Mysticsense

Mysticsense is an online psychic reading site featuring a broad selection of legitimate reading types from which users can choose. The website is intended to assist customers in screening out psychics that offer the psychic reading online that they desire and the type of reading they seek.

There are many different sorts of online psychics and readings to choose from, so try as many as you can before finding the right fit. The length of the sessions is determined by you and what you can afford.

Depending on your comfort level, you can also choose how your psychic sessions or online psychic readings are conducted (by phone, chat, etc.). The pricing on Mysticsense is transparent and straightforward, so you will never pay more for free psychic reading online than what is stated. On the internet, you receive exactly what you see.

Based on your budget and the reputation of the psychics you choose, you can pay as little as $0.99 per minute for reading or as much as $5 per minute. If you are a member of their site, you receive free access to daily horoscopes. They also give away free minutes of readings to new customers.

Features

Different channels of communication

You can talk to psychics on Mysticsense using text-based chat, voice conversations, or even video calls if you like. It is among the few psychic sites where online psychic readers offer video reading options, which is a great feature.

Transcripts are also offered for chat psychic readings so that consumers can refer back to them quickly. While you want to glance at the transcripts while you are moving around, such as when you are traveling, you can do so discreetly and conveniently, thanks to the fact that they are entirely secret.

Different kinds of presentations

The psychics at Mysticsense are all experts in different subjects. Various possibilities are open to you, including tarot card readings, energy healing, and angel card readings. There's a section on Mysticsense dedicated to angel card readings.

Spiritual psychics are also available on this site to assist you in finding lost belongings, overcoming grief, and having a thorough understanding of LGBTQ relationships. Psychics on this platform employ astrology, crystals, numerology, chakras, and a crystal ball, among other equipment, to deliver the most accurate psychic readings.

Pros

- Mobile application available

- Accurate psychic reading

- Different specializations

Cons

- Customers must be over the age of 18 to join

Customer reviews

We discovered that many psychics are well-liked by their consumers, with pleasant comments praising them and their services. Many of the advisors who have helped clients have been direct and quick to respond, and they tend to connect.

Mysticsense has evolved to be an online psychic giant with millions of delighted consumers from all over the world by charging a reasonable price in line with industry standards. They even have a free trial option and will give you the first five minutes of your paid session for free.

#4. Kasamba: Trusted Psychic Medium for Spiritual Guidance

Kasamba stands out among free psychic readings online in terms of dependability and convenience

Kasamba is a name you should never forget in the field of online psychic readings. For over 16 years, this company has been a prominent force in the business, providing outstanding psychic services to millions of subscribers.

Not only do you receive a 3-minute free psychic reading with your first advisor, but you can also expect the same guarantee with practically every other advisor. For some customers, these counselors act as therapists, mystic cupids, and empaths. You can trust their instincts about romantic relationships when selecting what to do next.

Kasamba also stands out among free psychic readings online in terms of dependability and convenience. For all psychic readings, the organization offers various payment choices, a mobile app for free psychic readings on the move, and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

If you have any problems with your psychic readings, you can contact Kasamba's customer support staff, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To address any concerns, you can call or chat with the friendly psychic service department.

Features

If you're having trouble sleeping because of concerns about your love life, try spending your nights more productively by visiting Kasamba's website. You can read articles about love, spirituality, destiny, and more while browsing through hundreds of qualified advisors for free.

Free minutes

Although many online psychic businesses may give free minutes to their clients, in most cases, this perk is reserved exclusively for the customer's initial reading. However, Kasamba is different.

Each customer of Kasamba is allowed to speak with a new psychic for three minutes at no additional cost. Customers looking for a new psychic who is compatible with their demands may benefit from this. In addition, you will receive a discount of 50% off your first reading.

Safety first

Kasamba's dedication to security is one of the reasons it has become such a popular platform for online psychic readings. It has a specialized team of security professionals that are continually monitoring the systems for any potential attacks.

They protect users' data with cutting-edge security technologies and tight protocols to ensure that all user information is kept safe and secret at all times. Kasamba also provides a secure payment method, allowing consumers to be certain that their financial information is always protected. The moderators take all necessary precautions to ensure that the safety of the users is always a top priority.

Pros

- There is a wide range of psychic readers available

- The platform is simple to navigate and use

- Consultations by text and calls are available

- Excellent deals for first-time users

Cons

- Some tarot readers are quite pricey

Customer reviews

Kasamba's platform is incredibly user-friendly, so even newcomers will have no trouble navigating it. Signing up with Kasamba is simple, but users must create a username and password before they can begin talking with a psychic reader. They may then choose a psychic reader and begin conversing straight away.

Users also love that Kasamba includes several articles that may aid them in their spiritual path.

#5. PsychicOz: Trusted Fortune Teller for Spiritual Readings

Psychic Oz safeguards its hiring practices and the consultants' validity.

Psychic Oz has been since 1989, making it the platform with the most experience in our review section. The network has been improving its services and presenting some of the most skilled psychics in the world for more than 30 years.

The psychics are chosen following a rigorous process, and you may note that the network has fewer advisors than other sites. However, this is not a disadvantage; on the contrary, Psychic Oz safeguards its hiring practices and the consultants' validity.

Remember that you may only get a refund in free credits if you want to give the platform another opportunity. You have to ask for a refund within 24 hours of the session, and the session shouldn't go on for more than 20 minutes.

When looking for the finest online psychic reading, you'll see that you have the option of sorting the psychics by rating, price, and type of reading. Additionally, clicking on their profile reveals their online psychic reading subjects, abilities, and psychic instruments. Finally, the first three minutes are free with Psychic Oz, and there are a few enticing promotional deals.

Features

Informative tutorials

Psychic Oz psychics include instructional videos in their profiles, one of the most distinguishing characteristics that set them apart from other psychics. Some psychics will give their clients good advice on how to improve themselves.

It enables their psychics to acquire a following and become more than just psychics; they can also become content creators. Furthermore, you are permitted to research a psychic before investing credits in them. There are paid versions of some of these videos and free performances of others.

Psychic convergence

Choosing the ideal psychic reader among the many psychics currently accessible through the Psychic Oz’s website may be difficult.

You will be given a few quick questions about what you're seeking, and in a matter of seconds, the platform will offer the best psychics accessible, depending on your responses to those questions. The questions will be about what you're searching for.

Pros

- For new users, the first three minutes are free

- Psychics are subjected to a rigorous screening process

- Prices are lower than on other sites

- Guaranteed satisfaction

- Free minutes as a form of compensation

Cons

- No mobile app

Customer reviews

Customers like that Psychic Oz gives its customers easy access to a tool that facilitates communication with psychics, which is a significant differentiator for the company.

When it comes to customer happiness, Psychic Oz provides a satisfaction guarantee that allows you to request a refund if you are not satisfied.

How We Made the List of Tarot Reading Online?

Screening process

When you look for a free psychic online without completing your research, you are likely to come upon a hoax. Many websites offer free psychic readings without verifying the psychics' credentials or reputation.

Examining how well the website filters its readers was a big consideration for us in determining the best psychic reading sources. Each of our top five platforms goes through a thorough screening and analytical procedure to vet psychic readers, guaranteeing that you always get professional and reliable results.

Our recommended websites evaluated their quality scores, client feedback, and honesty even after hiring the top psychics, and they still do that. We also discovered that the finest free psychics had no issues about displaying all of their reviews online.

User reviews

Analyzing a free psychic website's reviews was an excellent approach to judging its credibility. When it comes to accuracy, payment, and overall success, customer reviews can tell you a lot.

There was a lot that goes into getting great evaluations for a company. Customer support, website maintenance, and communication were all part of this activity, which goes beyond the efforts of the free psychics.

Positive feedback indicates that paying for a psychic reading online is a pleasurable experience that is well worth your money. Each service on our list has earned multiple good feedback from clients. The psychics on these portals, as well as the portal itself, have earned hundreds of positive evaluations from their pleased users.

Prices

When looking for online psychic readings, the cost of the reading is also a major factor for many people. The majority of websites charge per minute.

While a cheap psychic reading may appear to be more appealing, keep in mind that if a price appears to be too good to be true, it could be a fraud. For example, if a website offers free psychic readings with no time limit, you should think about how good the psychics are.

Psychic specialties

A website must first demonstrate that it can give a wide range of psychic readings. Sticking to the basics, such as tarot card readings, fortune telling, psychic forecasts, and so on, is, of course, a solid plan.

Kasamba had the widest range of specialties of any psychic network we looked at. Just keep in mind that the site may appear to be overpowering at first. Furthermore, the types of psychic readings available will be determined by which online psychics are taking bookings.

Factors to Consider While Choosing Psychic Reading Websites

Channels of contact

When you want to take a psychic reading session, you want to know that the psychic will be able to speak with you. The more communication ways an online psychic service has, the more likely you are to be able to reach them when you require their services.

Many firms provide email addresses as their primary contact method. However, this isn't always the most trustworthy way to get out to your psychic. Instead, make sure the psychic has a phone number and possibly even a chat box on their website. Additionally, check for online psychics that state how long they've been in business and what kind of experience they have.

Trial minutes offered

One of the most important elements to consider when looking for internet psychics is whether or not they provide free trial minutes. The best online psychic reading websites are at the top in providing users with a host of online psychics with live chat and a significant amount of free trial minutes, according to these psychic reviews.

The main advantages of free psychic readings are that they allow you to try out a reputable online psychic, learn how they work, and obtain answers to your queries. If you've never had an online psychic reading before, look for a deal that includes free trial minutes when deciding which one to utilize.

Surprisingly, online psychics provide more benefits than phone psychics. When looking for online psychics, they will usually provide you with a larger selection of options.

Satisfaction guarantee

Regardless of the psychic platform's legitimacy, the psychic readers' accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The spiritual advisor's experience is what determines the accuracy of the psychic reading. Nonetheless, the greatest psychic reading online guarantees your complete delight.

If you are not happy with the reading, you will typically receive a full or partial refund. You will, however, receive reimbursement in your psychic reading platform account. These free credits can then be used to book a psychic reading with a reader of your choice.

Years of experience

Expertise is crucial when it comes to choosing an online psychic. Our top picks have been in the business for nearly two decades. As company critics and reviewers, we want them to have figured out what works best for individuals seeking psychic services in this length of time.

Even the most current psychic services have been available for at least ten years. These websites are well-established, and it's reasonable to assume that they have a strong grasp of how things work.

Psychic readers have all been learning for decades, and many have learned that this new internet domain is a convenient method to extend their business on a global scale. On each site, you can find psychics with a wide range of expertise, including some who have been in business for over 45 years.

Benefits of Online Psychics

Save your time

There's no denying that we've all considered receiving psychic readings to be confident about some aspects of our lives, like our future, relationships, and financial security. Our hectic schedules, on the other hand, are a stumbling obstacle, limiting the amount of time we can spend with the psychics. Online psychic reading services have proven to be very useful for people who are busy in their day jobs.

Cost-effective

When compared to online psychic readings, it is evident that offline psychic services are more expensive. The reason for this is due to factors such as rent and other operating costs that businesses must incur to stay in business.

Because everything is done online, online services tend to be more cost-effective for your wallet. The sessions are also shorter than in-person meetings, which helps to reduce the overall cost of services you will have to pay.

Reliable results

When doing a reading in person, there are a few elements that can either help or hurt your reading. When you visit a psychic reader for the first time, you may feel worried, and as a result, you may give the wrong signals to your reader.

Because your facial expressions, body motions, and overall body physique can all be used to connect with your future, it pays to be calm and concentrated; however, this is less important for people using online services. Without as many indications to go on, the psychic will rely on characteristics like your voice to give you a more accurate reading.

FAQs on Psychic Reading via Phone or Chat

Is it true that some psychic readings are fake?

Unfortunately, some fake psychics are out there, tarnishing the reputation of many genuine and ethical psychics. Choosing one of the five greatest sites from this list is the safest decision. You can trust these sites to provide you with a reading from a screened, professional psychic, and you can also trust them to compensate you if you are dissatisfied with your reading.

What should I take a psychic reading session?

People get psychic readings to answer their queries about their lives and futures. Others seek to find their soulmate or communicate with a loved one who has passed away. Preparing a list of questions ahead of time will help you get the most out of the reading.

Is online reading safe?

Yes, online psychic reading platforms are generally safe. The majority of psychic reading websites take great precautions to protect both your privacy and your financial information.

Customers are aggressively advised not to give their personal information. That said, it's preferable to stick to reliable sites that have been operating for a while for your protection and peace of mind.

Concluding on Tarot Card and Psychic Reading Online

As you are all aware, life can be stressful, especially if you have a demanding job, a complex relationship, or financial problems. A psychic reading can be quite beneficial and can improve your overall quality of life.

Reading can also assist you in adjusting your perspective on a situation and making the necessary changes to resolve it. All of the services featured in this article are reputable and give good promotional deals to new users.

Therefore, we suggest you choose one of the recommended sites and then live without a doubt.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.