Online Sales growth of Market99 at 200% month on month

Launched in March 2021, the online store of Market99 has been creating waves ever since, with its sales at its best till now. The brand recently saw an incredible increase in its online sales, with a growth of 200% month on month.

Following the strategy led by the company’s founder Mr Mohammad Abdullah, Market99.com too offers a wide range of products at the most affordable prices. This strategy which made India’s biggest value-for-money retail chain a household name in India has been a perfect start for the brand’s online store as well. The brand recently recorded its highest sale online and is forecasted to double its sales within the next quarter.

With record-breaking sales, Market99 is currently gearing up with back-to-back launches of its exclusive collection. With a wide range of exclusive products and incredible offers that are online exclusive, the brand is all ready to take new heights in 2023. Valentine's Day is when sales increase for most of the brands, and Market99 is all geared up to cater to its customers.

As the brand prepares for the upcoming month, we got a chance to speak to Mr Mohammad Abdullah, who gave us some insight on what has been the strategy of this sudden success.

“Success of a brand lies in the satisfaction of its customers. At Market99, we have managed to create a collection that perfectly fits the demands of our customers. Right now, we are achieving a 100% to 200% increase every month through our different online channels. With a new collection every month, we are much closer to our eventual goal than ever before.”

Market99.com is all geared up to take its sales higher and be the first choice of every Indian when it comes to shopping household products on a budget, especially online. The brand has recently surpassed its own sales projection, and currently the most important thing to look forward to is its sustainability of sales in the next quarter.

