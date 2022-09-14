Open digital platforms are pivotal for inclusive development

In its seventy-sixth year India continues to have 250 million people living in multidimensional poverty. COVID19 has made the situation worse with global poverty increasing for the first time in decades, India being no exception. Dealing with the pandemic has required governments to extensively collaborate with civil society and markets for innovative solutions underpinned by technology. A prime example of this is the covid vaccination tech platform which required concerted private-public partnerships to make it a reality.

Critical to many industries, digital and emerging technologies are rapidly altering all aspects of our world. Most of the new economic value created over the next ten years (‘Techade’) will be based on digital platforms. They have also democratized access to critical services in finance, health, education, e-commerce and skilling with JAM (Jan-Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile) being a case in point. The other frontiers of India’s development are the digital economy and innovation which require companies to build data-enabled products and services for India's rapidly growing internet users. Both commercial and social enterprises which are interested in solving complex problems need reliable and cross-functional data often available across various public sector entities. While the latter maintain large volumes of rich datasets, they are rarely available in accessible formats, a problem that NITI Aayog's National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP) aims to solve.

Recognizing this dual need for tech-for-good interventions at scale and robust public-private partnerships, The/Nudge Institute launched the inaugural batch of the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) in 2021 in Karnataka and an upcoming cohort in Punjab. A unique 18-month program that aims to augment the capacity of government institutions, the Fellowship provides a strategic platform for leaders across government and corporate ecosystems to co-create impactful and sustainable systems change through technological innovation, process redesign and data integration to solve the structural barriers to scale.

One such platform solution was enabled through the IAF inaugural cohort to establish effective credit linkages to unbanked segments of the population, with only 53% of women holding bank accounts in India. Aruna Sampige, an IAF fellow working with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) has contributed to the concept of an ‘Anchor Bank’ which will bring together the public sector banks under one umbrella to facilitate credit in a regulated and tech-driven manner. Based on the EASE 4.0 Reforms framework, the Anchor bank will establish a robust digital lending platform that can be leveraged by all PSBs for doorstep delivery of services. The platform approach also addresses problems accruing from legacy systems, outdated people processes and costs.

While governments and many grassroots organizations have been promoting financial literacy and inclusion as tools for empowerment, the last mile delivery of such solutions has hitherto been a challenge. Technology can play a pivotal role in supporting rural enterprises, connecting beneficiaries with social welfare schemes, tracking progress and measuring impact using real-time data. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is working with NRLM to digitize financial transactions of Self-Help Groups to ensure transparency and a more inclusive delivery of government schemes. Through their LoKOS platform, 8.39 crore women SHG members across the country are switching to digital transactions and the data captured will in turn lead to subsequent interventions and evidence-led decision-making.

In conclusion, while technology platforms have great advantages, they pose challenges across multiple aspects such as cost, adoption, change management, complexity, skills, design and implementation. Public-Private partnership led platform models have proven to be immensely successful, promoting faster development of solutions, practical business models, innovative approaches, rigorous execution, and top-notch service delivery which will power the growth of an inclusive and prosperous India.

(Authors: Tejomoy Das, Senior Director; Aruna Sampige, IAF Fellow; and Selvi X, Senior Associate, The/Nudge Institute IAF Program)

Please apply for the Punjab IAF program : https://iaf.thenudge.org/

