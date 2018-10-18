Open up to browns: Choosing the right hair colour

When it comes to styling and fashion, variety is the spice of life! Be it hairstyle, wardrobe, footwear, or bags, we are always up for makeovers from time to time. And, speaking of makeovers, what better way to look different and stylish than changing your hair colour? If we’re talking about looking gorgeous, what better shade can one pick than beautiful and versatile browns!

However, as simple as this may sound, one needs to consider quite a few things before choosing the right shade of hair colour so that you get that perfect look you want.

Skin Colour

This should be your first step while choosing which shade of brown will suit you best. In addition, you could also consider the shades that you use for your regular makeup. Women with fair and regular tones who use shades of subtle pinks, nudes and peach for makeup will look nice in natural to light browns, or caramel brown. And, women with a dusky complexion who use browns and reds for makeup will carry off natural to darker shades of brown beautifully.

It is best to follow a thumb rule: always go two to three shades away from your natural hair colour. If you are in doubt, go for the lighter option.

Is it okay for work?

We completely understand concerns about your hair colour fitting into your professional environment. You wouldn’t want to get your clients distracted with vibrant pink hair or give people reasons to judge your seriousness at work, right? After all, we do want to stand out for the right reasons. It is therefore important to consider those factors while picking your shade. Fortunately, shades of brown fit in everywhere and look sophisticated, which is exactly the look you should be going for at your work place.

What’s perfect for your personality?

As women, we are generally very conscious about our dressing and look and what it conveys about us. If you feel that way too, you must choose a hair colour that complements your personality. If you like experimenting and are always ready to try something fun and new, you could choose lighter shades like caramel brown, which will give you a whole new trendy look. If you like to keep things simple and comfortable, go for natural or dark browns like chocolate or coffee which will add that special style and shine to your hair and look.

Hair texture and hair style

If you have frizzy hair, stay away from very light or blond shades as they might put the spotlight on your frizzy ends. Choose natural and darker browns that will hide that frizz and highlight the shine of your new colour. If you have nice and thick curls, going in for contrasting shades to your natural colour will add to the bounce of your hair and make it look silky and voluminous.

First timers, take a note!

If you are planning to colour your hair for the first time, we suggest you research well and try a good brand that is reputed for its hair colour expertise. Nourishment along with colour is an added advantage. No-ammonia colours that have natural ingredients such as nourishing oils in its formula will go a long way in protecting your beautiful hair, and prevent the colour from wearing off quickly.

