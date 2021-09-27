Opera makes an Indian debut

For the past 150 years, Monaco has been a prime destination for selective travelers. This country, nestled between the sea and the mountains, has continuously developed a broad offering of services catering to the most exclusive experiences, combining both innovative concepts and internationally renowned historic establishments that perpetuate excellence.

#VisitMonaco

Monaco is also a destination where you can taste local specialties at the counter and you can relax with your family in the many open spaces. Where the heart of the city beats there is also shopping for all, where adults and children alike will find what they are looking for. Everyone will be able to marvel at the unique aquariums of the famous Oceanographic Museum or stroll through the many traditional and exotic gardens in the Principality. Maintaining the great opera tradition is the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, also known as the Salle Garnier, where many international stars perform in what is a truly magical setting.

Cut to millennial singer Pallavi Seth, one of India’s first performers to specialize in this genre. In an exclusive interview with HT Brunch, she says it would be an opera singer’s dream to perform at the iconic Opera House in Monaco.

Delhi-bred Pallavi Seth is one of the first young opera singers to come out of the country. She moved to New York for a formal undergraduate degree in Opera and Vocal Performance from the prestigious Mannes School of Music.

So, how did Pallavi Seth’s musical journey begin? “I was five when my grandmother realized I had the pitch. It started with studying the technicalities of Hindustani classical music that then led to a desire to explore more genres of music,” she says. “I was in the ninth grade when I enrolled for a summer program in the USA. I went as a blank canvas only to study voice and technique.”

While parents are generally apprehensive about alternative career choices, Seth got them around. “Initially they were concerned but they didn’t stop me from pursuing my passion.”

Mocha and mentor

Every singer needs a guru and Seth found one in the most unlikely setting. “I was in New York at a coffee shop. Lost in my thoughts, I began to sing. A lady walked up to me and asked if I was a classical singer. I was singing repertoire, so her assumption was obvious. This meeting was meant to be, I had found my mentor. A pianist herself, she took me under her wing and trained me.” Seth not only went on to get admission into her dream school for music but also with a partial scholarship.

Performances at the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall saw Seth transitioning from her passion for music to making it a profession. “It was an explorer’s journey. Whether it was learning multiple languages or understanding different vocal techniques; the more I sought, the more I found.”

Pallavi Seth

From Om to opera

How did Seth get acquainted with operatic music? “It wasn’t about art songs or opera, I just wanted to learn different sounds and appreciate all forms of music,” she says.

So was it hard for her to acclimatise herself to a foreign rhythm? “When I started learning Western classical music, they used to make us chant ‘Om’ to find resonance. Both, Hindustani and Western classical music are inter-connected. The technique may be different, the placement is different, but it’s still your voice.”

Adapting to the new

For someone who is so at home on stage, the last year must have been hard. “The process of adapting from the stage to the digital space was tough initially. But it has brought everyone on the same plane. We’ve all suffered as one; we’ve dealt with this situation as one. What I’ve learnt is that music for me is therapy,” she explains, saying that she also finds people more approachable on social media.

The genre of music that Gen Z listens to is very different. So how does Seth seek to find their appreciation of this art form? “They don’t need to fall in love with just the opera, I’d want them to fall in love with music. Everyone needs to have an open heart and an appreciation for song and melody. It is about experiencing what it feels like in your body when you hear it.”

#MonacoMoments and movies

“It was in 2018 and 2019 that I went around Italy and France. Even before we entered the bigger cities, we performed on the outskirts. That was a beautiful experience,” she says. With a majestic Opera House in the heart of this city, is Monaco where she aspires to perform? “Of course, that is an opportunity that I look forward to. For a performer, the Salle Garnier is the stage one would want to be on.”

Seth believes that the operatic tonality will sit well with Bollywood music. “Bollywood is like a musical theatre, so it’s obvious that while this sound hasn’t made its way into Bollywood music, I do look forward to an opportunity to introduce the beauty of opera and art song to Bollywood,” she explains. Well, here’s an idea to replace the remixes with something new…or classic.

A view of the Monaco Opera House which is situated in the heart of the city.

Monaco and the opera

At the heart of this little European nation is a grand opera house

Although Monaco is small in size, it is still a place where your inspirations can bloom. The Principality cannot be outdone in its exceptional density of Michelin-starred restaurants, prestigious events taking place throughout the year or the many havens of peace scattered within its hotel establishments. But Monaco is also home to the Salle Garnier, the Opera House built by the famous architect Charles Garnier for whom it was named. Jewel of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the Salle Garnier continues to embody the excess and boldness that characterised the building of the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

An aerial view of Monaco by night.

Monaco and the opera

At the heart of this little European nation is a grand opera house

Although Monaco is small in size, it is still a place where your inspirations can bloom. The Principality cannot be outdone in its exceptional density of Michelin-starred restaurants, prestigious events taking place throughout the year or the many havens of peace scattered within its hotel establishments. But Monaco is also home to the Salle Garnier, the Opera House built by the famous architect Charles Garnier for whom it was named. Jewel of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, the Salle Garnier continues to embody the excess and boldness that characterised the building of the Casino de Monte-Carlo.|#+|

The Opéra de Monte-Carlo has maintained the great opera tradition while supporting creativity. The excellent acoustics of the Salle Garnier means that the audience can enjoy amazing shows, such as the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival that brings the greatest jazz musicians together every autumn.

The Opéra de Monte-Carlo has become a place where cultural avant-garde blossoms, boosting the distinguished status of this event hall among Europe’s most eminent venues. The awe-inspiring auditorium of the opera house is decorated in red and gold with fine art and sculptures dotting the interiors. Glance up at the fresco-lined ceiling and you’re guaranteed to be blown away – a central chandelier is surrounded by four elaborate and descriptive paintings – flamboyant yet elegant. International ballets, operas, and concerts have been held there for more than a century. Grabbing a show during your visit here is a guaranteed highlight.