OPPO A78: Your Ultimate Entertainment Companion

Looking for a new smartphone that can be your entertainment companion at all times? The OPPO A78 is the right choice for you. This feature-packed smartphone offers all that you need to make it your everyday companion for work and unwinding – a powerful processor that allows for some serious multi-tasking, an immersive audio-visual experience delivered by top-of-the-line specs that bring your favourite content alive, a battery that lasts all day long, and a sleek design. The all-new OPPO A78 is a cost-effective phone that comes as an upgrade over its predecessors with a bigger battery with fast charging capabilities, an improved display and sound, and exquisite design and a power-packed processor. Read on to know more about our experience with the OPPO A78.

Immersive Audio-Visual Experience

The all-new OPPO A78 left us really impressed as our favourite content has come alive on its immersive 6.4-inch screen with FHD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate with up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The interesting thing was that the smartphone screen showed us crystal clear content even when I was reading messages or watching a movie in bright sunlight as it has a maximum brightness display of 600 nits. It also has an L1 Widevine certification, which means the OPPO A78 supports high-definition video streaming from all mainstream video platforms.

The goodness of this AV experience is certified by Amazon Prime Video HDR for the accuracy of colours with deeper blacks and clarity. For people like me who are on their phones for long hours, the smartphone display also reduces screen fatigue as its adaptive Smart Backlight provides a comfortable viewing experience. The screen has also been certified by SGS as an eye-care display that can reduce the levels of harmful blue light radiations to under 12.5 per cent.

The goodness of the visuals is further accentuated by Dual Stereo Speakers with Real Original Sound Technology for surround sound that lets you enjoy a full range of crystal-clear audio, making the AV experience even more immersive. This comes with the stamp of approval from Dirac. The Ultra Volume Mode boosts audio volume by up to 200 per cent – this is for someone like me who is looking to enjoy true cinema effects, or for when you need to make that important call and ensure that you don’t miss even a single word.

All day power

Never worry about running out of power with the OPPO A78 – I just charged the smartphone for about 45 minutes and was able to enjoy non-stop entertainment for the rest of the day. Its 5000mAh battery comes with a 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology wherein just a 5-minute charge allows you to take over 4 hours of phone calls or two-and-a-half hours of watching videos non-stop on YouTube.

On a full charge, this massive battery lets you make nearly 31 hours of calls! This powerful battery can be charged up to 73 per cent in all of 30 minutes. The charging process itself is intelligent – for those of us who plug our phones into the charger for the entire day while at work, the Optimised All-Day Charging feature learns your charging habits and automatically stops when the battery reaches 80 per cent. The final 20 per cent is topped-up just before its time to leave office.

You can set aside all concerns about battery safety throughout the entire battery charging process with a 5-layer Charging Protection for all-round safe charging. This includes adaptor overload protection, flash charge condition identification protection, charging port overload protection, battery current/ voltage overload protection, and battery fuse protection.

Also, OPPO’s proprietary Battery Health Engine extends the battery lifespan to as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles. This means that you can go on charging and using the smartphone for nearly four years on typical daily usage without worrying about its battery getting affected.

Eye-catching design

This smartphone has been engineered for those who hold their phones for long durations as the side of the middle frame has been treated with C-angle treatment for a comfortable grip and it has a weight of just 180 grams. The OPPO A78 sports a thin and lightweight ultra-slim retro design with a 2.5D right-angled middle frame and smooth edges.

It is available in two colour finishes – a calming Aqua Green that uses a double-layer process to superimpose OPPO’s first Diamond Matrix Design atop a water-green base layer; and a more refined Mist Black that comes with a touch of yellow-green to its pure black base to give the phone a unique metallic gloss.

Camera with Dual View video

The OPPO A78 also features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera for bokeh portraits and 8MP front camera that come together for the most outstanding clicks. Another very exciting feature in this smartphone is Dual View Video – where you can take a video with both the front and rear cameras at the same time to capture life’s precious moments showing what’s happening along with your reaction to it!

Punch of performance

OPPO smartphones are known for their power-packed performances and the OPPO A78 is no exception. This smartphone comes with upgrades in both the hardware and software, so that you can do what you desire with your phone – from gaming, and streaming your favourite content to taking photos and videos and much more.

Its powerful Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform is built on a 6 nm process to deliver a smooth all-round performance. It comes with 8GB RAM and up to another 8GB of ROM, which can be temporarily converted into RAM for a smoother performance using OPPO’s iconic RAM expansion technology. It also supports additional storage of 1 TB, over and on top of the 128 GB that it comes with, through microSD cards.

This smartphone is wired for multi-tasking as it allows you to work on up to 19 apps at the same time and switch between them smoothly, thanks to OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine, the same proprietary technology found on high-end OPPO devices. This technology optimises app opening speeds by 1.42 per cent. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13.

Final Words

All in all, the smartphone fares well on all counts and lives up to all the promises made by the brand about its performance. It is the ultimate smartphone for your entertainment needs with its powerful display, L1 Widevine certification, Amazon Prime Video HDR stamp of approval, and Dual Stereo Speakers with Real Original Sound Technology and Ultra Volume Mode for the most immersive AV experience you can imagine in a smartphone, and a solid battery with super-fast charging – it’s an absolute must-buy.

Price, Availability and Offers

The OPPO A78 is priced at INR 17,499 and already on sale. It is available for purchase from OPPO Store, Flipkart and mainline retail outlets. You can avail the following offers on the purchase of OPPO A78:

You can avail a cashback of up to 10 per cent (INR 1500) from mainline retail outlets and no-cost EMI for up to 3 months from leading banks like SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda and One Card. Additionally, you can enjoy attractive EMI schemes from leading financiers

You can avail instant INR 1500 discount on Flipkart from leading bank cardholders and a no-cost EMI for up to 3 months

OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 500 from Offline and Online stores.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.