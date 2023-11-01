OPPO A79 5G: Experience premium 5G with the best a mid-range smartphone has to offer

Looking for a brand-new smartphone that is going to transform how you communicate with the world around you and unleash your creativity in new ways? Whether you fancy photography, super smooth gaming, high-speed streaming or just want a smartphone with sleek looks that would make heads turn each time you take it out in a crowd, the newest offering from OPPO — the A79 5G — is truly one of your best options this festive season that lets you Bring your A game!

This 5G-ready model offers all the benefits that the next-generation mobile data network brings with it, and much more, at a very affordable price. Read on to know more.

Glowing Feather Design

Spontaneous designThe OPPO A79 5G is designed to impress with a back cover that seeks inspiration from mechanical watches— it sports a luxurious dial design and a reflective texture within an oval panel decorative area. The uniqueness of this design is in how it creates a sense of depth and offers myriad views when you look at it from different angles. We found holding the smartphone in hand totally intuitive— at a weight of just 193 grams and a thinness of about 7.99 mm, it was simple to use even for extended hours. We found its offbeat design particularly impressive – its rear surface sports a rectangular island which focuses the attention on two polished rings that encircle the lenses of the rear camera. The frame itself is textured to mimic a metallic texture. The new A79 5G is available in two exciting colours — an exquisite Glowing Green that features the exclusive Glowing Feather Design which lends the phone a diamond-like appearance and a classic Mystery Black that has a glossy texture for those who like their look to be premium and low key. You can select the one that appeals to your sensibilities!

Dynamic display

Whether it is a video you are streaming or an email you arereplying to, the content itself feels better on a6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight Display with a 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio that offers you room to see more as you do more with your smartphone. This FHD+ technology makes the visuals appear sharper and clearer, and a powerful peak brightness of680 nits allows you to enjoy reading or browsing your favourite content, even under the bright midday sun. So, as we shuffled between the indoors and outdoors with the phone in hand, not for a minute did we feel the need to takeour eyes off the screen.It also comes with OPPO’s All-Day AI Eye Comfort for continuous eye protection and a safe viewing experience.This smartphone also features a high 1080x 2400 resolution and support for a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut for impactful visuals that are true-to-life and have more vibrant colours. We even watched some of the latest HD shows on Amazon Prime and Netflix, thanks to itsWidevine L1 certification, and were left spellboundby the impactful visuals that made the overall entertainment experience totally immersive.

This was made even better with the Dual Stereo Speakers with Ultra Volume Mode, which ensuredthat every game we playedcame totally alive on the screen. The Dual Stereo Speakers deliver up to 86 per cent more volume compared to its predecessors which we experienced with the A79 5G. We also tried to play some of our favourite songsat full volume and the clarity of the audio was totally outstanding,achieved through optimised noise reduction and echo-suppression algorithms. This was backed by the upgraded Ultra Volume Mode which maximises the sound output of the speakers by as much as 300 per cent.

Powerful battery

The smartphone has been designed to go on for hourson end as it has a large 5,000 mAh battery that gives 448 hours of standby power, 26 hours of phone calls, or 14 hours of YouTube videos— all on a single charge. We tried some competitive PUBG gaming on the new A79 5G and the phone lasted almost 6 hours without the need for a charge in the middle, which was quite amazing. It also supports the 33W SUPERVOOCTM function for quick charging— we were able to get the battery charged to 11 per cent after the marathon gaming session in just 5 minutes, which was very handy! Afive-minute charge can also give you 2.6 hours of texting and 1.4 hours of video streaming. OPPO’s SUPERVOOCTM allows you to always stay connected as you charge this massive battery to 100 per cent in 74 minutes, and 51 per cent within 30 minutes.

Incredible camera

The A79 5G features a powerful multi-lens camerathat gives you clearer photos witha 50 MP AI camera, a 2 MP Portrait Camera that makes the object in focus stand out by adding blur to the background, and an 8 MP Selfie Camera to create some stunning selfies that you can shoot and share! OPPO smartphones are known for their camera prowess,and the highlight of this model for us was the shots clicked in Portrait Mode. This draws on the power of the 50 MP AI Main Camera and the 2 MP Portrait Camera to add a real depth-of-field effect to make sure you always stand out from the crowd! The A79 5G also features AI Portrait Retouchingthat enables us to bring out the best in every shot using the power of AI along with Selfie HDR thatoffers greater clarity in every photo by detecting and adjusting the backlight to near-perfect levels. The results that we got were simply amazing in every photo.

Blistering performance

The A79 5G is a high-performance smartphone that allows you to stream your favourite content in real-time or play your favourite game without any lag or frozen screens.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Platform with fully integrated 5G capabilities and up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM for a performance that is efficient round the clock. It also has the Dynamic Computing Engine that uses parallel computing technology to intelligently schedule computing resources and boost the performance of the phone for everyday tasks. We tested this smartphone on heavy loads with multiple apps running in the background and it came out with flying colours— the apps opened without lag and we were able to move between tasks with ease. The A79 5G promises to deliver the same smooth performance that you experience in a new phone for as long as 36 months, thanks to its 36-Month Fluency Protection. And, even after that, the phone ageing rate is just 10 per cent. Every smartphone undergoes some serious testing, whichincludes drop tests, weather tests, splash tests, radiation tests, light fall tests and signal tests to make sure every piece that leaves the OPPO factory lives up to OPPO’s promise of quality. To ensure the highest levels of performance, every piece undergoes more than 50 production-related checks, 130 reliability tests and another 320 comprehensive testing processes.

The verdict

All in all, the OPPOA79 5G offers all you need in a high-end smartphone at a pocket-friendly price, making it a great buy this festive season. It has a stunning design, great performance, a powerful battery, and a camera that spells wow with its photography. What more can you ask for! So, what are you waiting for? Gift yourself a brand-new OPPO A79 5G to Bring Your A-Game and make your festivities even more special.

The OPPO A79 5G is priced at INR 19,999 and will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Mainline retail outlets and OPPOstores. OPPO has announced splendid discounts and promotions on select products, tailor-made for the Diwali season. Customers can avail of a cashback of up to INR 4,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months from ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the OPPO Store. Additionally, customers can avail of Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financiers such as Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank and Mahindra Finance. Loyal OPPO customers can also availof an Exchange Bonus of up to INR 4,000. As a part of My OPPO Exclusive, customers stand to win a cash prizeof up to INR 10 lakh, and other assured gifts on purchase of any OPPO device.

