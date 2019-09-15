OPPO A9 2020 – The smartphone designed to take on challenges. Grab your ‘New Expert’ now

brand-stories

This is truly an exciting time for tech geeks—OPPO has finally brought its latest mid-range smartphones, the A9 2020 and the A5 2020, to the home turf. Both the phones are a complete package in the budget category and their launch was much awaited. They boast a stunning design, quad-camera set up and a massive 5000 mAH battery—all under 20k. Sounds unbelievable, right?

The smartphone features 3D Aesthetics Design that ensures a vibrant and striking look. ( OPPO )

These are the successors to the A9 and A5 smartphones launched recently, and OPPO has gone all out to ensure the upgrade is on point! With OPPO upgrading its devices so swiftly, consumers now have a wider pool to choose from, based on what they desire!

OPPO A9 2020: An all-rounder in the 20k segment

The A9 2020 scores high in all departments—be it camera, design, or battery.

Click, Click, Click

This phone comes with a versatile rear quad camera setup 48+8+2+2, something that has never been seen before. ( OPPO )

To begin with, this phone comes with a versatile rear quad camera setup 48+8+2+2, something that has never been seen before. The set-up is segregated as 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP monochrome lens and 2MP depth lens.

Whether you’re looking to shoot at different angles or have a range of scenarios in mind, this smartphone will fulfill all your imaging needs.

It also comes with Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and several artistic portrait styles, so that you do not miss out on action even at night! ( OPPO )

It also comes with Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and several artistic portrait styles, so that you do not miss out on action even at night. Go all out and capture your best moments without a care!

The smartphone also uses 16MP AI beautification technology for stunning selfies. When it comes to videos, the A9 2020 supports 4K video technology, which helps create videos with vivid colors and less latency.

For those who are always on the move, the smartphone features an Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), ensuring more stable and professional videos with a choice of multiple video filters.

Power-packed performance

The OPPO A9 2020 sports the Game Boost 2.0, and offers an immersive and faster gaming experience. ( OPPO )

In addition, the OPPO A9 2020 sports the Game Boost 2.0, and offers an immersive and faster gaming experience with the Frame Boost and Touch Boost. The smartphone comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants that are supported by 128GB ROM and a three-card slot that supports a memory of 256 GB. Additionally, it functions on ColorOS 6.0.1 and boasts features such as Smart Assistant, Riding Mode, Music Party and Gesture Navigation.

Long-lasting fuel

The phone also supports reverse charging - this means you can use your OPPO phone to charge another device via USB. ( OPPO )

The A9 2020 comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity—this ensures you can use your phone all day without a hassle; in fact, the battery supports up to 20 hours of operation. The phone also supports reverse charging - this means you can use your OPPO phone to charge another device via USB. In a nutshell, your smartphone will act like a power bank!

Stunning design

The smartphone features 3D Aesthetics Design that ensures a vibrant and striking look. Made of four curved 3D sheets, the smartphone looks thinner and fits comfortably into the hand. The phone also features Nanoscale patterns that create multi-toned, radiant colouring from different angles and under different light situations. It is available in two stunning colours – Space Purple and Marine Green.

It also comes with the innovative waterdrop screen that ensures added protection for your phone. The smartphone has an overall area that is 31.4% smaller than the previous generation, and sports a 6.5” Nano screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. It is also equipped with toughened Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3+ and a Blue Shield that filters out blue light to prevent any harm to your eyes, thus ensuring a safe viewing experience.

Crystal-clear sound

The OPPO A9 2020 is equipped with the Dual Stereo Speakers which offer higher volumes and improved sound quality. ( OPPO )

Equipped with the Dual Stereo Speakers which offer higher volumes and improved sound quality, the OPPO A9 2020 is a steal! It also boasts Dolby Atmos® sound effects that allow the smartphone to ensure a seamless sound, video, and gaming experience. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the OPPO A9 2020 costs Rs. 16,990, whereas the 8GB + 128GB costs Rs. 19,990.

OPPO A5 2020: Premium features on a budget

The OPPO A5 2020 comes with a Quad camera setup for the first time along with a combination of 4GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at just Rs. 13,990. Unlike the A9 2020, this smartphone comes with a 12MP primary rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide front camera + 2MP Mono lens + 2 MP Portrait lens.

The smartphone will be available in two stunning colours—Mirror Black and Dazzling White. Coming to the battery, the A5 2020 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity on a 6.5-inch nanowaterdrop screen, runs on ColorOS 6.0.1 and is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The OPPO A5 2020 is also equipped with Dolby dual auto speakers that help provide an immersive experience to consumers.

It’s a steal!

The OPPO A9 2020 will go on its first-ever sale in the country via Amazon on September 16 and other physical retailers on September 19. OPPO A5 2020 will then go for sale from September 21.

OPPO has some of the most exciting deals on offer on the A9 2020 and A5 2020 smartphones! The A9 2020(8GB/128GB) has an exchange offer of Rs. 2000. Besides, you get an upgrade offer from any OPPO phone to A9 2020 of Rs. 2500. That’s not all—you can avail no-cost EMI for 3 and 6 months, plus a 5% instant discount on HDFC credit/ debit card EMI.

In the case of A9 2020 (4GB/128GB), the exchange offer of Rs. 1500 is valid. You can also get an upgrade offer from any OPPO phone to A9 2020 of Rs. 2000. Besides, there’s no-cost EMI for 3 and 6 months and a 5% instant discount on HDFC credit/ debit card EMI.

The A5 2020 (4GB/64GB) has an exchange offer of Rs. 1500, while there’s also an upgrade offer from any OPPO phone to A5 2020 of Rs. 2000. No-cost EMI for 3 and 6 months and a 5% instant discount on HDFC credit/debit card EMI also apply.

VERDICT: Both A9 2020 and A5 2020 are complete packages under 20k!

