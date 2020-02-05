e-paper
OPPO F15 ushers a smartphone revolution that promises to be a smooth ride

The ease, with which OPPO has maintained a large battery capacity and high-resolution camera, without compromising on lightness and thinness, is a commendable feat.

brand-stories Updated: Feb 05, 2020 12:59 IST
OPPO F15 has been created, fully considering a user’s needs. The passion for offering only the best shows in the new device.
With a strong line-up of game-changing features, OPPO has always enthralled tech lovers like no other smartphone brand. A strong step in this direction is OPPO’s F series, which has garnered immense praise across India for its innovation, exclusivity, incredible performance and stunning design.

And now, with the launch of the OPPO F15, the global phone maker has further consolidated its reputation as the pioneer of innovation; this time with its design capabilities. The F15 is one of the most comfortable phones that you will hold; weighing 172 grams and with a narrow aspect ratio of 20:9. This makes it extremely easy to use the phone single-handedly. Plus, with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a waterdrop-style notch design, and a super-fast in-display fingerprint sensor 3.0, OPPO F15 is a sure-shot winner.

On the camera front, OPPO has retained its innovation crown by placing a quad-camera setup on the F15, along with new features such as artificial intelligence (AI) backed video beautification, and image stabilisation through EIS and hardware-based anti-shake technology. How’s that for a ‘smart’phone?

Even on performance, OPPO F15 ticks all the boxes. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, running the device is quite smooth and seamless experience. In addition, a massive 4,000 mAh battery, backed by OPPO’s famed VOOC 3.0 fast charging, and features like Game Boost 2.0, make this a standout device.

All these successful innovations ride on the back of a team that knows how to achieve balance between premium tech and modern design aesthetics. The ease, with which OPPO has maintained a large battery capacity and high-resolution camera, without compromising on lightness and thinness, is a commendable feat. The entire body looks smooth, and the rear, with its four cameras sitting concentrically inside a rounded rectangle frame, is exquisite.

OPPO has kept the innovation flag flying high, while not once losing focus of its customer-centric vision. OPPO F15 has been created, fully considering a user’s needs; the passion for offering only the best shows in the new device. This smartphone from OPPO is definitely going to usher a new era of extraordinary smartphone technology.

