OPPO F17: Experience a true leather-feel body, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and much more!

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST

Gone are the days of heavy and unwieldy smartphones with just a limited number of features. Consumers are on the lookout for ultra-slim smartphones that takes care of all their needs without weighing down their pockets. OPPO has, time and again, come out with tailor-made smartphones that not only look spectacular, but also offer consumers with an exhaustive list of features. Its newest offering, the OPPO F17, is an innovation powerhouse with its trailblazing features and design.

The brand has always been ahead of the industry with its wide range of smartphones. Packed to the brim with state-of-the-art hardware and software, it has redefined the smartphone landscape. The F series by OPPO has continued this trend, offering consumers the very best.

The newest stars in the series - OPPO F17 Pro and OPPO F17 – saw a one-of-its-kind launch at the beginning of September. It was the first-ever online musical launch event of a smartphone with performances from Harrdy Sandhu and Raftaar and was hosted by noted television actor Rithwik Dhanjani.

The F17 from OPPO delivers a premium entertainment experience in a trendsetting sleek design. Boasting a leather-feel body, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 2.0 and waterdrop display among its many features, the smartphone makes it easy to flaunt your style.

OPPO has always dared to be different and the F17 exemplifies it perfectly. Let’s dive deep into why the OPPO F17 is an absolute essential.

Premium design in a sleek package

The OPPO F17 lets the trendsetting generation stand out with a sleek and stylish design. It boasts a slim profile of 7.45mm and weighs just 163g. The smartphone sports 1.67mm ultra-thin bezels that have been created from laser-carving technology. The F17 is slim enough to fit in anywhere. Throw it in your backpack, or slip it into your pocket or clutch, the slimness does not compromise on its grip. The F17 is ergonomically sound and unlike many others, you can use it comfortably with one hand.

The smartphone also features a leather pattern colour with a material finish that uses a leather-feel texture. Just like the F17 Pro, it has matte finish on the back body. It saves you from the horror of fingerprint smudges and scratches. The end result is a device that keeps on shining.

The F17 is available in three exciting colours- Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver. The Classic Silver comes laser engraved with the OPPO monogram. This adds an extra layer of style to the smartphone and makes it even more visually stunning.

The OPPO F17 perfectly balances the quad-camera set-up. It’s placed in a 2x2 array design that screams luxury. To give you a premium feel, the outer metal layer of the smartphone is inspired by luxury wrist watches. Its 2.5D curved body gives it a simpler style and a flatter body, compared to smartphones with 3D curved design. All this translates into a smartphone that is a delight to hold.

30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0: Blazingly fast

One of the standout features of the smartphones in the F series is the VOOC charging proprietary technology. This ensures a seamless smartphone experience. For the 4015 mAh battery, the OPPO F17 comes with the revolutionary 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. This fast charging solution gives you four hours of talk time in just five minutes.

Whether you’re playing Call of Duty: Mobile, binge-watching your favourite series, scrolling through social media or capturing all the special moments, you never have to worry about the battery dying out. The F17 combines innovative power saving techniques with the 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 to provide an uninterrupted experience.

If you’re in a rush to leave the house, then a 10-minute charge will juice your smartphone by 27%. If you have just a few more minutes on hand, then you can charge your OPPO F17 by 50% in just 20 minutes. While you’re watching your favourite episode of Modern Family, you can get a 72% charge within 30 minutes. Want to watch two episodes back to back? In that time, the OPPO F17 can go from 0-100% charge within 56 minutes.

Along with the Flash Charge technology, the OPPO F17 features effective battery saving techniques. The Super-Power Saving Mode ensures that your smartphone is on standby for 17 hours with just 5% of battery life. In addition, the Super Nighttime Standby mode utilizes AI algorithms to learn about the user’s sleeping habits and consumes just 2% power for an average eight-hour sleep time. It basically creates a pattern wherein there is ultra-power saving optimization at night.

Furthermore, the OPPO F17 is equipped with multiple hardware and software charging safety protections. It is also equipped with five independent thermistors that automatically cut off the charging when the heating exceeds the safety range.

Vivid and punchy Super AMOLED display

With the F17, OPPO has taken care of every detail. The smartphone offers an immersive viewing experience while also protecting your eyes in the process. It features a 6.4” Super AMOLED Waterdrop full-screen display with bezels that measure only 1.67mm. It also has a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Thanks to the Moonlight Screen, you never have to worry about eye strain. It automatically sets your screen’s lowest brightness at 2 nits between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. and 10 nits for the rest of the time.

Capture memories with the AI Ultra-Wide Quad Camera setup

The quad-camera set-up on the F17 is powered by an AI engine that allows the images to be sharper, clearer and Instagram-worthy. The smartphone consists of a 16MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP retro camera. The 16MP main camera is accompanied by AI Dazzle Color. The mode identifies the scene of the photo and restores the real details, brightness and colours—all with the help of the on-board AI technology.

On the front of the smartphone is a 16MP selfie shooter with AI Beautification 2.0 to automatically remove the blemishes and retain the natural skin texture. Using AI, the resulting photo adjusts the user’s skin colour for clearer and brighter photos.

Want to click a selfie at night? Look no further than the Front Night Mode. You can click clear selfies in dim environments and yet retain all the rich details. Recording a video is just as much fun as clicking a photo with the F17. The smartphone comes with the Steady Video Mode that uses Electronic Image Stabilization for stable and clear video output.

In-display fingerprint unlock

The super AMOLED display also features a fingerprint scanner for the best-in-class security. Unlike back or side fingerprint detectors, the OPPO F17’s in-display fingerprint sensor offers much more accuracy. Using advanced security foron, it can easily differentiate between real human skin and falsified fingerprint.

An exceptional smartphone experience

The OPPO F17 is a spectacular smartphone, offering consumers the best of everything. We can’t wait to get our hands on it.

The OPPO F17 goes on sale in India starting September 21. The smartphone is available in two memory combinations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. These are priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. You can buy it at major offline stores or on leading e-commerce websites.