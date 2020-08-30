OPPO F17 Pro: With ultra-sleek design & 6 AI cameras, this smartphone is gearing up to be a millennial favourite

brand-stories

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 10:15 IST

Who would have thought that smartphones would transition from being a necessity to a lifestyle? That’s what has happened in the last few years. Technology is evolving rapidly, and that means sleeker phones packed with cutting-edge features are the new norm.

If there’s one brand that has always focused on reinventing the wheel, it is OPPO. It has always impressed consumers with its range of stunning smartphones, and taken the premium experience to another level. From selfies to immersive displays, and from stunning designs to VOOC technology, the company has ensured that it’s able to meet the ever-changing requirements of consumers. It has established its name in the industry by redefining the sleek design standards across several price segments.

OPPO brought an industry-first revolution with its celebrated F series that blends innovation, design and technology. Whether it is the eye-catching finish on the F9 Pro or the gradient design on F11 Pro, or the recent F15 that boasts an ultra lightweight design, quad camera setup, and an advanced fingerprint sensor, OPPO has always stayed ahead of the curve.

A new addition to this repertoire is the soon-to-be-launched F17 Pro, the sleekest phone of 2020!

Striking design

The moment you cast your eyes on the phone, it will captivate your attention. The other thing that will draw you to this beauty is its slim chance - as OPPO says, there’s a slim chance that you will find a slimmer phone. It is only 7.48mm thin and 164g in weight, and can easily slide into your pockets without any hassle.

Its dimensions are 7.48mm x 73.8mm x 160.1mm, making the smartphone perfect in size – it isn’t too wide and not so tall! What else does one want? This sleekness makes the OPPO F17 Pro a true winner when it comes to design.

There’s so much more that adds to this design element - the optimised keyboard, battery and other parts come together to fit into an ultra-slim body. Yet again, OPPO has set a new benchmark that is sure to be unrivalled by its competitors!

You may wonder if the phone is so slim, how about the grip? Fret not, the smartphone brand has used an industry-first ‘220-degree rounded edge design technique’, which uses a high-gloss technique to refract light around the top of the rounded edges.

In a nutshell, the OPPO F17 Pro ensures you get the best premium experience on a mid-range smartphone, without compromising on comfort and reliability!

Shiny matte finish

That’s not all – the OPPO F17 Pro introduces the new Shiny Matte design that boasts a fingerprint-proof finish. It gives the phone a classy look that has never been seen before on any smartphone in this segment. No wonder, the phone feels much more premium in hand than ever before.

Impressive imaging

By now, we know OPPO phones offer some of the most brilliant photography features, and the OPPO F17 Pro is no less! The OPPO F17 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad rear camera system. There will be a 16-megapixel camera and a depth sensor on the front as well.

That’s not all - OPPO F17 Pro’s six cameras will boast of AI Colour Portrait that uses colour to separate the subject from the background, keeping the subject more focused. OPPO calls this phone ‘The Portrait Expert’.

The AI Super Clear Portrait feature will enhance the clarity of facial features, while the AI Super Night Portrait and the AI Color Portrait will make pictures even more flawless! In a nutshell, the OPPO F17 Pro will surely outdo other mid-range smartphones with its powerful camera set-up and AI features.

Worth the wait

With a rich legacy driven by OPPO, the F17 Pro brings a lot of unique features to the Indian market, and is one of the most awaited smartphones of the year!

The launch is on 2nd September and will be a one-of-its kind musical concert launch with power-packed performances from Raftaar and Hardy Sandhu, and we just can’t stop getting excited. How about you?