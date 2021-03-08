IND USA
OPPO F19 Pro+5G : Unleashing a new era of smartphone videography

Leveraging the AI Highlight Portrait Video feature of the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, you can actually ‘Flaunt Your Nights’ like never before.
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:13 PM IST

Revolutionizing portrait videography with the latest F series offering, OPPO now lets you capture your precious moments with ease, irrespective of ambient lighting conditions.

The handset sports a sleek minimalist design and draws power from robust hardware under the hood.

Redefining night photography

The AI Highlight Portrait Video feature comes in handy during night-time as well as periods when there is too much sunlight. It auto-adjusts the exposure and churns out details while managing highlights simultaneously.

With its ultra-night videography feature, you need not worry about the lighting conditions anymore. All you’ve got to do is let your hair down at a gala night of fun and fiesta with friends, and use the OPPO F19 Pro+5G to capture scintillating videos.

Once the AI identifies the type of video you’re shooting, it will apply either or both Ultra Night Video and HDR Video algorithms to make the shot brighter and clearer. The Ultra Night Video uses proprietary algorithms to ensure more dynamic night-time videos and photos. The AI Highlight Portrait Video will be the ideal feature for capturing brilliant and exquisite content with convenience.

Be it low light night or bright backgrounds, portrait videos on the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G are vivid, with sharper details, and natural skin tones - aptly coming in together like never before. The OPPO F19 Pro+5G’s astounding video capabilities with its new-generation ‘PRO’ features make it a promising option for vloggers or the new gen content creators or even for someone who just love keeping their Instagram game up with crisp and beautiful reels.

The smartphone boasts of a single-piece quad-camera snapped on the back. It also houses GG5 protection on the “camera panel”, so you do not need to worry about where you place your phone. The feature protect the lenses from potential scratches/damages.

Find out more here.

Smart 5G to raise the ‘bar’ of connectivity

Engineered with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility, the new F Series smartphones promises ultra-fast download and upload speeds. This means you’ll be able to stream your favorite TV shows, videos and movies, and dominate your mobile games on-the-go more smoothly than ever before. The smartphone will offer you an even more distinctive experience once the 5G network goes live in India.

Powered by MediaTek 5G Dimensity 800U chipset, the phone supports dual-mode (NSA and SA) 5G SIM. Since the transition from 4G and 5G network will be fast-paced for the industry but gradual for the consumers, OPPO F19 Pro+5G comes packed with seamless data switch technology, enabling a lag-free, smooth transition between 4G and 5G. You can use a 5G SIM but can automatically switch to a 4G data network so that you do not lose your favourite piece of content, work or gameplay while you are on the move.

The 360-degree 3.0 Antenna is an integral part of the smartphone’s design. In my experience, no matter how I held the phone, in portrait or in the landscape mode, if didn’t lose signal. Truly, it brings you uninterrupted and glitch-free video viewing and high-on-action gaming experience.


OPPO 50W Flash Charge for instant juice up

With the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, you can shun the battery blues. This sleek smartphone packs in a massive 4310mAh battery. Most importantly, the smartphone gets ultra-boost when you put it through the 50W Flash Charger for just 5 minutes, allowing you 3.5 hours of video playback or 1.5 hours on Instagram. Or just imagine, you are watching your favourite web series and the battery drops right in between the last episode. Now, with just 5 minutes charge, you can finish watching that episode, without having to wait for the phone to charge up fully.


Intelligent performance optimizer and security

Hosting over 10 plus system optimization algorithms, OPPO’s System Performance Optimizer is a finely crafted addition that makes the overall experience smooth and hassle-free like never before. The Performance Optimizer not only helps OPPO F19 Pro+5G deliver consistent and faster performance but also enhances the longevity of the phone.

It runs on the latest Color OS 11.1 that gives users more freedom and the power to flaunt multitasking with Flex-drop. The feature allows you to keep multiple apps open on the screen as a floating window. The OS ensures that your privacy remains secure with the added intelligent security features. These features dedicatedly provide maximum freedom to users in a securely-protected environment.

OPPO F19 Pro+5G also eases your concerns about privacy nightmare with the super-fast and highly intuitive One-Tap App Lock. You can use this to quickly lock all your apps with just one tap before handing over the smartphone to someone else.


Uninterrupted high-performance gaming

With a powerhouse chipset paired with the latest Color OS 11.1, OPPO F19 Pro+5G is designed to provide an ultimate gaming experience. The Game Focus Mode allows you to have less distraction and more gameplay. Just enable the Game Focus Mode while signing up for your favourite game and block out all interruptions, including notifications.

Once all the key boxes are ticked, you realise the OPPO F19 Pro+5G continues to dazzle with its large 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display features a single-hole punch that fits organically in the display. With a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, the OPPO F19 Pro+5G offers vivid and rich colourful visuals that look mesmerising on the 20:9 display ratio at 440PPI.

It’s not just sleek performance that is achieved with F19 Pro+, it’s also a minimalist sleek design that is a “Salute to Speed”.

The phone comes in two vivid and elegant colours to choose from - Fluid Black for the classic look, and Space Silver for a matte finish. The smartphone is available in an 8GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via Micro SD.

Available at a price tag of 25,990, the OPPO F19 Pro+5G offers a plethora of disruptive features packed in a sleek, elegant design. Faring well on every front, this smartphone is a beacon of innovation in the industry. The (8+128 GB) variant and the (8+ 256 GB) variant of the OPPO F19 Pro are available for 21490 and 23490, respectively.

To make it a more compelling deal, OPPO is offering a bundled discount under which the Enco W11 earbuds will be available at a price tag of just INR 999, while the avant-garde OPPO Band Style will cost a mere INR 2,499 with the F19 Pro+ 5G or the F19 Pro.

Furthermore, smartphone enthusiasts can enjoy a range of attractive discounts and cashback for OPPO F19 Pro+5G with the following banks and digital wallets-

• Flat 7.5% cashback on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank credit cards

• 11 percent instant cashback via Paytm and one EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank

• Zero downpayment option via HomeCredit and HDB Financial Services

• Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank

• OPPO ’s existing users can also avail an additional one-time screen replacement offer (valid for 365 days), extended warranty for 180 days along with INR 1500 upgrade bonus. One can avail these through OPPO AI WhatsApp chatbot.

