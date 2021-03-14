OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G with 50W Flash Charge, to go on sale starting Mar 17

OPPO is back again with its latest phone, the F19 Pro+ 5G, and guess what? It has already started making the right noise! The smartphone was launched by some of the most-loved millennial icons like Nucleya, Kusha Kapila and Kings United. The performances were in tune with the brand’s new phone, which has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.

The F-series has always been a winner among millennials, owing to its wide range of flagship features available at affordable prices. Yet again, the new F-series entrant is priced at ₹25,990, and available across retail stores and Amazon.

So, what is it that makes the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G stand out? Apart from its spectacular camera, which can give you the best shots both during the day and night, there are many other features that make this phone a must-have. Read to find out!

Never run out of fuel

Only a five-minute charge, and you can enjoy 3.5 hours of video playback! (OPPO)

Charging is a breeze with this impressive smartphone that comes with a 50W Flash charger. Only a five-minute charge, and you can enjoy 3.5 hours of video playback - yes, that’s true! We’ve often found ourselves in situations when we’ve forgotten to charge the phone at night, but guess what? A mere 48 minutes and your OPPO F19 Pro+5G goes from 0 to 100 percent.

And if that impressed you, we are not done as yet! A 5-minute top up and you can watch YouTube for around 3.5 hours, which shows how OPPO is way ahead of the curve when it comes to its 50W Flash Charge technology.

No more battery anxiety

The razor-thin OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a 4310 mAh battery that can support a high level of power consumption, even when the phone runs on a high-speed 5G network. If you’re someone who loves indulging in gaming or can’t hold yourself from binging on video content, this smartphone is a true blessing. On a full charge, the F19 Pro+ can offer up to 16.7 hours of online video playback, 7.8 hours of online game play. Continue doing all that you love with the fear of any interruptions!

The next time you’re out and about, and bored while stuck in incessant traffic snarls, don’t forget to plug in your headphones and enjoy the beats, for as long as you like. If you love planning spontaneous gaming sessions with your friends, the OPPO F19 Pro+5G is not going to disappoint you - fight the competition, without checking your battery levels all the time.

Trust us, this smartphone will end up being your favourite travel companion, or the BFF you always wanted.

Super Night Time Standby

Have you ever found your phone’s battery drain when you leave it unused on your bedside at night, and wake up the next morning? Of course, it’s happened to all of us. But trust OPPO to always captivate the imagination of users with its revolutionary tech. OPPO F19 Pro+5G’s Super Night Time Standby Mode has an Always-On Display that only consumes 1.78% battery when a user is asleep. No longer do you have to wake up to drained batteries - start the day on a charged-up note!

Unleashing the power of Smart 5G support

The OPPO F19 Pro+5G is the first F-series phone that comes with the advanced 5G technology. (OPPO)

The OPPO F19 Pro+5G comes with a power-packed MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset that makes the phone future-proof. Did you know? This is the first F-series phone that comes with the advanced 5G technology. This means while the others have to find themselves a new smartphone when the tech disrupts the market, here you are, already ahead of the curve.

Moreover, this 5G chipset offers blazing-fast speeds, and allows the usage of two 5G SIM cards at once, keeping in mind the Indian user’s preference for dual-SIM smartphones to maintain work-life balance.

What’s more, you no longer need to worry about patchy networks, because this new F-series phone also offers 4G/5G Seamless Data Switch, enabling the device to switch between 4G and 5G networks automatically.

Offers galore

OPPO is offering a superb discount, under which Enco W11 earbuds will be available at a price of ₹999, while the Band Style will be available at ₹2,499 with the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G. That’s not all - current users of OPPO can also avail an additional one-time screen replacement offer, extended warranty for 180 days, and a ₹1,500 upgrade bonus.

The smartphone starts at just ₹25,990, and will be available for sale starting March 17 via Amazon and major retail stores. The (8+128 GB) variant and the (8+ 256 GB) variant of the OPPO F19 Pro are available for ₹21,490 and ₹23,490, respectively.

Furthermore, smartphone enthusiasts can enjoy a range of attractive discounts and cashback for OPPO F19 Pro+5G with the following banks and digital wallets:

● Flat 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank credit cards

● 11 percent instant cashback via Paytm and EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank

● Zero down-payment option via HomeCredit and HDB Financial Services

● Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank

So, don’t hold yourself back and get your hands on this flaunt-worthy phone as soon as you can!