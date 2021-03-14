IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G with 50W Flash Charge, to go on sale starting Mar 17
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G with 50W Flash Charge, to go on sale starting Mar 17

Priced at just 25,990, the smartphone comes with a 4310 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:14 PM IST

OPPO is back again with its latest phone, the F19 Pro+ 5G, and guess what? It has already started making the right noise! The smartphone was launched by some of the most-loved millennial icons like Nucleya, Kusha Kapila and Kings United. The performances were in tune with the brand’s new phone, which has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.

The F-series has always been a winner among millennials, owing to its wide range of flagship features available at affordable prices. Yet again, the new F-series entrant is priced at 25,990, and available across retail stores and Amazon.

So, what is it that makes the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G stand out? Apart from its spectacular camera, which can give you the best shots both during the day and night, there are many other features that make this phone a must-have. Read to find out!

Never run out of fuel

Only a five-minute charge, and you can enjoy 3.5 hours of video playback!(OPPO)
Only a five-minute charge, and you can enjoy 3.5 hours of video playback!(OPPO)

Charging is a breeze with this impressive smartphone that comes with a 50W Flash charger. Only a five-minute charge, and you can enjoy 3.5 hours of video playback - yes, that’s true! We’ve often found ourselves in situations when we’ve forgotten to charge the phone at night, but guess what? A mere 48 minutes and your OPPO F19 Pro+5G goes from 0 to 100 percent.

And if that impressed you, we are not done as yet! A 5-minute top up and you can watch YouTube for around 3.5 hours, which shows how OPPO is way ahead of the curve when it comes to its 50W Flash Charge technology.

No more battery anxiety

The razor-thin OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a 4310 mAh battery that can support a high level of power consumption, even when the phone runs on a high-speed 5G network. If you’re someone who loves indulging in gaming or can’t hold yourself from binging on video content, this smartphone is a true blessing. On a full charge, the F19 Pro+ can offer up to 16.7 hours of online video playback, 7.8 hours of online game play. Continue doing all that you love with the fear of any interruptions!

The next time you’re out and about, and bored while stuck in incessant traffic snarls, don’t forget to plug in your headphones and enjoy the beats, for as long as you like. If you love planning spontaneous gaming sessions with your friends, the OPPO F19 Pro+5G is not going to disappoint you - fight the competition, without checking your battery levels all the time.

Trust us, this smartphone will end up being your favourite travel companion, or the BFF you always wanted.

Super Night Time Standby

Have you ever found your phone’s battery drain when you leave it unused on your bedside at night, and wake up the next morning? Of course, it’s happened to all of us. But trust OPPO to always captivate the imagination of users with its revolutionary tech. OPPO F19 Pro+5G’s Super Night Time Standby Mode has an Always-On Display that only consumes 1.78% battery when a user is asleep. No longer do you have to wake up to drained batteries - start the day on a charged-up note!

Unleashing the power of Smart 5G support

The OPPO F19 Pro+5G is the first F-series phone that comes with the advanced 5G technology.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+5G is the first F-series phone that comes with the advanced 5G technology.(OPPO)

The OPPO F19 Pro+5G comes with a power-packed MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset that makes the phone future-proof. Did you know? This is the first F-series phone that comes with the advanced 5G technology. This means while the others have to find themselves a new smartphone when the tech disrupts the market, here you are, already ahead of the curve.

Moreover, this 5G chipset offers blazing-fast speeds, and allows the usage of two 5G SIM cards at once, keeping in mind the Indian user’s preference for dual-SIM smartphones to maintain work-life balance.

What’s more, you no longer need to worry about patchy networks, because this new F-series phone also offers 4G/5G Seamless Data Switch, enabling the device to switch between 4G and 5G networks automatically.

Offers galore

OPPO is offering a superb discount, under which Enco W11 earbuds will be available at a price of 999, while the Band Style will be available at 2,499 with the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G. That’s not all - current users of OPPO can also avail an additional one-time screen replacement offer, extended warranty for 180 days, and a 1,500 upgrade bonus.

The smartphone starts at just 25,990, and will be available for sale starting March 17 via Amazon and major retail stores. The (8+128 GB) variant and the (8+ 256 GB) variant of the OPPO F19 Pro are available for 21,490 and 23,490, respectively.

Furthermore, smartphone enthusiasts can enjoy a range of attractive discounts and cashback for OPPO F19 Pro+5G with the following banks and digital wallets:

● Flat 7.5 percent cashback on HDFC, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank credit cards

● 11 percent instant cashback via Paytm and EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank

● Zero down-payment option via HomeCredit and HDB Financial Services

● Triple Zero Scheme with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and IDFC First Bank

So, don’t hold yourself back and get your hands on this flaunt-worthy phone as soon as you can!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G has a minimalist design, and is yet flaunt-worthy in nature.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G with 50W Flash Charge, to go on sale starting Mar 17

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Priced at just 25,990, the smartphone comes with a 4310 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this crime show, the suspects solve the case themselves, and you get to guess the real culprit alongside and win exciting prizes ranging from smartphones and accessories to Flipkart gift vouchers and SuperCoins.(Flipkart Video)
In this crime show, the suspects solve the case themselves, and you get to guess the real culprit alongside and win exciting prizes ranging from smartphones and accessories to Flipkart gift vouchers and SuperCoins.(Flipkart Video)
brand stories

Ready to play detective? Flipkart Video's Crime Stories will leave you intrigued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:00 AM IST
The interactive crime thriller releases on March 13. Watch to win exciting prizes!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.(HT)
The Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.(HT)
brand stories

Hindustan Times recognises the best developers in the national capital

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Announcing the Titans of Delhi Real Estate Awards, which honour those who have made the city into a mecca of impressive structures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KIIT has been known for a successful track record in campus placement ever since its inception.(KIIT)
KIIT has been known for a successful track record in campus placement ever since its inception.(KIIT)
brand stories

Shaking off Covid gloom, KIIT on track to achieve record placements for 2020-21

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Over 2,500 students of Schools of Technology (SOT) have already been placed in both national and multinational companies. As many as 1,600 students have multiple offers in their hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panelists in conversation with moderator Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji,(HT Brand Studio)
The panelists in conversation with moderator Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji,(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

India’s top women leaders delve into the workplace of 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:07 PM IST
This International Women’s day, leaders shed light on business lessons learnt amid Covid-19, the new world of work, and the likes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
brand stories

Follow the heart to discover true happiness

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that shines light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness during lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A teacher conducts an online class
A teacher conducts an online class
brand stories

Pushed online during Covid-19, teachers remained a class apart

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • The sudden shift to online mode of learning posed several questions: What is to be taught online?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The OPPO F19 Pro+5G sports a sleek minimalist design and draws power from robust hardware under the hood.(OPPO)
The OPPO F19 Pro+5G sports a sleek minimalist design and draws power from robust hardware under the hood.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO F19 Pro+5G: Unleashing a new era of smartphone videography

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Leveraging the AI Highlight Portrait Video feature of the OPPO F19 Pro+5G, you can actually ‘Flaunt Your Nights’ like never before.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
brand stories

Where there’s a will, there’s a way to unlock happiness

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign shines the light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness despite the pandemic restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
brand stories

This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program. As part of this, students take part in projects where they get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. Find out more here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital payments market in India was valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
The digital payments market in India was valued at 1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to 4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
brand stories

Your search for a Credit Card ends at Finserv MARKETS!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The portal allows you to view credit cards from different companies, compare and select the one that suits your needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
brand stories

Flaunt your nights: OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G to revolutionize smartphone videography

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • A perfect blend of industry-first innovations and superlative videography abilities
  • Smart, futuristic 5G capabilities along with faster charging, perfectly complementing your fast-paced lifestyle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform solutions offer a mixed bag of services to meet the needs of distance learning.(Lenovo)
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform solutions offer a mixed bag of services to meet the needs of distance learning.(Lenovo)
brand stories

Enabling smart education for a smarter India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform is aimed at bridging India’s digital divide and leveraging technology to help create learning models which are engaging, adaptive, and scalable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vedaant Saluja, as Tanmay, and Amit Vikram Pandey, as Akshay, in Season 2 of HT Neighbour's Kitchen.(HT Brand Studio)
Vedaant Saluja, as Tanmay, and Amit Vikram Pandey, as Akshay, in Season 2 of HT Neighbour's Kitchen.(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Meet the home chef who is ready to cook up a storm!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The second season of the much-acclaimed web series, HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, premiered on February 26. Watch Episode 1 now!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel and Residences also supplied food regularly to those in need.
The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel and Residences also supplied food regularly to those in need.
brand stories

HT Trailblazers Awards salutes our Covid Heroes

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Ambience Group, which went that extra mile to support migrant labour and healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic has partnered with Hindustan Times for HT Trailblazers Awards 2021 to honour this spirit of service before self.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP