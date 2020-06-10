OPPO Find X2 Series coming to India on June 17, to set new benchmarks for true flagship experience

brand-stories

After having received accolades from the world, OPPO’s latest Find X2 Series is now finally arriving to Indian shores on June 17. And this new 5G flagship promises to be bigger and better than its predecessors!

With modern consumers becoming more conscious of their smartphone choices, not a lot of brands are able to offer anything other than their looks. However, once in a while, a brand like OPPO comes along, and shows everyone how to dominate the market with a steady combination of path-breaking features, enhanced performance, and stunning looks that take consumer experience several notches higher. The Find X2 Series does exactly that.

This is not OPPO’s first time at offering a brilliant smartphone that panders to consumer demands, while also sticking to its core principle of innovation. Year after year, it has outdone itself with the best premium flagship phones that top the charts when it comes to creative innovation and user experience. Backed by a strong OPPO legacy, and cutting-edge technologies, the Find X2 Series is surely going to get temperatures soaring.

An enviable and unbeatable legacy

The Find Series has always reflected OPPO’s immense technological prowess, and ability to blend aesthetics with era-defining features. Which is why, the ‘X’ stands for the unknown, adventurous, and extreme, pushing OPPO to deliver its best, every single time.

It all began when OPPO launched it’s first-ever phone in the Find series—the Find X903—in June 2011. With a smooth, side-sliding keyboard design and flagship hardware, it brought out a device unlike anything that anyone had ever seen. OPPO didn’t stop here; with the OPPO Finder 2012, it introduced an impressively sleek model, packed with a unique stainless-steel frame, and a Super AMOLED Plus display that redefined smartphone viewing experience.

Then came the OPPO Find 5 in 2013, which again made the brand a pioneer of unique designs; it received an IF Product Design Award. But that wasn’t all. OPPO also enhanced its fast charging capabilities with the advent of the VOOC flash charging in the Find 7 launched in 2014. The charging capability has gone on to become the gold standard in the industry.

With the launch of the OPPO Find X in 2018, however, the brand created a never-seen-before euphoria for a smartphone. With an industry-leading innovation in camera technology with its motorized pop-up camera, and a full-screen display, OPPO had to be crowned the leader of true-blue flagship smartphones.

Not only in terms of its legacy, OPPO has always been known as a brand that aims to keep inspiring its consumers to explore their own X factor. To further showcase the bond, OPPO has partnered with rock climber Alex Honnold, renowned actor Eddie Redmayne and tech blogger Marques Brownlee under the “Finder Campaign.” The exploration spirit of OPPO is deep rooted in the Find Series and the Finder Campaign brings that spirit to the forefront.

Find X2 Series: True flagship game-changer

Now, as we advance into the 5G era, OPPO is all set to add another feather to its cap with the Find X2 series and create history like never before. Scoring extremely high on innovative technology and superlative consumer experience, this one promises to achieve another pinnacle of success and a #TrueFlagshipExperience.

The OPPO Find X2 Series has already won hearts globally, and is set to become a big sensation in India with the most #PerfectScreenof2020. A billion colours and ultimate smoothness on its 120 Hz Ultra Vision Screen reiterate and deliver on OPPO’s belief that a remarkable screen is essential to a remarkable phone experience.

The ultimate screen experience of the OPPO Find X2 Series has also been certified by renowned global certification bodies. The perfect display on the new OPPO series has already received an A+ approval rating from DisplayMate, which describes it close to “textbook perfect calibration accuracy and performance”.

And if this remarkable display wasn’t enough to impress you, there’s more. The series is OPPO’s first-ever premium 5G smartphone series, with the latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network capability. To top that off, there is OPPO’s propriety of first commercialized 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, which is world’s fastest fast charge yet, that claims to juice-up the phone’s battery in just 38 minutes! It is important to note here that the charging technology has been successfully tested and improvised by OPPO India R&D center in Hyderabad.

The phone’s astounding performance has further been validated by more recognition from the leaders in the field. Leading benchmarking website AnTuTu has recognized the Find X2 series as part of the top 10 “Best Flagship Performance” smartphones in April 2020, with both the Find X2 Pro and the Find X2 featuring at the top two positions. What’s more, the Find X2 Pro has also become the first device from the company to receive the YouTube Signature Devices’ accreditation.

At its heart, OPPO has always aimed to deliver #TrueFlagshipExperience, and it has once again proved it with its new offering. The Find X2 Series epitomizes everything that OPPO stands for. With courage to go beyond the regular, and embark on tech adventures that redefine what flagships mean, the Find X2 Series has already raised the bar for competition, globally. And we cannot wait for it to unleash its creative excellence on Indian consumers.