OPPO India to launch the coveted Find N3 Flip; touted to be its best flip yet

Mobile phones form an integral part of our existence today. We use them to remain connected with the world around us, take photos, work, track our steps and fitness, set reminders and alarms, take notes — the list is endless. In an unending quest to optimize compactness and features, the foldable smartphone offers the best of both worlds as it gives you the benefit of a large screen in a compact yet portable phone design.

OPPO has been a pioneer when it comes to innovation in the foldable phone space and has brought forward one unique device after another over the last few years. This year too OPPO plans to bring their latest foldable the Find N3 Flip to the market.

The amazing new smartphone is slated to offer a slew of upgrades over the previous generation, including an improved Flexion hinge design that lends a lot more durability, a large cover screen for added functionality, and a triple main camera setup which is being seen for the first time on a flip phone. Will the OPPO Find N3 Flip check all the boxes when it comes to the foldable form factor to become the best flip ever?

The evolution of the foldable form factor

When engineers at OPPO designed the previous generation Find N2 Flip, the biggest challenge before them was to improve the existing hinge design while eradicating all conceivable drawbacks. The Find N2 Flip marked a new era in foldable smartphones, owing to the incredible new Flexion Hinge that was introduced with the model. This hinge was much smaller than its predecessors and it made the folding and unfolding process a lot more seamless. Some foldable smartphones also had a folding mechanism with a main screen that collected dust in the deep crease when in the pocket. This problem was sorted with the introduction of the Flexion Hinge, which continues to form the heart of OPPO’s foldable smartphones and prevents this from happening and remains one of the most noticeable innovations in the Find Series.

The hinge on the OPPO Find N3 Flip will offer an upgrade as the single friction plate of the previous generation Find N2 Flip will be upgraded to a dual friction plate structure to improve its FlexForm stability. This will allow you to fold the phone at just the angle you want and hold it in its chosen position.

The Find N3 Flip will also fare higher on durability as OPPO will be using aircraft-grade high-strength steel at core load-bearing positions to improve durability, and reliability, and increase deformation resistance from drops by 25 percent when compared to the previous generation. Specialist teams at OPPO have also managed to resolve some other drawbacks of flip phones, such as smaller cover screens which only have the space to display limited features, or lower capacity batteries compared to traditional smartphones.

Versatile Cover Display

The Find N3 Flip comes with a 3.26-inch vertical display, which is the largest ever in a flip phone. This large-sized display allows you to engage with your smartphone in new ways as you embark on a journey of discovery, from previews of photos and videos to quick access to tools like timers and important system settings.

The amazing cover screen mirrors its main screen in perfect proportion and is large enough to display a complete grid of 3X4 apps and also supports one-touch replies, speech-to-text, emojis, and typing via a full QWERTY keyboard. The reason why OPPO didn’t change the vertical display in this model is to offer smartphone users the comfort of using Android apps. This is because more than 90 percent of all Android apps are designed to work in vertical mode. This orientation will thus eliminate compatibility issues associated with square screens. The cover display is tailored for vertical video content and users will be able to frame their selfies perfectly, adjust the lighting, and ensure every detail is picture-perfect before taking the shot.

In the new model, the cover screen will also support more than 40 essential apps, including Gmail, Outlook, Uber, Google Maps, and YouTube Music so users can reply to emails, book cabs, use turn-based navigation, and even switch up music on the go. It will also display real-time weather updates as part of its default settings.

Stunning Design

The Find N3 Flip looks stunning with a 75-degree super-arc Gorilla Glass 7 cover on its rear surface, where a diamond highlight blade is used to cut the middle frame into two sharp edges to make the bottom appear even slimmer and straighter. As part of its multi-layer screen protection, this display will employ a patented stainless steel mesh matrix that smoothens the folded drop shape and reduces the crease.

This smartphone will be your ideal carry-around companion. When folded, the Find N3 Flip will measure just 85.54 mm, which is half the size of a regular smartphone, and can conveniently fit into any pocket or handbag. With a weight of just 198grams and 7.79mm slimness when open, The Find N3 Flip’s ergonomic design will make this device a real standout for users.

For the very first time, OPPO will also be adding an Alert Slider to its smartphones. This mechanical control on the left edge of the device will allow you to switch between three modes — Silent, Vibrate, and Ring — without even having to flip your smartphone open.

Industry-first Triple Camera in a Flip

OPPO smartphones are known for their innovations in the camera space and the Find N3 Flip will carry on that legacy. In an industry-first, the Find N3 Flip will pack three powerful rear cameras integrated within a circular module beside the cover screen. The device will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX890 wide-angle primary camera with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor for high light intake in dark environments.

It is going to be the only flip phone with a telephoto portrait camera backed by a 32 MP IMX709 sensor with 2X optical zoom and a portrait-perfect focal length that is close to 50 mm. This focal length is equivalent to what your eyes can see and delivers natural portraits with minimum distortion. With this model, OPPO will also be adding a new 114º wide-angle camera with the 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor, capable of capturing more details in shadows and less background noise.

The uniqueness of the foldable form factor extends to the photos with Multi-Angle FlexForm Camera mode, using which you can explore myriad angles for hands-free photography on your Find N3 Flip. Another feature, FlexForm Interval Shooting, will allow you to shoot creative selfies with the option to convert multiple shots into GIFs. In addition, you will also be able to frame steady shots with FlexForm Long Exposure, enjoy hands-free time-lapse with FlexForm Time-Lapse, and fit everyone into a single frame with Ultra-Wide Selfie.

OPPO’s long-standing partnership with Hasselblad runs even deeper on the Find N3 Flip with its XPAN mode that features a 65:24 high aspect ratio to capture the camera brand’s unique retro style. This technology will give you improved portrait shots comparable to being shot on the XCD65 mm Hasselblad lens.

Awaiting the launch of the Best Flip!

This amazing new smartphone is the perfect blend of functionality and great design. OPPO has truly set the bar higher with these innovations that it will introduce in theOPPO Find N3 Flip. The premium foldable is going to launch soon and you should gear up to choose your pick from the possible color options in which the device will be available!

Other than some of the staggering upgrades, the OPPO Find N3 Flip is going to showcase features that will make this model stand out from scores of others lining the display racks of smartphone stores. We cannot wait to head to our nearest OPPO store or log in to the OPPO India website to know more as soon as the device is unveiled on October 12th, 2023.

