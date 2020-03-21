OPPO introduces new range of headphones: Expanding possibilities through innovation

brand-stories

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 13:05 IST

Over the last few years, OPPO has impressed consumers across the globe with its range of stunning smartphones packed with best-in-class technology. While it has plans to roll out even more stunning phones in the future, OPPO has also expanded its bouquet of products offerings with a range of IOT devices.

OPPO has been involved in the audio business for quite a long time now and the company’s high-end headphones have received rave reviews for its excellent quality output and performance. OPPO has a broader vision in mind, and this will be enabled and empowered by 5G and other emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT).

OPPO has been striving towards developing its technologies at the IoT front since 2004 and this journey has been praiseworthy. Looking back at the history of OPPO, the company introduced the first universal Blu-ray player, the BDP-83 in 2008 which is considered as the most highly regarded universal player till today. OPPO Digital is now on the third generation of universal players, like the BDP-103, BDP-103D, BDP-105 and BDP-105D, and they have garnered significant praise from industry experts.

In the last three years, OPPO has witnessed an entire transformation in high quality personal audio and with positive reviews, the company has built a headphone amplifier into the BDP-105, creating a bridge between the traditional home theater products and personal audio.

OPPO Enco M31 is coming to revolutionise the way you experience music. It's the world's first Wireless Headphones with LDAC & Hi-Res. First sale on 30th March! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/bKRv579Wt7 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) March 20, 2020

After significant strides in its R&D, OPPO entered the personal audio market with the HA-1 headphone amplifier and PM-1 planar magnetic headphones. The HA-1 offered amazing sound quality, and the PM-1 headphones showed the world the benefits of planar magnetic technology;

After the successful launch of the PM-1, PM-2, and HA-1, OPPO stepped forward and introduced OPPO PM-3 and OPPO HA-2, the world’s first truly portable closed-back planar magnetic headphone and the most stylish high-performance portable DAC and headphone amplifier.

OPPO has a knack for examining new products and technologies and this we have witnessed in its innovative headphones that have used advanced technologies to reinvent how we listen to music enabling a wireless audio experience. OPPO is once again set to continue its legacy of innovation to the next level.

OPPO Enco M31: One-of-its-kind

OPPO’s second neckband-style wireless headphones, Enco M31 is all set to go on sale from March 30, 2020. It is Hi-Res Wireless certified for crystal-clear, high-quality audio. The device supports high-definition sound quality comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and Hi-Res certification. It is the supports LDAC - an audio coding technology allows streaming high-resolution audio over Bluetooth connections at up to 990 kbps. The headphones also incorporate an AI algorithm intended to reduce background noise during calls. Available in multiple colour options, Enco M31’s showcases a sleek and stylish design that ensures complete comfort to the consumers while adding to their style quotient.

The way forward

Keeping in line with its technology vision and driven by innovation that improves consumer experience, OPPO takes its next steps to further consolidate its position in the Indian market. Looking at a range of smartphones and smart devices launched by the brand lately we are more than eager to see the range of products OPPO will introduce to usher in the next audio revolution.