OPPO just dropped the Reno6 Series 28000 times. Can you believe that!

Smartphone manufacturing has seen a lot of evolution. Not only has the manufacturing process become more efficient but has also incorporated a large number of quality checks to ensure that the products we use match up to our expectation. OPPO has always been a brand that has laid emphasis on ensuring that the quality of its products speak for itself. They also ensure that OPPO smartphones pass some of the strictest quality tests anywhere in the world.

The focus of attention however needs to be drawn to OPPO’s QE Reliability Lab that was specially designed for the purpose of quality testing way back in 2008. In fact, in 2017 OPPO introduced the same lab to its beautiful manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

Now, what does OPPO’s QE Reliability Lab really do? Well, they perform a series of difficult and high-precision tests to ensure that the devices that go into mass production are of the highest quality. This is basically done to ensure that we as consumers never receive a faulty device or don’t have to worry at all if we accidentally slip or drop our phones from our hands.

The recently launched OPPO Reno6 Series has gone through a series of over 150 such tests ranging from environmental tests, mechanical stress tests, durability tests, performance tests, software tests and the list can go on. The one set of tests however, that caught my attention was the series of drop tests that performed on the Reno6 Series.

The Reno6 Series is dropped from a height of 1.0m which is 25% higher than the industry standard. Each drop is done 12-24 times to check across 6 surfaces, 8 corners, and 12 edges. With the success of this test, the phone is put through a more rigorous second drop test from an increased height of 1.5 m. Now, how cool is that.

(Drop test)

Next is the micro drop test that is used to check for drops or slides that could be more high impact but from lesser height. Here the Reno6 Series is dropped 28,000 times from a height of 10 cms and across all four sides. So, you can calculate for yourself the number of times the Reno6 Series devices are dropped before they make their way to your hand. Any other smartphone brand by the way only uses this test to check drops 5000-10000 times which is significantly less than OPPO.

(Micro Drop test)

When these two-drop tests were not enough OPPO employed another variation called the Sandpaper drop test. Here the Reno6 Series is dropped on sandpaper to see if any kind of damage can be caused in case the phone drops on surface like that. OPPO is also the first brand to use such a method for quality testing. Another point to note that no screen protectors, films or case is used so that the worst-case scenario can be tested.

(Sandpaper Drop Test)

Next up is the Tumble Test in which the phone is rotated in a 1-meter-long case to mimic the phone slipping and undergoing a strong collision. With speed of 3.5 revolutions per minute for 15 revolutions the test makes sure that the final device is resilient against the most severe of drops.

(Tumble Test)

The OPPO Reno6 Series also endured series of other testing to check its performance against a range of harsh conditions. Some of the other tests include the Rain test to check for waterproofing, the salt spray test to check how the device will fare in a hot and humid environment, or the extreme temperature environment test. Apart from the tests which were conducted in the QE Lab there are also a whole other set of tests which have been conducted in the OPPO Communication Lab. These are basically done to test the phone’s ability for network stability and signal drop. I honestly have lost count of the number of tests that have been performed on the Reno6 Series.

(OTA Lab)

Even though 5G is not available in India currently, that hasn’t stopped OPPO from testing the same across the Reno6 Series. At production level OPPO also tested selected 5G bands to ensure its operability while having the network availability. This was made possible because of OPPO’s partnership with Ericsson to check Reno6 Series 5G performance. Basically, if you are travelling for work or pleasure across different countries which have 5G network, you will not be disappointed by the superb 5G performance of the Reno6 Series.

After such rigorous testing, it was clear to me that the Reno6 Series has been engineered to wither the most difficult of conditions. With, OPPO’s focus on optimizing quality through these stringent and high standard quality checks, it is very clear that the ultimate goal here is to improve user experience.

The tests are designed to ensure that consumers do not experience any issues when it comes to daily usage of their devices. With OPPO’s vision for “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World” the purpose of OPPO’s strict quality checks is to ensure that consumers remain happy. OPPO’s adherence and investment in developing high levels of quality benchmark is to empower people to unleash their imagination without having to worry about the quality of their device.

With the Reno6 Series being the perfect symbol of OPPOs quality, I am completely assured that even if I drop my Reno6 Series devices a few times there is clearly nothing to worry about. After all, OPPO did drop it 28000 times already!