OPPO launches world’s first earbuds with a bamboo-fibre diaphragm design for an immersive audio experience

There is plenty to love about the new OPPO Enco Air3 Pro TWS earbuds. It looks like a cloud and plays like a dream, owing to a bamboo-fibre diaphragm, an ultra-clear transmission protocol and 49dB Active Noise Cancelling, and has an exceptional battery life. This brand new device from OPPO promises a premium, top-of-the-line audio experience at a fraction of the cost for the kind of features it offers. The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is priced at ₹4,999 and is available across Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO Store. What more can you ask for? Read on for our full review.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earbuds feature the world’s first natural bamboo-fibre diaphragm for the ultimate listening experience.

Unbeatable sound that is inspired by natureThe OPPO Enco Air3 Pro earbuds feature the world’s first natural bamboo-fibre diaphragm for the ultimate listening experience. The diaphragm is inspired by the age-old process of paper making wherein bamboo fibre is extracted through a meticulous process and pressed into bamboo flakes that are of even thickness and perforation resistant. This offers three major innovations over the titanium-plated diaphragm which is commonly seen in earbuds— it suppresses high-frequency noises for sound that can easily exceed 40kHz, so you get audio that is gentle on the ear, even at high volumes. Bamboo is lightweight, offers stronger rigidity, and is more elastic compared to titanium.

The impact of all of these features was felt well when we tried out the Enco Air3 Pro, which offered the ultimate listening experience. We played some of our favourite music at top volume and the audio was crystal clear, free from any kind of noise. These buds are compatible with a whole range of Android devices, and the audio is just as good across the board.

The Golden Sound 2.0 allows you to co-create a customised audio solution for your ears.

Mesmerising audioThe Enco Air3 Pro supports the LDAC ultra-clear transmission protocol, which allows for audio transmission up to 990 kbps, which is 3 times that of a traditional SBC encoder, lending that extra dose of clarity. In addition, the OPPO Alive Audio feature creates a spatial surround sound effect where the audio on the earphones is stereoscopically unfolded in front of you to create a sensation of true surround sound. It really feels just like you see at the movies. If you are using an OPPO smartphone, this feature comes together with the spatial audio algorithm of your OPPO phone to give you a totally mesmerising audio experience.

Another amazing smart feature that we loved was the Golden Sound 2.0, which allows you to co-create a customised audio solution for your ears. By taking a short listening test, the Enco Air3 Pro allows you to create a user-specific ear canal model which dynamically corrects with every use to give you a consistent listening experience anytime, and from anywhere.

The noise reduction capabilities of this amazing new device have the stamp of approval of the coveted TÜV Rheinland.

Truly 49dB Adaptive Active Noise CancellationThe Enco Air3 Pro supports 49dB adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)— with your buds plugged in, you can plug out from what is happening in the world around you, when you wish, and focus on the task at hand— whether it is work or entertainment. The noise reduction capabilities of this amazing new device have the stamp of approval of the coveted TÜV Rheinland. What we liked the most about this feature is that the buds automatically switch between different noise reduction profiles to suit your environment and offer the most effective noise cancellation.

It has a Wind Noise cancellation algorithm that effectively suppresses the noise caused when you are in a windy setting—we could take a call minus the buzz in the ear when on a run on a windy day. Similarly, a transparency mode let us keep the buds on even as we could listen to what was happening in the office as people spoke around us. The dual-mic AI noise cancellation algorithm for calls effectively reduces ambient noise in a variety of scenarios, so you can make calls with minimal external noise.

The earbuds come with IP55 rating for resistance to dust and water, making them your perfect everyday companion.

Designed for comfortThe Enco Air3 Pro comes in a charging case that is inspired by the shape of a cloud with a gradient design that resembles the natural look of the clouds in the sky. The buds have been designed too, to offer added wearing comfort. The stems are 6 per cent shorter than the older OPPO Enco Air models and more compact. The size of the charging case has also been reduced by 3.8 per cent— the new size is definitely a better fit in the palm of one’s hand. The earbuds weigh 4.3g without case and with charging case it weighs just 47.3 g. The earbuds come with IP55 rating for resistance to dust and water, making them your perfect everyday companion.

Even after taking calls, listening to some music, and pairing them with the laptop for some work, the battery lasted well up to 30 hours.

Long lasting batteryWe put the battery of the Enco Air3 Pro to the test and we have to admit that the earbuds came out shining. Even after taking calls, listening to some music, and pairing them with the laptop for some work, the battery lasted well up to 30 hours. Of course, we used them in tandem with the charging case. The earbuds are rated for up to 7 hours of battery life which increases to up to 30 hours when they are used with the charging case, which can easily meet your listening needs. They also support a fast-charging function, which gives two hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge.

The battery doesn’t get drained easily with turning on Bluetooth, as it features Bluetooth 5.3 with low power consumption and stable transmission. This comes with an earphone latency of 47ms and an end-to-end 94ms so that the content between your device and earpods syncs faster and you get lag-free listening.

These earbuds can be connected to two devices at the same time

Smart buds with Dual ConnectivityThese earbuds can be connected to two devices at the same time— we could pause a webinar I was watching on my tablet and play a video on my phone and the buds automatically disconnected from the tablet and connected to the phone. The transition was so seamless that we didn’t even experience a second’s lag.

Superior audio thanks to the bamboo fibre diaphragm, a host of smart features, and a long lasting battery make the Enco Air3 Pro everything it needs to be your all-time companion.

The verdictSuperior audio thanks to the bamboo fibre diaphragm, a host of smart features, and a long lasting battery make the Enco Air3 Pro everything it needs to be your all-time companion. The adaptive ANC feature is an added bonus, which places the earbuds in a totally different league. All in all, they are a complete value deal for the price point that they have been introduced at. The ergonomically designed OPPO Enco Air3 Pro is already up on sale and is priced at just ₹4,999. It is available across Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO Store. Go grab one for yourself now!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.