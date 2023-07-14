OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G: A powerhouse portrait camera to elevate your smartphone experience

Looking for a brand-new smartphone with an efficient portrait camera system? Your search stops at the all-new OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G — a smartphone that is engineered to impress. With its slim yet strong 3D Curved Design and powerful battery with fast charge, Reno10 Pro 5G makes sure you always remain connected with your loved ones. It also boasts an amazing ultra-high-resolution 32 MP Telephoto Portrait Camera system.

Priced at INR 39,999 the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G is a formidable contender in the under 40K price segment. You can purchase the device from OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and Mainline Retailers near you. We spend some time using the device and these are the top features that make the device a perfect choice for you, read on to find out!

Advanced camera system for breathtaking portraits

An industry-leading 32MP Front Camera supports AutoFocus (AF) for improved image quality and 2X zoom for closer, clearer selfie shots.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G sports a triple camera system on the rear, comprising a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, and an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera.

The 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera works with a large RGBW IMX709 sensor to capture the most amazing portraits where the light intake is increased by 60 percent and the image noise is reduced by 35 percent. In our testing in low light conditions, the portraits came out crystal clear and minus any blur with the most natural bokeh using the Telephoto lens. This was possible as the telephoto lens uses an AI depth-of-field that can separate the subject from the background to create a natural bokeh effect. The distance between the portrait and the background was also dynamically reduced making the background seem more realistic and closer.

The wide-angle lens also produced some amazing photographs with a 112-degree field of view. Overall, for me, the picture clarity was sharp, with every detail being enhanced in all portrait shots. The camera not only performed well during the daytime but gave stunning results when used at night. An industry-leading 32MP Front Camera supports AutoFocus (AF) for improved image quality and 2X zoom for closer, clearer selfie shots.

Large BatteryThe amazing 4,600 mAh battery on the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G keeps one powered all day long as we use our phone to stay connected, watch our favorite content for hours on end, or score points in the latest game to hit the circuit. The battery comes with the support of OPPO’s exclusive Battery Health Engine, which allows one to use and charge the phone for as many as 1600 discharge cycles, keeping the battery in good health so you are not left in a powered-off situation. Overall owing to these optimisations from OPPO the battery lasted quite a while on medium to heavy usage. The device also comes with a SUPERVOOC S Power management chip that greatly reduced the discharge speed to make the battery last longer.

Not just the battery the Reno10 Pro Series has also earned theTÜV SUD 48-Month Fluency Certification and given an ‘A’ rating which means it performs as smoothly as a new device, even after four years of usage.

Super-Fast ChargingFor times when the battery does run out, the phone comes with the 80W SUPERVOOC™ flash charging technology that will power it right back in a jiffy.

With this, your OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G can be charged to 100 percent in just about 28 minutes which is quite a quick charging cycle. On top of that with just 5 minutes of charge, I could watch video content for 2-3 hours and did not even once have to plug in my device for charging.

This super-fast charging does not come at the cost of safety as the system has passed over 40 rigorous tests to earn the Upgraded TÜV Rhineland Safe Fast Charge Certification. So, a device with super-fast and super-safe charging is a must-buy.

Elegant Design

The two-tone design in the rear camera module of the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G is hard to miss.

The Reno10 Pro 5G turned quite a few heads when I pulled the all-new smartphone out of my pocket owing to its slim and sleek design.

The two-tone design in the rear camera module of the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G is hard to miss. A radial laser beam-like texture surrounding the main camera scatters the light and focuses the attention on the main camera which flaunts an exquisite new design. It comes in two elegant color options— Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey.

Lightweight, comfortable to holdYou hold your smartphone for hours at an end so the smartphone must be designed with holding comfort in mind. The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G scores a perfect 10 on 10 here as it features a 3D Curved Design with a 56” curved front screen and a 3D back cover that make it a joy to hold. This iconic design also makes it appear visually thinner— the model weighs only 185 grams and measures all 7.89 mm.

Curved screen for immersive watching

The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G boasts of a massive 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a totally immersive viewing experience.

If you are among those who use your phone to catch up on the latest web series while you are commuting to work, this is just the model for you. The OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G boasts of a massive 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio for a totally immersive viewing experience. The 6.7-inch OLED 2D Curved Screen with a 120Hz Ultra High Refresh Rate easily adjusts to 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz— I could pick the right balance between smooth visuals and power consumption depending on what was playing on my phone.The display was both immersive and equally responsive.

Superfast PerformanceComing to the chipset, the Reno10 Pro 5G gets a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G 5G Mobile Platform built on 6nm process technology. The chipset is known for its optimal power consumption and lag-free performance. While using the device there were no lags even when using multiple apps. I experienced seamless gaming sessions without any compromise on the performance or much drain in battery life. The device comes with 12GB RAM and RAM expansion technology like most devices in the price segment.

The verdictAll in all, the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G is a must-have phone in this category as it offers all that you need from a high-performance smartphone, and more with an amazing camera with a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera that gives the most amazing portrait shots, scintillating design, and a large battery with super-fast charging that supports all its awesomeness!

Minimalistic, sleek, and packed with performance features, this brand-new smartphone comes balances amazing performance capabilities with reduced power consumption. So, with the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G in your hands, you can go on and on doing what you love the most.

The all-new smartphone model has been introduced in two exciting colours— a Glossy Purple and a Silvery Grey— go pick the one that suits your style today!Get your hands on the OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G today from Flipkart, OPPO Stores and Mainline Retailers. You also get exciting offers when you purchase the device in first sale.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.