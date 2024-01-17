OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G – A stylish companion enhancing photography experience

For those eager to seize life's fleeting moments, the newly-launched OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is not just a stylish companion but a tool made for photography enthusiasts. With its slender silhouette and camera technology innovations, Reno11 Pro 5G is anticipated to be a masterpiece, redefining the experience of mobile photography.

Incorporating a next-generation interface, the Reno11 Pro 5G transforms into a creative studio that you can carry in your pocket. To elevate the photography experience even further, the Reno11 Pro 5G is equipped with OPPO’s proprietary HyperTone Imaging Engine that processes uncompressed photos in the RAW domain, resulting in images that gleam with vibrant colours and intricate details.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Apart from this the Reno11 series proves OPPO's expertise in proprietary technologies, BHE, SUPERVOOCTM, and ColorOS, which are the foundations for hardware innovation.

The smoothly textured, 3D curved glass back, finished with a satin touch, provides a smudge-free appearance.

Designed for Comfort and Style

Without compromising on design, OPPO has crafted Reno11 Pro 5G to feel exceptionally comfortable while holding. The smoothly textured, 3D curved glass back, finished with a satin touch, provides a smudge-free appearance. The contoured design, weighing 181g, showcases OPPO's commitment to a design that perfectly fits in your hand.

Featuring a precision-curved front and back, and a featherweight body measuring only 7.59mm thin in Rock Grey and 7.66mm thin in Pearl White, Reno11 Pro 5G integrates the design with an ergonomic grip and a hard-to-miss style. Whether in Rock Grey or Pearl White, the triple-layered glass design and innovative OPPO Glow technology add a textured, organic look. In Pearl White, the introduction of the Shimmering Pearl design creates a signature look with 3.6 million tiny reflective surfaces. In Rock Grey, the layers of bright and soft silver-grey achieved through OPPO Glow technology exude a classical and subdued style.



Not to forget the placement of the Sunshine Ring camera system, framed by an eye-catching track, showcases an attention to detail that sets the Reno11 Pro 5G apart. The choice of materials, finishes, and innovative technologies like the triple-layered glass design and OPPO Glow technology further elevate the device's aesthetics.

The Reno11 Pro's comprehensive camera system is designed to cater to a wide range of photographic needs.

Enhancing Smartphone Photography

Reno11 Pro 5G features OPPO's debutant Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System with Portrait Expert Engine, which transforms ordinary portraits into expressive works of art. Whatever the lighting may be, the smartphone’s powerful camera system will set the scene for capturing cinematic photos and videos.

The 50MP main camera powered by a Sony IMX890 sensor has an f/1.8 aperture lens, and optical image stabilization (OIS), allowing the smartphone to capture detail-rich photos. The 32MP telephoto camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor, has 2x optical zoom capability and a 47mm focal length, providing a classic point of view for portraits. Coupled with the new flagship algorithm and advanced in-sensor zoom technology, the Reno11 Pro 5G delivers quality zoom capabilities, capturing sharp shots up to 5x.

Complementing these features is the 8MP ultra-wide camera, housing a Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. This camera has a 112-degree field of view and a 16mm focal length, allowing users to capture scenes with clarity and precision. The Reno11 Pro's comprehensive camera system is designed to cater to a wide range of photographic needs.

OPPO’s Flagship HyperTone Imaging Engine

The flagship algorithm of OPPO, the HyperTone Imaging Engine, was initially introduced with the Find X6 Pro and Find N3 models and has undergone further refinement for Reno11 Pro 5G. This colour calculation technology represents innovation in computational photography.

Through the amalgamation of multiple uncompressed images in the RAW domain and the application of AI-powered Denoise and Demosaic processing, the HyperTone Imaging Engine excels at elevating image clarity, dynamic range, and colour richness. The AI-powered Denoise and Demosaic algorithms specifically target portrait clarity. The engine refines facial details and optimises the overall portrait, resulting in stunning and clear images, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Collaborating with professional portrait photographers worldwide, OPPO has fine-tuned the portrait shooting experience.

Preserving Natural Beauty

Featuring a Pro-Grade Portrait Mode, Portrait Expert Engine, and AI Portrait Retouching, this smartphone transforms every moment into a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. Reno11 Pro 5G's Pro-Grade Portrait Mode delivers undistorted 2x portraits with natural backgrounds, allowing adjustable apertures for diverse effects and capturing natural skin tones in various scenarios.

The Portrait Expert Engine incorporates Facial Recognition and Subject/Scene Separation, ensuring diverse faces and various objects are naturally optimised. Reno11 Pro 5G also includes Skin Color and Facial Feature Protection, preserving unique characteristics like moles or birthmarks while enhancing overall aesthetics.

Collaborating with professional portrait photographers worldwide, OPPO has fine-tuned the portrait shooting experience. Whether it's achieving DSLR-like bokeh, a natural 2x portrait look, accurate mapping of layers, or flattering representation of skin tones, Reno11 Pro 5G ensures exceptional image quality.

Selfie Camera Innovations

Taking self-portraits to a whole new level, Reno11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 32MP front camera featuring a Sony IMX709 sensor and autofocus capabilities. The addition of AI Portrait Retouching adds a touch of sophistication, refining the overall portrait for a polished and natural look that's uniquely yours.

With meticulous optimisations, the Reno11 Pro 5G refines key facial elements such as lips and eyes, ensuring that every selfie is a genuine celebration of your authentic self. From precise shadowing to an accurate representation of lipstick shades and a refined facial structure, the Reno11 Pro 5G brings out the best in self-portraits with just a click.

Reno11 Pro 5G opens the door to front-camera videography, allowing users to experience the magic of ultra-steady technology combined with ultra-clear resolution. The Reno11 Pro 5G excels in capturing crisp 4K video at up to 30fps, making it a valuable asset for shooting cinematic footage or embarking on vlogging adventures.

The 10-bit display showcases over 1 billion colours.

Immersive Display

The Reno11 Pro 5G's display offers an immersive visual experience. The large 2412 x 1080, 6.7” 3D curved AMOLED screen boasts an almost borderless look, framed by a slim 1.57mm bezel on either side. The silky, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate keeps visuals flowing smoothly, enhancing the streaming, gaming, or app-swiping experience.

The 10-bit display showcases over 1 billion colours, ensuring smoother gradients and richer visuals. The HDR10+ certification delivers an atmospheric and captivating picture with a brightness of up to 950 nits. Whether you're watching your favorite shows or movies, the Reno11 Pro 5G brings them to life with detail, depth, and dynamic tones.



Seamless Software Experience

Running on OPPO's ColorOS 14, Reno11 Pro 5G ensures a delightful user experience. The File Dock feature allows users to save images, text, or files for quick drag-and-drop access across apps. Smart Touch enables the extraction of content from screenshots with a three-finger swipe, enhancing usability.

Reno11 Pro 5G a companion that understands and adapts to your needs.

Smart Image Matting simplifies foreground object cutting, turning it into a transparent PNG for versatile use. The Trinity Engine ensures enhanced smoothness and stability, optimising ROM, RAM, and CPU vitalisation for a seamless user experience. ColorOS 14 adds beauty, security, productivity, reliability, and longevity to the user experience, making the Reno11 Pro 5G a companion that understands and adapts to your needs.

The Reno11 Pro 5G boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, making it 80 per cent faster than past-generation devices.

Top-Tier Performance

The Reno11 Pro 5G boasts the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, making it 80 per cent faster than past-generation devices. The advanced 4nm architecture allows for confident multitasking, crisp 4K video capture, and smooth gameplay. Coupled with AI network selection and a 360-degree surround antenna design LinkBoost, OPPO's self-developed network optimisation engine ensures up to 73 per cent faster transmission power and 17 per cent stronger reception with minimum downtime.

The inclusion of an IR Remote app turns the Reno11 Pro 5G into a universal remote control for household electronics such as air conditioners, TVs, and streaming devices, adding practicality to its impressive feature set. With the app, you get control of your household tech at your fingertips.

OPPO's 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging charges the device up to 48 per cent in just 10 minutes.

All-Day Battery and Super-Fast Charging

Reno11 Pro 5G's 4600mAh battery is designed to stop only when you do. The Battery Health Engine doubles the battery lifespan, ensuring four years of reliable performance. The real showstopper, however, is OPPO's 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging, which charges the device up to 24 per cent in just 5 minutes and reaches 100 per cent in an impressive 28 minutes. So don’t stop what you love doing – creating, sharing, messaging, and discovering – as Reno11 Pro 5G keeps you going from morning to night.

Whether in Rock Grey or Pearl White, the triple-layered glass design and innovative OPPO Glow technology add a textured, organic look to the device.

Verdict

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G stands out as a masterpiece seamlessly blending design with refined camera technology. Coupled with fast-charging capabilities this device is designed to stop only when you do. OPPO's proprietary HyperTone Imaging Engine elevates the nuances of photos offering an impressive visual experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset ensures great performance, delivering 80 per cent faster speeds and seamless multitasking compared to previous generations. With ColorOS 14 enhancing usability and functionality, Reno11 Pro 5G adapts to the users’ needs effortlessly.

In essence, OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is a comprehensive tool tailored for design and photography enthusiasts. Its ability to seamlessly blend style with substance positions Reno11 Pro 5G as a must-have device in your pocket. Click here to make the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G yours and begin your creative journey.

The OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is priced at INR 39,999 and will be available from 18th January 2024.

The OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is priced at INR 39,999 and will go on sale starting 18th January 2024. It will be available across Flipkart, OPPO e-Store and mainline retail outlets. Here are some of the amazing offers that you can avail on the first sale of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G.

• Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to INR 4,000 on Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retailers with leading bank cards like SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, One Card, IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, coupled with no-cost EMI for up to 9 months

• Customers will have the option to decide on EMI instalment and tenure at their convenience.

• Additionally, customers can enjoy the benefit of Zero Down Payment and low-down payment schemes from leading financiers like Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services and IDFC First Bank.

• Loyal OPPO customers can avail of an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 4,000 online and offline.

• Customers can opt to pay through UPI and avail an instant 7.5% cashback on the purchase of Reno11 Pro 5G.

• Buy the Reno11 Pro 5G and get OPPO Enco Air2 Pro at just INR 2,999.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.