OPPO Reno4 Pro raises the bar higher for premium smartphones with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0

You can fully charge the Reno4 Pro in only 36 minutes. So, are you ready for the AR launch on July 31?

brand-stories Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:29 IST
The Reno4 Pro comes with several power saving modes that make your phone useful even when it has low charge. The best part is you do not have to leave what you love just because your phone is low on fuel.
A decade ago, smartphones were merely a means to communicate with each other. Today however, the scenario looks quite different - it is a necessity that has taken our lives by storm! Every model sets new benchmarks, and packs in industry-first innovations that have never been seen before. With the upcoming launch of the OPPO Reno4 Pro in India, things are about to get even more premium.

OPPO has always been a pioneer when it comes to its capabilities in technology and innovation. Every time a new product is launched, users wait to find out what’s in store for them. And these expectations are met with the Reno series every time. OPPO’s R&D capabilities have set new trends in the smartphone industry.

What good is a phone that touts all kinds of features, only to fill you with anxiety about its battery? OPPO’s cutting-edge charging technology ensures that users enjoy their time on the phone, without getting hassled about the battery running out!

Creating records, one model at a time

OPPO has always been a leader when it comes to technology, and yet again, it has impressed the world with its top-notch fast charging 65W Super VOOC. OPPO turned heads when it was the first to introduce flash charging technology way back in 2014. Each phone launch has broken records when it comes to charging technology. And this time again, its latest offering, the Reno4 Pro, comes with the revolutionary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0.

Its loyal fan base is growing with every passing year; as of April 2020, there were more than 2,700 patent applications for OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge tech globally, with 1,200 patents already awarded.

And guess what? You can fully charge the Reno4 Pro in only 36 minutes. Plus, even if you manage to charge your phone for five minutes, you can watch videos for four hours. Unbelievable, but true!

The one-of-a-kind VOOC Flash Charge System is safeguarded by five layers of protection; each node of the charging adapter, cable, mobile phone, and battery has its own protection chipset that will monitor whether the voltage and current are within a safe and reasonable range at each node. If something out of the ordinary is recognized at any particular node, the current is stopped immediately. Safety is top priority for OPPO, which is why the Reno4 Pro’s SuperVOOC 2.0 has been rigorously tested by the German independent safety authority, TÜV Rheinland.

Besides, the phone comes with several power saving modes that make your phone useful even when it has low charge. The best part is you do not have to leave what you love just because your phone is low on fuel - OPPO has ensured that its users get an uninterrupted premium experience all day long.

If you thought charging was the Reno4 Pro’s only USP, then there’s even more! This phone comes with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen. The Reno4 Pro’s screen also curves 55.9 degrees, which offers both a premium look and a comfortable in-hand feel.

Big plans for the future

OPPO has always prioritized India as part of its global technology commitment; even more so that the company localizes its features for its audience here. Its new launch—the OPPO Reno4 Pro—is set to raise the bar higher and give users the freedom to ‘Sense the Infinite’ while opening the doors to other trendsetting technologies such as Air VOOC and 125W charging. Only a few days to go for the phone’s AR launch. Yes, save the date—it’s July 31!

