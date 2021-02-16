OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G a must-have for next-gen video creators, believes Imtiaz Ali

In today’s Instagram-savvy, tech-driven world, content creators have to think on their feet to be ahead of the game. Be it quirky videos, the latest challenges, or a DIY shoot step-up, for a videographer, staying a notch ahead is about finding the perfect blend between creativity and superior camera capabilities that take the videography experience to the next level. When the two are married, the resulting product tells a story you want to convey in a never-before-seen manner. OPPO’s latest offering, the videography expert OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, ticks all the right boxes. Check out how Bollywood’s leading director, Imtiaz Ali, shows that OPPO’s next-gen smartphone is a one-stop solution for all the new-age video creators.

With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in his hand and an out-of-the-box thought in mind, Imtiaz produced a heart-warming short film that will pave the way for other creators to follow suit. Known for a series of Bollywood blockbusters such as Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, and Rockstar, the one-of-its-kind latest short film, shot on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, is surely another feather in his cap. Through this campaign, Imtiaz and OPPO are going to empower and encourage people to create video content.

For Imtiaz, it was a refreshing change to go from shooting with a professional cinema camera and dozens of crew members to shooting on a smartphone. What makes the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G the go-to device for today’s new-age content creators is its exceptional videography technology which infuses life-like clarity into any video. No matter if the videos are shot in different light conditions, the phone promises an enhanced video quality that will be a delight to watch. Imtiaz Ali’s latest creation will inspire many others to live their dreams, bring out their inner videographer, and explore infinite possibilities.

Ushering in a videography revolution with the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Known for introducing the world to industry-first innovations with its extensive list of products, OPPO has continued the revolutionary legacy with the Reno5 Pro 5G. When the smartphone was launched in India in January this year, it unleashed a videography revolution. The industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System is a pioneering breakthrough from OPPO’s R&D team. It uses the Quality Enhancement Engine and the Portrait Perception Engine and blends hardware and software to deliver the best in imaging quality. This is what powers the revolutionary AI Highlight Video feature, something that caught Imtiaz’s eye. For the director, that was the key feature that enabled him to shoot the video without worrying about the lighting conditions and ensured an enhanced outcome. In the daytime, it brings the benefits of Live HDR by preventing the video from being overexposed - and at night-time, it utilises the Ultra Night Mode by making the image brighter without losing any details.

Look out for Imtiaz’s hands-on experience with OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

Imtiaz Ali’s latest marvel ‘Eyes For You’ is a testament to the smartphone’s video capabilities, where you will see how the character’s emotion stand out. Each and every detail is preserved, thanks to the AI Highlight Video feature on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G which allowed him to capture perfect videos around the day, be it day or night.

To shoot a film on the phone was a totally different experience but an exciting one for Imtiaz personally. He was and is still in awe of some of the features on this phone, his personal favorites were Live HDR and Ultra Night Video mode, as he could shoot absolutely crystal clear and sharp videos at the night.

Imagine you’re on a vacation, and taking photos of the scenery around you. During the peak day-time, videos are often overexposed and lose their details, but the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G does a fantastic job at keeping all the details intact and as realistic as possible. Yes, you heard it right that’s what we are talking about!

For Imtiaz Ali, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the best smartphone that can enable video creators to push the boundaries of their creativity while offering solutions for the challenges they might face on the way. The end result is a cinematic masterpiece that tells the story exactly like the way you want it to be told.

A power-packed smartphone: Top-of-the-line camera and an all-day battery life

While taking videography to the next level, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a winner in all the other departments as well, be it camera capabilities, battery life, or video streaming. With this smartphone, every detail is clearer, sharper, and brighter, no matter what the surrounding condition is. With features such as Night Flair Portrait, AI Scene Enhancement, and Ultra-clear 108MP Image, the Reno5 Pro 5G is your ultimate companion.

OPPO has ensured that your smartphone doesn’t drain out of battery all day long with a single charge from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G comes with the revolutionary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge to back it up whenever one needs a quick top-up. The excellent battery life ensures that a video creator never has to worry about finding a plug point while on-the-go. They can shoot continuously for hours while using their smartphone for other daily tasks as well.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: The smartphone that inspires every video creator

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G has raised the bar for creators by offering the best videography features. With AI Highlight Video, Dual-view Video, and Ultra Steady Video 3.0, it has offered a complete package. Adding on to that an all-day battery life, a powerful chipset, and more, and you have an offer that you cannot resist. If you are a YouTuber, a journalist, or any other content creator, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G should be on the top of your shopping list. Head out and grab one for yourself, if you haven’t already!