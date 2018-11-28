OPPO’s Super VOOC technology is the answer to all your battery woes!

If there’s one thing that ticks off most smartphone users, it’s their devices’ poor battery performance.

After all, there’s nothing worse than charging your handset every few hours or, worse still, seeing it die at a moment when you didn’t really anticipate it to!

It was to everybody’s delight, then, when global smartphone manufacturer OPPO announced its proprietary rapid-charge technology—called VOOC flash charge—in 2014.

A Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging (VOOC) flash charger is said to be four times as fast as a conventional 5V/1A charger, and has since gone on to become a huge hit. According to the brand, over 100 million phones that come with this technology have been sold across the globe.

That’s not all. In 2016, OPPO unveiled the Super VOOC technology, which is an improvement over VOOC and, undoubtedly, the fastest charging technology for smartphones!

Super VOOC completely safe: study

The battery level of the OPPO R17 Pro goes up by 40% in a matter of only 10 minutes. (OPPO)

However, is a Super VOOC charger safe to use, considering that it offers an output of 10V/5A (50W)?

Yes, it is, confirms TÜV Rheinland, a leading German organization that tests safety of electronic products.

Through a series of experiments, it was proved that the Super VOOC technology that supports OPPO’s R17 Pro is not only heavy-duty, but also incredibly fast in terms of charging performance; the phone’s battery level went up by 40% in a matter of only 10 minutes!

So, for example, if you are heading out for an important meeting in the morning, and the battery level of your smartphone is bordering at 10%, you can expect it to reach 50% by the time you even finish your cup of coffee! The technology is indeed a huge blessing for people who are always on the move, and need to constantly use their handsets for work, as well as to stay in touch with family or friends.

As you would expect, then, the OPPO R17 Pro, which is all set to hit the Indian market next month, has created a lot of excitement among smartphone users.

It is important to note that only three mobile phone technologies/products have been accredited by TÜV: the first being the Huawei Mate10 fast charger, followed by the Super VOOC flash charge for OPPO R17 Pro and Find X.

The road ahead

The OPPO R17 Pro, which is all set to hit the Indian market next month, has created a lot of excitement among smartphone users. (OPPO)

Going forward, OPPO will authorize China Telecommunication Technology Labs to conduct safety tests on VOOC products of partners. This will ensure that consumers can be rest assured while buying and charging their mobile phones.

Currently, a total of 6 key manufacturers have confirmed their cooperation with OPPO and completed the patent licensing of VOOC flash charge. The handset manufacturer will soon collaborate with more such partners in China and overseas to ensure a better smartphone experience for its users.

Another landmark step will be the introduction of in-car Super VOOC flash charging technology. OPPO has already started work on this, and developments in this regard are likely to be announced by the end of November this year.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 10:55 IST