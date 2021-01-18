OPPO sets bar high in smartphone videography with Reno5 Pro 5G

Since its debut, the OPPO Reno series has been at the forefront of industry first technology and innovation. Taking the legacy forward, the brand is all set to start the new year with a bang by introducing the videography expert, OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G to the Indian market at ₹35,990. OPPO’s latest offering had a spectacular launch abroad and is all geared to be a consumer favourite in India as well. It is surely a worthy successor to Reno4 Pro as it offers some never-before-seen features which are sure to make this smartphone a must have!

Following the suit of the highly appreciated Reno series, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will offer the perfect synergy of aesthetics and technological innovation. Videography is at the very core of the device, and OPPO’s dedication to deliver a world-class experience in this area comes across very clearly! With short video platforms a rage these days, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will empower creators to shoot incredible cinematic videos with an enhanced camera system.

Taking the Reno legacy ahead

Known for bringing industry-first innovations, the OPPO Reno series has always captured the attention of the consumer with ever changing demands. With the launch of Reno 10x Zoom, OPPO set a benchmark for an elevated photography experience. Featuring a shark fin selfie camera, it left consumers spellbound with its powerful capabilities. OPPO further upped the ante with the Reno3 Pro in 2020 by introducing the world’s first dual punch-hole camera and receiving positive reviews from consumers globally.

Now, with the Reno5 Pro 5G, OPPO is pushing the boundaries of videography like never before. Adorned with a class-leading AI Highlight Video function and other jaw-dropping features, OPPO has created a complete package and a sure-fire recipe for success! The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G’s video capabilities are powered by the Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video system, which is an industry-first. The camera system is a collection of different algorithms and the FDF system, is a result of OPPO’s amazing global R&D teams, which has over 700+ patents.

The FDF system is comprised of two main engines – Quality Enhancement Engine (comprising AI Highlight Video and Ultra Steady 3.0) and Portrait Perception Engine.

Taking videography to the next level

From capturing the world around you to being a part of your favourite moments, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G lets you have it all. The device includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2MP cameras for macro and depth measurement. For the clearest selfies and those Insta-worthy moments, there is also a 32MP selfie shooter enclosed in the punch-hole.

Backed by the latest breakthroughs in AI photography, videographers across India will be able to take videos of the highest quality at any time of the day and with any kind of lighting. With OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you will never have to worry about the lighting condition. Infused with Ultra Night Video and Live HDR, its AI Highlight Video feature uses the in-built AI algorithms to examine the surrounding and apply contrast as needed. The result is a video with spectacularly enhanced quality and sharper details. Even when you are on the move, the device ensures perfect stabilization with the revolutionary Ultra Steady 3.0 feature. With a processing speed of just 20 milliseconds and a reduced power usage by 40%, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will pave the way of how videos are shot.

With Dual Video View Mode, you can record from both the front and rear cameras at the same. Now never miss out on the fun just because you’re behind the camera! The split-screen is also customizable in 3 styles, making for an easy way to control how your final video looks.

Enabling these features is super-easy too. Just open the camera app and tap the respective button. You are now ready to create memories that will last a lifetime.

A look at what else the Reno5 Pro 5G has to offer

For consumers across the country, the smartphone is not merely a device but an extension of their lifestyle too. Besides the top-notch camera capabilities, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the perfect companion for our on-the-go lifestyle. Offering blazing fast connectivity, the smartphone includes a 360-degree surround antenna design to ensure your network always stays stable. The device is 5G-enabled, which means that when telecom providers in India will flip the switch on 5G, consumers will be able to enjoy the fastest speeds without having to upgrade their smartphones.

The device also features the industry leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. Low battery anxiety will now be a thing of the past. Your Reno5 Pro 5G can be charged from 0-100% in just half an hour. Furthermore, you get four hours of video playback with only five-minutes of charge.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a beauty to behold, available in Astral Blue and Starry Black, the smartphone is OPPO’s first device in India to use the revolutionary Reno Glow design. The Reno Glow’s process changes the morphology of the glass surface, giving it shimmering appearance while making it smudge-free and finger-print resistant. With a surreal smoothness and slim design, it’s a device that will make every head turn wherever you go.

OPPO is also delivering another first for its fans in India with the hardware on the Reno5 Pro 5G. The device comes equipped with the MTK Dimensity 1000+ chipset. It’s the latest and greatest from MediaTek and it ensures phenomenal performance for the Reno5 Pro 5G. No lag, no worries!

A worthy successor and a phenomenal offering!

With its newest offering, OPPO has a worthy successor to the Reno legacy. It’s a capable offering for anyone looking for a premium smartphone experience. Whether it is the design, camera capabilities, or fast-charging technology, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will not only exceed expectations, but also set the trend for 2021.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will go on sale on January 22 on Flipkart. The good news is that there will be plenty of offers on this smartphone!

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will offer a 10% cashback, plus an OPPO Care Plus complete damage protection (also get 80% buyback value of the phone) plan. This offer will be applicable for the first three days of the sale only. Paytm customers will also be able to avail 11% Instant cashback in their wallets, with complete details of the offer available online as well as in outlets near you.

There will be an option of zero down payment, and an EMI from Bajaj Finserv and IDFC First Bank. Attractive EMI schemes will also be offered by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest, and TVS Credit.

Under the Old Customer Offer category, there will be three distinct offers. With the first offer, one can get a pre-approved loan from select partners. On the second one, you will receive a flat ₹1,500 exchange bonus from OPPO to OPPO Upgrade. Finally, there will be an extended warranty of 180 days for existing OPPO users.

So, are you ready to grab your very own OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G?