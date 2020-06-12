e-paper
Home / Brand Stories / OPPO takes the A Series legacy forward, launches A52 with a massive 5000 mAh battery and a punch hole display

OPPO takes the A Series legacy forward, launches A52 with a massive 5000 mAh battery and a punch hole display

The new phone is the perfect amalgamation of technology, performance and aesthetics.

Jun 12, 2020
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
OPPO A52 flaunts a magnificent FHD+ punch-hole display with 1080P resolution in the affordable segment.
OPPO A52 flaunts a magnificent FHD+ punch-hole display with 1080P resolution in the affordable segment.(OPPO)
         

Over the years, OPPO has emerged as one of the most-preferred, innovative smartphone brands in the country, and rightly so! As the flagbearer of innovation in the consumer technology space, it has rapidly gained the trust of the new-age audience. The smart phone is known for its smooth and powerful performance across all the series, it has launched so far.

With a steady focus on offering top-notch user experience, OPPO has always delivered premium features, bundled neatly together with sleek aesthetics at most competitive price point. This is best embodied in OPPO’s A Series smartphones, which haves been a boon for users, who want their devices to not only exhibit technological supremacy but also act as an extension of their personality.

This is the reason why all OPPO’s A Series smartphones have been extremely popular among its users. With its futuristic and user-friendly design, the smartphones in the A series have ensured an immersive and interactive experience for everyone. The brand introduced path-breaking features like quad camera and video stabilization technology through its A Series. This redefined the possibilities of a smartphone in one of the most-competitive consumer markets in the world.

And now, with the launch of OPPO A52, OPPO India is set to take this legacy forward with a new line of features that will disrupt the mid-segment series.

OPPO A52 flaunts a magnificent FHD+ punch-hole display with 1080P resolution in the affordable segment, which reinstates our faith in the brand’s ability to do the impossible! OPPO A52 is the perfect amalgamation of technology, performance, and aesthetics. It comes with a combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which is expandable up-to 256GB. The device also has a humongous 5000mAh battery that comfortably lasts all-day even with intensive usage.

OPPO A52 comes in two funky colour variants – Twilight Black and Stream White.
OPPO A52 comes in two funky colour variants – Twilight Black and Stream White.

Given the intense competition in the space, most smartphone brands end up compromising on quality to offer a serviceable device. However, with its constellation design and funky colour variants – Twilight Black and Stream White – OPPO A52 is a stylish trendsetter. With advanced technology, a smart design and some of the coolest features on the block, the brand shines right through the clutter, and the A52 promises to be no different.

The device will be available across leading online and offline stores starting June 17, 2020 and is priced at INR 16,990/.

