Orange Health has an agile and efficient supply chain operations

Orange Health Diagnostics, India’s fastest diagnostic laboratory believes that much like everything else in today’s day and age, medical care should reach homes - conveniently and on-time. With strong roots in health-tech, it was founded in Dec 2020 by Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra. They have worked in Practo, ITC and other A-list companies of repute before this. The founders think, “something feels wrong in a world where you can order junk food in 60 minutes when you are well, but have to walk to a crowded, potentially highly infectious centre with fever to get tested.” Orange Health, a new age diagnostics lab is fixing that now.

Here one can test from the comfort of their homes at a time of their convenience, as early as within 60 minutes. Available all 7 days of the week between 6 AM to 10 PM, customers can get tested for over 1,000 diagnostic tests comprising both routine and specialised ones ranging from biochemistry, serology, hematology, flowcytometry, and molecular biology to COVID-19 RTPCR. Some of the popular tests are CBC, Lipid Profile, Thyroid and HbA1C test.

Earlier, patients were required to go to their neighbourhood diagnostic centres that were located in high density areas. The world has changed quickly since Covid. A heightened awareness of germs and infections now overrides the old operational ways. Here is where Orange Health comes in. The lab is now nearer than ever. Looking for a diagnostic lab near you? There is no need to take a few hours off the busy schedules to go to a lab. Orange Health’s highly qualified e-medics reach your doorstep at a time of your convenience.

Faster is more Convenient

Imagine having to go to a laboratory when you or your loved one is in discomfort. Or having to wait for a day before visiting the doctor with your reports. All this causes unnecessary anxiety. Earlier, there were no options but now, Orange Health is here to remove the anxiety from this equation. Diagnostics is not something a consumer wants, it’s an intermediate step they must go through to understand what's wrong with their health markers and get the right treatment. Seen from that lens, the faster we get it out of the way the better our overall experience with healthcare would be.

With footprints in Bangalore, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad and ambitious geographical expansion plans, the company has so far provided diagnostic testing services to over one million happy customers and is among the highest-rated diagnostic labs in the country. Because of its DoctorFirst philosophy, within years of its inception, it is trusted by over 1000 doctors already. Additionally, it uses the latest machines and has a stringent quality assurance program in partnership with US Biorad, AIIMS Delhi and CMC Vellore.

