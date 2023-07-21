Orenburg Medical University Rector Boosts India Educational Ties

India, 21st July 2023: The esteemed Rector of Orenburg State Medical University, Prof. Igor Miroschnichenko undertook a momentous visit to India from 13th to 15th July 2023, fostering educational collaborations and celebrating the strong ties between the two nations. During his 2-day visit, the Rector engaged in various significant events, solidifying partnerships and promoting opportunities for Indian medical students.

One of the highlights of the visit was the Rector’s visit to Max Healthcare Hospital, where Orenburg State Medical University and Max Healthcare have a notable tie-up for a summer observership program for Indian medical students. This collaboration offers a unique learning experience for students to gain insights into the medical field, fostering international exposure and enriching their academic journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This agreement will open doors for academic and cultural exchange, providing students and faculty with transformative opportunities for international collaboration and research.

In a moment of great significance, Prof. Igor Miroschnichenko signed an agreement of cooperation with the Russian House in New Delhi, further strengthening educational ties between Russia and India. This agreement will open doors for academic and cultural exchange, providing students and faculty with transformative opportunities for international collaboration and research.

As part of the visit, Prof. Igor Miroschnichenko attended the alumni meet, where graduates of Orenburg State Medical University gathered to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation. The alumni honored the Rector with a touching token of love, recognizing his outstanding leadership and contributions to the university’s growth and success.

Moreover, the visit coincided with the second edition of the Russian Education Fair, providing an ideal platform for the rector to engage with Indian students, parents, and academic representatives. Speaking at the press meet, Prof. Igor Miroschnichenko expressed his excitement and enthusiasm regarding the visit and the fruitful collaborations between Orenburg State Medical University and esteemed Indian institutions. He emphasized the significance of global education and how such collaborations contribute to fostering future leaders in the medical field.

"The Rector's visit to India was a moment of great joy and celebration for us. The ties between Orenburg State Medical University and Indian institutions are vital in promoting academic excellence and cultural exchange. We are excited about the signing of the cooperation agreement between the Russian House in New Delhi, and Orenburg State Medical University which will undoubtedly pave the way for more transformative opportunities between the students of both the countries,” said Mr. Oleg Osipov, the Director Russian House in New Delhi.

The visit of the rector of Orenburg state medical university to India serves as a testament to the shared commitment of both nations in promoting international education and nurturing the bright minds of the future. The Indian students looking forward to starting their academic journey with Orenburg State Medical University can contact the exclusive admission partner in India, Rus Education on student helpline number 18008333338 or can visitwww.ruseducation.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.