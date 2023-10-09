Origin Corp: Shaping Mumbai's Real Estate Future with Excellence & Trust

Mumbai - In an ever-evolving real estate landscape, a new standard of excellence is emerging. Origin Corp, a dynamic organization just five years young, is rewriting the narrative of the industry. Founded by the visionary Mr. Bhavya Shah, Origin Corp is not just a real estate brand; it's a commitment to perfection, transparency, and a promise to redefine the essence of real estate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Origin Corp's journey began with a deep appreciation for the esteemed legacy of Ravi Group, a name synonymous with real estate for over three decades. Recognizing the need for a transformation in the industry, Mr. Bhavya Shah, scion of the Ravi Group, stepped forward to breathe new life into the sector, birthing Origin.

Presently, Origin Corp is actively engaged in over seven ongoing projects, strategically located in Kandivali and Mira Road. Their noteworthy achievement includes the development of over 18 lakhs square feet of land and the construction of more than 2,000 apartments within just five years. This is merely the prologue of their story, as they possess a substantial land parcel awaiting future projects across Mumbai and its suburbs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a dedicated team of over 200 highly skilled professionals and strong partnerships with more than 1,000 channel partners, Origin Corp combines expertise and collaboration to deliver unparalleled results in the real estate industry.

Origin stands out for its diverse portfolio, spanning residential properties, villas, commercial spaces, retail developments, SRA projects, MHADA projects, single towers, and townships. This versatility underscores their commitment to catering to diverse customer needs, setting them apart in the industry.

Origin is more than a name; it's a promise of flawlessness, transparency, and a relentless commitment to excellence. The land parcel, cherished as part of their heritage, has become the canvas on which Origin paints a vision of a vibrant and thriving community.

Mr. Bhavya Shah: Revolutionizing Real Estate with Vision

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the dynamic realm of real estate, Mr. Bhavya Shah, the visionary founder of Origin Corp, is a trailblazer. His journey blends ancestral heritage with a commitment to flawless perfection, reshaping the industry.

At Origin, every decision mirrors Mr. Bhavya Shah's unwavering dedication to redefine real estate standards. Innovation, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering homebuyer satisfaction drive Origin's remarkable success.

Beyond the CEO role, Mr. Bhavya Shah embodies visionary leadership, skillfully harnessing the past for an inspiring future. Origin Corp is the testament to his unwavering dedication, unmatched expertise, and excellence, where heritage seamlessly meets innovation.

Projects:

Rock Highland: Elevate Your Lifestyle in Kandivali

Rock Highland is your gateway to unbeatable location, affordability, security, and meticulous design. With luxury apartments, it's the epitome of modern living in Kandivali West, with construction in full swing. Origin Corp's deliberate choice of Kandivali also means residents will relish unmatched connectivity and an opulent, convenient lifestyle in this vibrant neighborhood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wisteria: Lightning-Speed Sales in Mira Road

Wisteria Square is the hottest residential property in Mira Road, with lightning-speed sales and construction in full swing.

Shubh Atika: Your Ready-to-Move-In Masterpiece in Mira Road

Shubh Atika offers ready-to-move-in residences, a masterpiece in Mira Road.

The Willows: Exclusive Villa Living in Mira-Bhayander

The Willows offers an exclusive villa experience in Mira-Bhayander, where construction is in full swing.

Beyond these star projects, Origin Corp has numerous other ongoing and upcoming projects in the near future, catering to a variety of preferences and lifestyles.

For more information, please visit www.origincorp.in.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!