ORIOL CYBER GROUP, France Launches in India as a 50:50 Joint Venture with LD Sharma

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

ORIOL CYBER GROUP – a leading Cybersecurity Group from France has decided to launch in India as a 50:50 Joint Venture with LD Sharma – a leading Digital Marketing Expert.



ORIOL GROUP is a risk management and security company that provides large companies, private and public investors, international institutions and governmental sectors with technical support as well as access, investment and development support in complex and risky markets and/or environments. Created to specifically serve the interests of Belt and Road Initiative partners and participants, ORIOL has operational capacities in Africa, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia. The company is focused, in particular, on blue chip companies, public institutions, and governments.



ORIOL’s founders, namely Mr Eric Battesti, President of ORIOL GROUP, are experts in international risk management, security and business intelligence, and have solid experience of business development, particularly in emerging markets. Over the last 30 years, their team has managed or collaborated on projects in over 40 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.



LD Sharma, Founder of Shoogloo Group, is a pioneering Digital Marketer from India, and is also known as the “Father of Affiliate Marketing in India”. He has the distinction of having set up the first Affiliate Network in India in 2006 followed by Shoogloo Network and Optimise Media Group India, MEA and SEA. Mr. Sharma is also an Angel Investor who has investments in several leading companies such as Flickstree, MediBuddy, Redbasil, Woolly Farms, Greensat, SpeedLabs, Omnify and many more.



Speaking on the Joint Venture, Thibault Montjean, the CEO of ORIOL CYBER GROUP said, “This gives us a great opportunity to further increase our presence in the India, APAC and MEA regions. As this is our first foray into this region, we were looking for a partner that could work closely with us with full transparency and offer us a high level of account management, commitment, and expertise in this category. We saw these qualities in LD Sharma and were impressed by his hands-on approach when it came to launching our Cybersecurity products and services in these regions.”



LD Sharma commented, “Cybersecurity is one of the biggest issues emerging these days, which we all need to take a lot more seriously. India is a country of almost 1.5Bn people, and with increased usage of social media, there are chances of company and personal data becoming more vulnerable. Given this scenario, having a strong Cybersecurity framework is going to be of great service to the nation and its people.”



Thibault Montjean further added - “Oriol’s Cyber Group provides services such as Cybersecurity & Information Security, Security and Safety Audits, Surveillance & Security Systems, Intrusion Test Audits, Telecommunication Audits, Encryptions and Secure Communication, Private Security, Maritime Protection, HSE Risks and many more.” He emphasized the importance of increased cyber threats due to increased social media and ranks Cybersecurity related threats bigger than anything else.



ORIOL CYBER GROUP India will provide all available products and services currently being offered to various clients. Additionally, India being the second largest populated country, there will be additional services designed for the country including specialised services meant for Govt / Public sectors including providing AML Products to Banks.



For more information, please get in touch with us at LD@Oriol-Group.com / T.Montjean@Oriol-Group.com.