Orion One 32 To Become The Most Efficient Commercial Project On Noida Expressway

Located in Sector 132, Noida, Orion One 32 is a premium mixed-use project with retail stores and office spaces for possession. The project is one of the most efficient commercial developments on the Noida Expressway, with premium features and quick connectivity to nearby cities. It will be developed across 1.7 million sq. ft. with parking facilities for 2000 cars. It will provide a perfect ambience with well-developed office spaces and large height complexes.

Upon completion, it will be the most desirable place to be visited by families, friends and groups as it has a lot of entertainment options. The project offers premium office and retail spaces to meet the demands of nearby residents and commuters on a large scale in the most efficient manner. It offers low-rise commercial and F&B store spaces which are high on quality and low on maintenance.

Orion One 32 has a huge amphitheatre spread across 50,000 sq. ft. for the most astonishing visual experiences, along with an activity area for youngsters or friends to hang around. Planned to be constructed till 22 floors (excluding the ground floor), the project has double-height high street retail shops that can be conveniently visited by a massive group without any space crunch. The spaces will be ready for possession by June 2026 and could be further visited by all and are expected to curb the needs of residents in every aspect. With multiple entries and exit points, Orion One 32 can be quickly accessed by visitors from all sides, easing their visit and anchoring at the space.

Orion One 32 is a complete package of technologically advanced office spaces with all the facilities and entertainment features appealing and inviting to every group of society. The variety of offerings includes retail, entertainment zones, and premium office spaces at a single destination. Hosting a multi-level parking facility, Orion One 32 has ensured the availability of all the facilities that avoid inconveniences to customers/visitors. The project has been planned to have a 3-tier security system, ensuring the safety of visitors and an enriching experience.

Orion One 32 brings the global leader in retail outlet management Freeport Retail to India. Orion’s retail space has been leased for 29 years to Freeport. The London-based company is operating and managing more than 20 centres across the globe and is undoubtedly boosting Noida’s economic strength as it enters the region.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.