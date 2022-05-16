OSL Group brings transformation in the field of transportation in Odisha

Odisha’s first ever riverine jetty developed by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) was inaugurated recently at the prime port city of Paradeep by Hon’ble Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH in presence of Hon’ble Shri Padmanabha Behera, Minister of Commerce & Transport, Planning & Convergence and Hon’ble Shri Raghunandan Das, Minister of State, I&PR, Water Resources, Government of Odisha, and Shri Sambit Routray, Hon’ble MLA, Paradeep.

Inaugurating the riverine jetty, the Hon’ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways & AYUSH said that Paradeep will be one of the best destinations for maritime trade and forge better exim (export & import) relations with the neighbouring countries.

The jetty was conceptualized by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), a reputed company in the fields of shipping, mining and in-plant operations, which was also given the responsibility for developing and operating the same.

On February 25, 2021, OSL has entered into an MOU with Paradeep Port Authority and IFFCO for development and operation of the jetty.

“OSL believes that Odisha’s vast river network offers ample opportunities for the trade and commerce in the state which would not only help ease congestion on roads but also reduce carbon footprint, making it one of the most eco-friendly ways of transportation,” said Shri Mahimananda Mishra, Managing Director and Chairman OSL Group, on the august occasion.

OSL has achieved this unique feat by redeveloping riverine operations in Odisha after almost a century. Currently, the jetty can accommodate vessels up to 2200 DWT. It plans to develop and expand the facilities to accommodate larger vessels, which can directly cater to neighbouring countries, said Shri Charchit Mishra, Director, OSL Group.

The riverine jetty will open up a new dimension to the transport sector with the use of multi-modal transport system. This will also help boost the country’s economy in multiple ways by lowering the load on roadways and railways and by using a lower emission mode. This will further help the industries interested in the utilization of the gypsum as a raw material, the authorities informed.

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative (IFFCO) Ltd, a leading fertilizer firm in the country, has started the riverine jetty to explore the possibility of using waterways as a feasible mode of transport.

OSL is a major stevedoring & cargo handling company at the East Coast ports of India and currently handle more than 50 million tonnes of cargo in different sectors. Our Core Functional areas include Stevedoring, Project cargo handling, C&F Activities, Custom House Agency & Steamer Agency, etc. Besides these we have interests in mining, transportation, hospitality, dredging and warehousing among others.

OSL Group has multiple Harbour Mobile Cranes for Stevedoring operations at various Ports in order to enable us to increase our load/discharge rates; in addition to the state of the art equipment that we own at each of our branches to ensure smooth evacuation of cargo with adequate trailers, tippers, Payloaders and Yard Cranes.

OSL has created its Oil & Gas Division in the year 2019 and made its ambitious entry into the oil & gas business domain by participation in seismic data acquisition & processing Tender floated by Oil India Limited.

OSL Group has evolved into a premier entity in the Indian mining sector working with an expansive range of mining equipment and proficient screening units, Crushers, Excavators and Drillers at the mines to ensure time bound services without any setbacks, which is our key focus.

OSL Group mines over 10 million cbm of Ores and OB per annum through various mines across India with an impeccable record of services.

In the long servicing history, OSL Group have been handling cargo and providing end to end Logistic Solutions to the major corporate of India and abroad such as IFFCO, Steel Authority of India Ltd., TATA Steel Limited, Reliance, JSW, IMFA, Vedanta, NALCO, Jindal Stainless and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.