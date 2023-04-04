OSS Certification contributions to business towards sustainability and information security enhancements.

OSS Certification is a reputed accredited Certification body in India, its management team and professional working with this organization has vast industrial experience of over 20 years in the Management System standard, where OSS Certification was incepted in the year 2009 in New Delhi, India. During its professional services towards Management System certification, has closely worked with various organizations in India – such as Govt. Organization, Large Public sectors, PSU, MSME, and many organizations such as Public Limited and Private sectors.

The achievement of OSS certification is its contribution towards sustainable development and continual improvements of the organization (its clients).

The two most effective services have set new milestones and contributions to business organization, without any major investment and changes in the organization, and with professional skill and experience in OSS Certification team guidance (as audit findings). The Certified organization, with Just a little effort and effective management of 4M + 1 E (Men, material, method, machinery & environments) has achieved multi-fold improvements in the business organization without any major changes and investment.

Quality Management System

Quality Management System Standard (ISO 9001), provides the opportunity to the organization for further enhancements of productivity and customer satisfaction. when the organization implements the quality management system requirements. Since 2009, OSS certification has provided ISO 9001 Certification to around 1000 organizations in India, UAE, EGYPT, Malaysia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, USA, Canada, Indonesia, China, and Iran. where most of the organizations are small and medium in size. After Choosing OSS Certification as a certifying agency, these organization has improved their productivity, without any major changes and investment in their infrastructure. The Following is where OSS assessment Team focused on the sustainable development of Its Clients in the following area (given below) . which results in its clients to achieved success in their business, with limited resources and without any major infrastructure changes.

Customer Focus – Customer requirements, Needs & Expectations, monitoring the customer satisfaction index, applicable legal & contractual requirements.

Workforce - Knowledge, Skill Development, organizational Knowledge, awareness, proactive approach.

Work Environment – suitability of the work environments of the organization

Operational Planning and Control- Ensuring Consistency of products quality, services & delivery

Performance monitoring – Considering all aspects of the organization

The approach of Continual Improvement – at every step of activities of the organization.

Considering the above 6 important aspects of the Quality Management System, OSS has continually worked closely with clients and provided value-added findings. which results in the enhancement of productivity, sales, business growth, and new business opportunity, without any investment or any major infrastructure changes.

2. Information Security Management System

Information security management System (ISO 27001) – Since 2013, the OSS team has worked closely with its client in various sectors -such as Banking, Insurance, and IT companies in India and USA for Information security management by certifying with ISO 27001 Certification to its client. As there are several regulations for information security and potential risk for the organization to maintain Information security Compliance consistently. It was a big challenge for the organization. OSS Certification has developed an Information security Auditing mechanism tailored to its customer business requirements and continually assesses its, clients, for Information security. which results to better control of threats to information security Its clients have achieved better confidence and credibility among its stakeholders. Where the following key focused points are taken into priority by the OSS team during assessment and providing value-added findings to its clients for continual improvement of the Information security of the organization.

Internal and External issues which are affecting the Information security management of the organization.

Selection of Information Security Controls as per Business process requirements

Information Security Risk Assessment and Treatment

Information security Compliance (Legal/ Regulatory / Contractual)

Monitoring for Information Security Controls

Overall Performance Monitoring of the organization in the context of information security

Team awareness and Competency

There is the key focus of OSS during the client's assessment and achieving the visible growth of the organization- such as Credibility, Reputation.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.