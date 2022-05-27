OSV FTWZ’s breakthrough in pharma supply chain manages to save over $17 million

India, 26th May 2022: OSV FTWZs and Logistics (A ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, 45001:2018 & 50001:2018 Certified Company) has emerged as one of the most innovative supply chain companies in India and has proved to be a boon, especially for Pharmaceuticals sector. With its vast knowledge bank, several decades of experience, extremely competent compliance department, and a very efficient operations team, OSV has successfully delivered solutions that have positively affected the lives of many and the industry overall.

Having a widespread presence of its facilities at all major ports and locations in India namely – Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Gujarat, the company has been catering to many international pharmaceuticals and chemical companies, including some of the fortune 500 companies, through its Cold Chain solutions. It is rather the only company to have a cold storage (-60 to +24 degrees) in a fully compliant and a state of the art ‘Free Trade Zone’ (FTZ/FTWZ) thus making it an obvious choice for international companies while doing business with India be it trading, buying, supplying, contract manufacturing, etc.

In the recent development, OSV FTWZs have achieved a major breakthrough in the Pharma Supply Chain space. It has unlocked the potential of the Indian Pharma Industry by making them more competitive and convenient over manufacturers of other countries through its supply chain solutions and FTWZs offerings.

With this breakthrough, OSV has saved the industry over 74000 + hours in shipping time and more than 17 Million+ Dollars in freight.

It has enabled Foreign Companies to supply raw material RSMs procured from any part of the world, directly to their contract manufacturing unit (CMO) in India for production. In addition, it also offers an option to get the same product processed from multiple Indian CMOs for their different processes stages, one after the other, without even having the product be physically exported back to the origin country and without any duty implications, all while still complying with all Indian Export-Import norms and fulfilling export obligations of their Indian CMOS. It also helps the companies to maintain buyer/supplier confidentiality and all the transactions are held directly between the stakeholders.

With this breakthrough, OSV has saved the industry over 74000 + hours in shipping time and more than 17 Million+ Dollars in freight. Not just that, during the trying times of the Pandemic, the OSV team through its relentless efforts has been able to positively affect over 10,00,000+ Lives. OSV FTWZs efforts and innovation are recognized and appreciated by not just its clients, but also various research institutes, universities, NGOs, and government offices.

As a step further, the OSV FTWZ facilities are also being used by companies from many other industries including Luxury Goods, Aerospace, Defense, Medical Devices, Chemicals, Commodities, Automobiles, Cosmetics, Liquor, Trading & Distribution, and many more. The international companies have recognized OSV FTWZ as their distribution HUB for PAN India distribution and also MENA and APAC Region at large. To the extent that companies have shifted their base from Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai as their distribution HUBs to OSV FTWZs in India and they have adopted newer strategies with the availability of OSV FTWZs by stocking products in bulk at an OSV location (since it is free from any requirement of having an Indian entity or product licensing) and then distribute thereafter at short timelines and at prevalent market prices. This helps them eliminate price and currency fluctuations and also gives them an edge over other suppliers, both – Indian and International, in terms of delivery time and accessibility of the product.

OSV FTWZ facilities are also being used by companies from many other industries

OSV has emerged as an eminent name in the Indian Logistics space, probably because of its widespread presence, integrated as well as services and innovative solutions and it is certain to set the benchmarks high for the other players to come. In an interview, when the OSV Management was asked about their vision and mission, they said “OSV firmly believes in connecting people, businesses, and communities for a better future through logistics. It also endeavors to become the world's preferred supply chain logistics company, applying insights, service quality, and innovation to create sustainable growth for business and society“

Despite the numerous challenges, especially with the pandemic, disrupted supply chain, and conflicted world peace, OSV has adapted and configured smart, new solutions to exceed client expectations. The commitment, competence, technologies, and assets of OSV ensures that the respective business and shipments keep moving around the world even amidst persistent market tailwind.

For more information, visit - https://www.onnsynex.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.