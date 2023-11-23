OTTplay Awards 2023: Anil Kapoor Shared Satish Kaushik’s Last Message for The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor clinched the title of Best Actor (Male) in a series through popular acclaim for his stellar performance in The Night Manager at the recently concluded OTTplay Awards 2023. The actor, in a heartfelt moment during the award ceremony, managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience with a touching dedication to his late friend Satish Kaushik. Kapoor, visibly emotional, read out the poignant message sent by Kaushik.

The Message

Anil Kapoor honored Satish Kaushik, describing him as a close and dear friend, and proceeded to read the heartfelt message, "It is a message from my dear friend, Satish Kaushik saab (hands shaking). This is the last message I got, (which was on) 27th February 2023. Uske baad koi message nahi aaya unka. It was the last message I got, and he passed away sometime in March. 'Kapoor saab, Shelly Rungta was pure style, suave, cool, and dreadful from inside. You crafted it so beautifully and stylishly. You made Rungta the best antagonist on OTT screen. Congrats to the team. What a superb show.'"

Anil on his Bond with Satish Kaushik

The actor went on to express, “He was my best cheerleader, whether my films worked or not. He would praise my performance, even when the film didn’t work. Thus, I dedicate this award to my dear friend.”

Praises for Satish 'Versatile' Kaushik

Anil Kapoor also showered praises on Satish Kaushik, acknowledging him as one of the greatest actors of the country. Kapoor remarked, “Satish was one of the greatest actors of our country. Everybody thinks he’s got in light roles but the way he played antagonists too, was unbelievable – emotional, villain. Singer, filmmaker, writer. Whenever we worked on any of our films, Anupam Kher would be jealous that Satish would come and make his own scene.”

Event Sponsors

