Outplay announces 30Under30 SDRs in India

Annually, lists covering top ‘30Under30’ professionals are released to gratify individuals from their industry. After realizing the lack of holistic recognition for Sales Development Representatives in India, Outplay - a multi-channel sales engagement platform has released the first-ever ‘30Under30’ for a role that goes mostly unrecognized. Behind every closed deal, there is the first line of defense and unsung heroes who continuously take rejections and yet persistently, try to get the right clientele on board. Outplay is a leading multi-channel sales engagement platform known for aligning its functionalities with the growing sales needs of every business. They’ve disrupted the sales market by providing a customizable system for every client and at the same time believe in following leadership and accountability for every employee. To grow this spirit, Outplay came up with an initiative that is focused primarily on recognizing and rewarding the potential of ‘Sales Development Representatives.

The inception of ‘30Under30’ SDRs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The idea found its root at Outplay when they saw that not many people outside of the sales industry are acquainted with the role that an SDR plays in the process of closing a sale. Every single day, SDRs work towards getting the best leads, aligning the prospects with SQLs and MQLs, and strategizing their cold calls as well as emails. Their constant hustle to keep the pipelines full, while dealing with rejections yet never giving up is very important to the sales process. All of these pointers added up to the curation of ‘30Under30’ and then the excitement began.

The first phase of the process: They kick-started the first phase of finding the top ‘30Under30’ with a nationwide hunt to reach SDRs across locations, age groups, and different fields of sales. The responses they received and the enthusiasm witnessed were unparalleled. In fact, they received about 500 entries as soon as the word got out!

CEO quote

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The following statement by Laxman Papineni, CEO at Outplay, pretty much sums up the entire sentiment that the team felt while going through the first phase of entries:

“All of these stories had one thing in common. All of them love what they’re doing right now and they’d love to get an appreciation for all the hustle they’re putting in as an SDR. And that’s why we’re here for!We’ll make sure we share unheard stories of all the superheroes out there who are hustling throughout to being the first line of defense, dealing with rejections every other minute, and still hustling to keep the pipelines full”- Laxman Papineni, CEO at Outplay

To give you an insight into the first round, the idea was to understand the background and get a peek into the working style of the candidates. The best part about this round was the kind of entries we received from across the nation. The questionnaire consisted of basic details and helped us understand the motivation behind becoming an SDR for each of our potential ‘30Under30’ SDRs. ”

Getting into the second phase

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After getting the basic details in the first round, all of the entries were moved to the second round.

This round was very interesting for the core team, mainly because while making the questionnaire, they only aimed at collecting stories - but while reviewing the entries, they ended up collating experiences, each unique to each one’s struggle.

The criteria of this round helped them choose the next 79 candidates to hand over to the Jury Round. The first question was a killer cadence email template t. The second question was about a true testament to the spirit of an SDR. The idea was to know about the times they managed to turn tables and convert a ‘no response’ from a client that was turned around into a positive reply. The judges wanted to balance out the results in both aspects - qualitative and quantitative. So, the targets and completion rate was also added to this list. Post this, the list was sent to the final judgment call- one that consisted of great experience and informed judgment.

Final jury round

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The final jury round included Prakhar Jain from Whatfix, Anupreet Singh from Slintel, Archana Lokesh from Zendesk, and Kartik Mandaville from SpringWorks. Each of the leaders carefully revisited the responses of each candidate from the first round and then gave their expert judgment - the final 30 SDRs.

Want to know who made it to our list of top 30? Check it out here!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}