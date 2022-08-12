Over 14000 Unacademy Learners Crack JEE Mains 2022

India – Business Wire India

1500+ Learners have secured 99 percentile and above

5 Learners have secured Top 10 All Category Ranks

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform*, today announced that over 14,000 of its Learners have secured top ranks in the JEE Mains 2022 Exam, thereby qualifying for JEE Advanced 2022. Among the top rankers from Unacademy are Palli Jalajakshi (AIR 9), Shrenik Sakala (AIR 11), Koyyana Suhas (AIR 22). 1500+ Learners have secured 99 percentile and above, and over 500 Learners have scored exceptionally in All Category Ranks. Key highlights of the results:

In All India Open Category Rank 1 Learner in Top 10 7 Learners in the Top 100 105 Learners in the Top 1000​

In All Category Ranks 5 Learners in the Top 10 42 Learners in the Top 100 562 Learners in the top 1000



Unacademy is the leading online learning platform for JEE exam preparation. Through top Educators like Piyush Maheshwari, Brijesh Jindal, Mohammad Kashif Alam, Vineet Loomba and others, Learners are now able to excel in their educational journey. Further with the recent launch of Unacademy Centres in Kota and Lucknow, JEE Learners have access to a premium learning experience with high-tech infrastructure.About Unacademy GroupUnacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India’s largest learning platform with a growing network of 91,000+ registered Educators and over 92 million Learners. With education being imparted in over 14 Indian languages to Learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel, and CodeChef.*Source: The Indian Edtech Story: Q1 2022 Round-Up by Markelytics

Shree Das, Unacademy, shree.das@unacademy.com; Sonakshi Murze, Unacademy, sonakshi.murze@unacademy.com; press@unacademy.com, Unacademy

