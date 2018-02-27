Over 18,000 people participate in the Amity Gurugram Marathon

More than 18,000 people from around 20 countries participated in the prestigious Amity Gurugram Marathon (AGM) on February 18.

The event is organised by Amity University Gurugram every year, and is one of the biggest marathons in the National Capital Region.

From corporate honchos, doctors, and lawyers to bureaucrats, judges, professional athletes, and students, the marathon saw participation from people from all walks of life. Even the differently-abled took part in the event.

In the 42.2-km women’s category, the winner was Anita Chaudhry, while the in the men’s category it was Felex Cheruiyot Rop.

As part of the event, the university has also tied up with a wide range of NGOs to spread awareness about social causes. Establishments such as Amity Humanity Foundation, Save the Children, Akshaya Patra, Sahyog, Oxfam India, and Care, among others, are part of the marathon.

“What makes the AGM unique is our endeavour to weave together a wide coalition of NGOs to trigger action on social problems. Through this marathon, we not only celebrate diversity with fitness, but also aim to create a positive impact on our society,” said Amity University Chancellor Dr. Aseem Chauhan.

He added that the marathon also aimed at bringing together people from diverse backgrounds and different nationalities.

The Amity Marathon is recognised by the Athletic Federation of India, and is divided into four formats- 42.2, 21.1, 10 and 5 km. Ever since it was flagged off five years ago, the marathon has seen a huge surge in engagement. In fact, till 2017, the Amity marathon was a half-marathon event; it was the enthusiasm and participation of professional runners from more than 20 countries that motivated the organisers to raise the bar and make it into a full-marathon event, besides inserting other race categories.