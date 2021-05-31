OYO cares about your organisation and your people

India Inc is the backbone of our economy. As the nation combats the downturn brought about by the second wave of Covid-19, as a responsible organisation, we are doing our bit to support corporates through these challenging times. We want to ensure that no individual in need of isolation remains unsheltered during these times.

With OYO Care, we’re extending our support to businesses like yours, so that your workforce has a space to stay while they go about their duties. To safeguard the well-being of your employees and their families, we’re offering:

● Sanitised spaces for employees to isolate

● Care centres for mild Covid-19 cases, in collaboration with healthcare providers

● Space to host corporate vaccination drives within open banquets, large workspaces and hotels

● Quality accommodations to on field employees to enable business continuity

Isolation facilities

This facility will ensure your employees have access to quality accommodation through the pandemic. Currently, this facility is live across 70+ properties across India and we will further expand it depending on the need.

OYO’s offering

● Sanitised and affordable spaces for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, inclusive of meals

● All our properties follow minimal touch policies and social distancing protocols which are in line with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) guidelines to operate an isolation facility

Isolation facilities backed by healthcare service providers

We understand that some Covid-19 patients may need professional care. As an employer, this will enable you to offer isolation facilities with medical care for your asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic employees.

OYO’s offering

● This facility is available across Gurugram, Bangalore, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Facilities in Delhi, Pune and Mumbai are scheduled to go live soon

● We have partnered with the most trusted healthcare providers to assist employees with

○ 24*7 nursing care

○ Daily paramedic and doctor visit

○ Oxygen concentrators

○ Meals

○ On-demand pathology and pharma support

Spaces to run your vaccination drive

Vaccination is crucial to saving lives and livelihoods alike. We have opened up our dedicated hotels and workspaces to enable vaccination drives for corporates.

OYO’s offering

Sanitised rooms for corporate staff and waiting rooms for pre- and post-vaccination use are some of OYO's offerings.

● Sanitised banquets and workspaces for vaccination camps

● Sanitised rooms for staff

● Waiting rooms for pre- and post-vaccination use and monitoring

● Refreshments

Business continuity is important, we’re here to help you with whatever it takes

With this service, we are offering sanitised accommodation to your priority employees who are tirelessly working on the field. This enables them to stay closer to their workspaces; be it an office, manufacturing site, an industrial plant, or a hospital. Many manufacturing, e-commerce, EdTech, automobile, IT/ITeS companies have partnered with us to avail this facility for their business continuity requirements.

With OYO Care, we got the opportunity to partner with 20+ hospitals and healthcare service providers to help 300+ corporate clients with their Covid-19 specific accommodation requirements. We shall persevere in our efforts to ensure that nobody looking for an isolation facility remains unsheltered. Our doors are always open.

I would also like to thank all our on-ground staff who are nothing less than heroes for us. Every day, they are going beyond their line of duty to provide sanitised stays for you. Rest assured, we are in this together!

(This article has been authored by Sunny Sodhi, SVP and Head Sales - India and South Asia, OYO)